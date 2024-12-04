‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce new name in teaser video

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The artists formerly known as TwoSet Violin will hereby be known as…

In October, the hugely popular musical duo TwoSet Violin announced they would be hanging up their bows.

On social media, the pair posted: “This will be the last piece of content we post as TwoSet Violin. It’s been a wild ride with you all for the last 11 years. We’ve all grown up together and it’s kinda surreal that we’re ending our chapter here.

“Thank you for all the laughs, the genuine encounters in real life and all the special moments we’ve had with you online and offline. Much love, Brett and Eddy.”

Brett Yang and Eddy Chen also shocked fans by pulling most of their most popular videos from social media. The violin-playing duo had been entertaining the Internet for over a decade with their comedy videos, which brought classical music to new audiences all over the world.

Now, the Taiwanese-Australian musicians appear to be making a comeback under a brand new name: B²TSM.

A teaser video titled B²TSM – ‘I’m Bach’ Official Teaser, appeared on their YouTube channel on Tuesday 3 December. The caption teases an announcement to come on Thursday 5 December at 9am ET (2pm GMT).

In the cryptic style we have now come to expect from TwoSet, the video only features Chen, with no sign of Yang. Dressed as Bach, complete with powdered wig, Chen walks down the aisle of what appears to be the composer’s church, St Thomas Leipzig in Germany.

After taking a miniature time machine into his hands, which reads ‘travel to year 2024’, Chen says, “B²TSM… J.S. Bach.”

B2TSM, stylized B²TSM, is composed of arguably five of the most prominent composers in classical music: Bach, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, and Mozart.

TwoSetViolin created the band in 2022, as a parody of a K-pop group. In August of that year, they released B²TSM’s debut single ‘Duh Duh Duh Dum’, which used the main theme from Beethoven’s Symphony No.5.

Since their video cull in October, many fans have spotted that one of the only remaining videos is a piece titled ‘Why Bach is the GOAT composer’, which extols the many virtues of J.S. Bach’s music. There appears to be a running theme, but all is not yet clear...

We will update this article following TwoSet’s announcement on Thursday.