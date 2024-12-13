Lang Lang plays stunning Saint-Saëns in newly-reopened Notre Dame

Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2: III. Presto (Live from the Notre-Dame Reopening Concert)

By Will Padfield

Lang Lang has released a video of his phenomenal performance of Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No.2 at the reopening of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral.

Lang Lang delivered a powerful performance of some Saint-Saëns last weekend at an event celebrating the stunning re-opening of Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral, five years after the fire that nearly destroyed it. The cathedral’s return was marked by a spectacular concert featuring some of classical music’s biggest stars.

During the ceremony inside the cathedral, brothers Renaud and Gautier Capuçon played a violin and cello duet, South African soprano Pretty Yende sang a breathtaking ‘Amazing Grace’, and violinist Daniel Lozakovich performed Bach’s serene Air on the G String. There also featured a magical moment where the organ was ‘Awakened’.

Lang Lang in Notre Dame reopening concert. Picture: YouTube

One of the most memorable moments of the concert came from the astronomical talent of Lang Lang – the world-famous concert pianist – as he shared the stage with legendary conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.

Together, they delivered a powerful rendition of the final movement of Saint-Saëns’ virtuosic Second Piano Concerto. The Chinese pianist was on dazzling form, executing a performance of utter precision and high emotional intensity, which the musicians of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France responded to with equal measure.

The music requires incredible skill and virtuosity, moving extremely quickly, taking the form of a fiery saltarella – a musical dance originally from Italy – with the orchestra and soloist racing tumultuously along, building to a climax of arpeggios firmly rooted in G minor.

It is fitting that the reopening of the cathedral should highlight the music of Saint-Saëns, the French composer who was born and spent most of his life in the capital city. For those lucky enough to have been there, it’s a night they will never forget. Thankfully for the rest of us, we have YouTube.