When Cynthia Erivo serenaded Julie Andrews with stunning rendition of ‘Edelweiss’

By Classic FM

Watch the heartwarming moment Wicked star Cynthia Erivo sings ‘Edelweiss’ to musical theatre royalty Julie Andrews

Cynthia Erivo serenaded Dame Julie Andrews with her beautiful voice, singing ‘Edelweiss’ from The Sound of Music.

In the spellbinding performance – which took place at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Awards – Erivo shows off her impressive vocal range, beautiful tone and control whilst Andrews looks on with visible affection, the great star of The Sound of Music clearly moved by Erivo’s voice.

Cynthia Erivo rose to prominence in 2015, when she landed a starring role in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple, winning the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The British actress and singer has since gone on to star in a wide variety of roles on stage and screen, in parts as diverse as Poins in a production of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, to The Blue Fairy in the recent revival of Disney’s Pinocchio.

This month, she returns to screens as Elphaba in the hotly anticipated film version of Wicked, set to hit UK cinemas on 27 November.

Dame Julie Andrews has had one of the most successful careers in the history of show business, globally loved for her role as Maria in The Sound of Music and receiving a host of accolades over eight decades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, two Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and six Golden Globe Awards as well as nominations for three Tony Awards.

More recently, she lent her voice to the Shrek franchise, reaching the next generation of fans through her portrayal of Queen Lillian, and to Bridgerton, in which she voices Lady Whistledown.