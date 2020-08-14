Indoor live music with an audience is allowed to return on 15 August, as long as it is safe to do so. But what venues will be open and which orchestras are returning?

The government has announced that indoor performances with audiences can begin again on 15 August, paving the way for the long-awaited return of live classical music and other performing arts, following the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Outdoor concerts have also been given the go-ahead, with safe social-distancing in place.

But, after the closures and devastating job cuts caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will concert halls and other venues be able to re-open right away? And which orchestras will be able to return? Below is an updating list of live events we’ve spotted that you can attend in person.

London Symphony Orchestra ‘Summer Shorts’ – LSO St Luke’s, London Throughout July and August, London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) – one of Classic FM’s partner orchestras – is bringing us ‘Summer Shorts’, a series of short recitals by LSO musicians, performed live at LSO St Luke’s. They’re available to watch on YouTube, but they’re also part of the government’s pilot scheme for welcoming live audiences back, with opportunities to buy tickets and attend coming up very soon. Visit: lso.co.uk/summershorts Thanks so much for watching our first live event for many months. It felt so special. You can watch again on YouTube for a week. https://t.co/Zfr4A10skU #lsosummershorts pic.twitter.com/FdbadTXRV2 — London Symphony Orch (@londonsymphony) July 17, 2020

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole Classic FM’s Orchestra in the South of England, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO), is inviting socially-distanced audiences back to Lighthouse in Poole for 12 special concerts in the Autumn. The orchestra’s first since lockdown began in March, the concerts will take place between 30 September to 16 December – and will feature newly-commissioned works as well as favourites by Beethoven, Brahms and Tchaikovsky, and many more. With chief conductor Kirill Karabits at the helm, the BSO’s thrilling Autumn season will also be available to stream online for £6 a ticket. Visit: bsolive.com

Academy of St Martin in the Fields – ‘Chamber Music at St Stephen’s’ Musicians from the Academy of St Martin in the Fields will be performing for a reduced and socially-distanced audience at St Stephen’s Church in Dulwich, for the very first time since their last public performance on 12 March. The programme will include Mozart’s Divertimento in D and Horn Quintet in E Flat Minor, and Britten’s Simple Symphony, among other chamber works. Visit: www.asmf.org

Wigmore Hall welcomes back live audiences From 14 September, Wigmore Hall is hoping to open its doors once again to live audiences – pending the latest advice from the government. The Autumn season will consist of 80 concerts featuring 150 international musicians – from pianists Igor Levit, and Mahan Esfahani, soprano Sabine Devieilhe and mezzo Marianne Crebassa, to the Arditti Quartet and the Nash Ensemble – performing wonderful concerts to a reduced-capacity audience. Before the government put the breaks on reopening music venues on 1 August due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the plan was to let only 56 people attend the concerts at the Hall itself. But that’s now yet to be confirmed. Luckily the performances will also be streamed online. See Wigmore Hall’s update on Twitter below. Visit: wigmore-hall.org.uk 1/3 Further to the Government announcement postponing previous permission for public concerts tomorrow, we will not proceed with our live broadcast event tomorrow. — Wigmore Hall (@wigmore_hall) July 31, 2020

Read more: We’re now getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown > Kings Place ‘Culture Clinic’ – Kings Place, London Aiming to fill the gap in your life left by the closure of venues and lockdown of musicians around the country and the world, Kings Place has launched ‘Culture Clinic’ in line with the government’s planned re-admittance of indoor audiences. On an individual basis – and with a group of up to six people in total – the clinic invites audience members missing live music to experience a unique, 15-minute ‘consultations’ with musicians offering bespoke one-to-one performances in a safe environment. The audience is even welcome to share their personal stories or reflections from lockdown, which the artists will respond to with a new or existing piece of music or literature. Upcoming featured artists include pianist Christina McMaster (22 August), cellist and composer Ayanna Witter-Johnson (22 August) and violinist Thomas Gould (29 August). Visit: kingsplace.co.uk/whats-on/culture-clinic

Bold Tendencies multi-storey carpark concerts These guys commission visual art and architecture while running live music events in a Peckham multi-storey carpark. As coronavirus restrictions ease, Bold Tendencies have handpicked performers to start bringing live music back to their lofty urban space, with Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason having performed at the beginning of August, and more artists slated for the rest of August and September. Visit: boldtendencies.com I have some really exciting news! @IsataKM and I are performing live at @BoldTendencies in London, on August 8th! More info and tickets here: https://t.co/qrFpfCcqq8 pic.twitter.com/CWgbfco0MS — Sheku Kanneh-Mason (@ShekuKM) July 28, 2020

And for those still more comfortable enjoying music outdoors... Hampstead Garden Opera presents an opera by Holst Throughout August, Hampstead Garden Opera is putting on Holst’s one-act chamber opera, Sāvitri, in the garden of Lauderdale House in Highgate. So if you’re not quite ready to head inside between enclosed walls with fellow classical lovers, with the coronavirus pandemic lingering, these performances might be just the opportunity for you to get back to enjoying in-person, live music. Visit: hgo.org.uk/savitri distanced rehearsal! https://t.co/SvQswcWuaIhttps://t.co/GY77948MPE — HGO - Opera in North London (@HGOpera) July 28, 2020

Snape Maltings Weekend Concerts Snape was planning to host safely distanced, reduced-capacity weekend concerts at Snape Maltings Hall from 1 August, until the government delayed its original decision. But, luckily for us their outdoor live music and pizza evenings are back! Watch for further updates on the BrittenPears Twitter. Visit: snapemaltings.co.uk Our outdoor live music and pizza evenings are back at @SnapeMaltings this weekend. Tonight we welcome local singer/songwriter @_PeterHepworth_ for an evening of jazz and folk, and tomorrow Gen Irving will be performing her original songs. (Sunday's performers are still TBC) pic.twitter.com/3OS4ddrYTI — Britten Pears Arts (@BrittenPears) August 14, 2020