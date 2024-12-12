20 famous Christmas carol lyrics

From the joyful triumph of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ to the pure poetry of ‘Good King Wenceslas’, here are the lyrics to 20 of the greatest Christmas carols ever written.

Even though we sing Christmas carols year to year, somehow we don’t grow tired of them. Whether they make us want to dance around the tree, be lulled into a gentle slumber by the fire, or get up and air-conduct in front of the whole family, carols have the incredible power to join up all the Christmases throughout our lives.

Here are some of the greatest Christmas carol lyrics ever written, to put you in the festive spirit.

While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks While shepherds watched their flocks by night,

all seated on the ground,

the angel of the Lord came down

and glory shone around. Full lyrics here.

Silent Night Silent night, holy night!

All is calm, all is bright.

Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child.

Holy infant so tender and mild,

Sleep in heavenly peace,

Sleep in heavenly peace. Full lyrics here. 'Silent Night' performed by St Paul's Cathedral Choir

We Three Kings We three kings of Orient are;

bearing gifts we traverse afar,

field and fountain, moor and mountain,

following yonder star. Refrain: O star of wonder, star of light,

star with royal beauty bright,

westward leading, still proceeding,

guide us to thy perfect light. Full lyrics here.

The Twelve Days of Christmas On the first day of Christmas,

my true love gave to me

A partridge in a pear tree. On the second day of Christmas

My true love gave to me

Two turtle doves

And a partridge in a pear tree. Full lyrics here.

Once in Royal David’s City Once in Royal David’s city

Stood a lowly cattle shed,

Where a mother laid her Baby

In a manger for His bed:

Mary was that mother mild,

Jesus Christ her little Child. Full lyrics here. Malakai Bayoh sings angelic solo carol ‘Once in Royal David’s City’

Ding Dong Merrily on High Ding Dong! merrily on high

In heav’n the bells are ringing

Ding, dong! verily the sky

Is riv’n with angel singing

Gloria, Hosanna in excelsis Full lyrics here.

O Come All Ye Faithful O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant!

O come ye, O come ye, to Bethlehem

Come and behold Him

Born the King of Angels

O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

Christ the Lord! Full lyrics here.

O Holy Night O holy night, the stars are brightly shining,

It is the night of the dear Saviour’s birth;

Long lay the world in sin and error pining,

’Till he appeared and the soul felt its worth.

A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices,

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn; Chorus Fall on your knees, Oh hear the angel voices!

O night divine! O night when Christ was born.

O night, O holy night, O night divine. Full lyrics here. Aled Jones and Malakai M Bayoh sing ‘O Holy Night’

Good King Wenceslas Good King Wenceslas looked out

On the feast of Stephen,

When the snow lay round about

Deep and crisp and even;

Brightly shone the moon that night

Though the frost was cruel,

When a poor man came in sight,

Gath’ring winter fuel. Full lyrics here.

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen God rest ye merry gentlemen

Let nothing you dismay

For Jesus Christ our Saviour

Was born on Christmas Day

To save us all from Satan's pow'r

When we were gone astray

O tidings of comfort and joy

Comfort and joy

O tidings of comfort and joy Full lyrics here.

Carol of the Bells Hark! how the bells

Sweet silver bells

All seem to say

‘throw cares away.’

Christmas is here

Bringing good cheer

To young and old

Meek and the bold Full lyrics here.

In the Bleak Midwinter In the bleak mid-winter

Frosty wind made moan;

Earth stood hard as iron,

Water like a stone;

Snow had fallen, snow on snow,

Snow on snow,

In the bleak mid-winter

Long ago. Full lyrics here. Braimah and Konya Kanneh-Mason play ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ in medieval church

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Hark! The herald angels sing,

“Glory to the newborn King!

Peace on earth and mercy mild,

God and sinners reconciled.”

Joyful, all ye nations rise,

Join the triumph of the skies,

With th’angelic host proclaim:

“Christ is born in Bethlehem.”

Hark! The herald angels sing,

“Glory to the newborn King!” Full lyrics here.

O Come, O Come Emmanuel O come, O come, Emmanuel,

And ransom captive Israel,

That mourns in lonely exile here,

Until the Son of God appear.

Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel. Full lyrics here.

Coventry Carol Lully, lullay, thou little tiny child,

Bye bye, lully, lullay.

Thou little tiny child,

Bye bye, lully, lullay. O sisters too, how may we do

For to preserve this day

This poor youngling for whom we sing,

“Bye bye, lully, lullay?” Full lyrics here.

O Little Town of Bethlehem O little town of Bethlehem

How still we see thee lie

Above thy deep and dreamless sleep

The silent stars go by

Yet in thy dark streets shineth

The everlasting Light

The hopes and fears of all the years

Are met in thee tonight Full lyrics here. O Little Town of Bethlehem – Winchester Quiristers

Away in a Manger Away in a manger, no crib for a bed,

The little lord Jesus laid down his sweet head.

The stars in the bright sky looked down where he lay,

The little lord Jesus asleep on the hay. Full lyrics here.

The Holly and the Ivy The holly and the ivy,

When they are both full grown

Of all the trees that are in the wood

The holly bears the crown Oh the rising of the sun

And the running of the deer

The playing of the merry organ

Sweet singing in the choir Full lyrics here.

The First Nowell The First Nowell the angel did say

Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay;

In fields as they lay, keeping their sheep,

On a cold winter's night that was so deep. Chorus: Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,

Born is the King of Israel. Full lyrics here.