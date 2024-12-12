20 famous Christmas carol lyrics

12 December 2024, 16:08

Choristers from Salisbury Cathedral Choir have their final practice ahead of Christmas Eve
From the joyful triumph of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ to the pure poetry of ‘Good King Wenceslas’, here are the lyrics to 20 of the greatest Christmas carols ever written.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Even though we sing Christmas carols year to year, somehow we don’t grow tired of them. Whether they make us want to dance around the tree, be lulled into a gentle slumber by the fire, or get up and air-conduct in front of the whole family, carols have the incredible power to join up all the Christmases throughout our lives.

Here are some of the greatest Christmas carol lyrics ever written, to put you in the festive spirit.

  1. While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks

    While shepherds watched their flocks by night,
    all seated on the ground,
    the angel of the Lord came down
    and glory shone around.

    Full lyrics here.

  2. Silent Night

    Silent night, holy night!
    All is calm, all is bright.
    Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child.
    Holy infant so tender and mild,
    Sleep in heavenly peace,
    Sleep in heavenly peace.

    Full lyrics here.

    'Silent Night' performed by St Paul's Cathedral Choir

  3. We Three Kings

    We three kings of Orient are;
    bearing gifts we traverse afar,
    field and fountain, moor and mountain,
    following yonder star.

    Refrain:

    O star of wonder, star of light,
    star with royal beauty bright,
    westward leading, still proceeding,
    guide us to thy perfect light.

    Full lyrics here.

  4. The Twelve Days of Christmas

    On the first day of Christmas,
    my true love gave to me
    A partridge in a pear tree.

    On the second day of Christmas
    My true love gave to me
    Two turtle doves
    And a partridge in a pear tree.

    Full lyrics here.

  5. Once in Royal David’s City

    Once in Royal David’s city
    Stood a lowly cattle shed,
    Where a mother laid her Baby
    In a manger for His bed:
    Mary was that mother mild,
    Jesus Christ her little Child.

    Full lyrics here.

    Malakai Bayoh sings angelic solo carol ‘Once in Royal David’s City’

  6. Ding Dong Merrily on High

    Ding Dong! merrily on high
    In heav’n the bells are ringing
    Ding, dong! verily the sky
    Is riv’n with angel singing
    Gloria, Hosanna in excelsis

    Full lyrics here.

  7. O Come All Ye Faithful

    O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant!
    O come ye, O come ye, to Bethlehem
    Come and behold Him
    Born the King of Angels
    O come, let us adore Him
    O come, let us adore Him
    O come, let us adore Him
    Christ the Lord!

    Full lyrics here.

  8. O Holy Night

    O holy night, the stars are brightly shining,
    It is the night of the dear Saviour’s birth;
    Long lay the world in sin and error pining,
    ’Till he appeared and the soul felt its worth.
    A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices,
    For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn;

    Chorus

    Fall on your knees, Oh hear the angel voices!
    O night divine! O night when Christ was born.
    O night, O holy night, O night divine.

    Full lyrics here.

    Aled Jones and Malakai M Bayoh sing ‘O Holy Night’

  9. Good King Wenceslas

    Good King Wenceslas looked out
    On the feast of Stephen,
    When the snow lay round about
    Deep and crisp and even;
    Brightly shone the moon that night
    Though the frost was cruel,
    When a poor man came in sight,
    Gath’ring winter fuel.

    Full lyrics here.

  10. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

    God rest ye merry gentlemen
    Let nothing you dismay
    For Jesus Christ our Saviour
    Was born on Christmas Day
    To save us all from Satan's pow'r
    When we were gone astray
    O tidings of comfort and joy
    Comfort and joy
    O tidings of comfort and joy

    Full lyrics here.

  11. Carol of the Bells

    Hark! how the bells
    Sweet silver bells
    All seem to say
    ‘throw cares away.’
    Christmas is here
    Bringing good cheer
    To young and old
    Meek and the bold

    Full lyrics here.

  12. In the Bleak Midwinter

    In the bleak mid-winter
    Frosty wind made moan;
    Earth stood hard as iron,
    Water like a stone;
    Snow had fallen, snow on snow,
    Snow on snow,
    In the bleak mid-winter
    Long ago.

    Full lyrics here.

    Braimah and Konya Kanneh-Mason play ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ in medieval church

  13. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

    Hark! The herald angels sing,
    “Glory to the newborn King!
    Peace on earth and mercy mild,
    God and sinners reconciled.”
    Joyful, all ye nations rise,
    Join the triumph of the skies,
    With th’angelic host proclaim:
    “Christ is born in Bethlehem.”
    Hark! The herald angels sing,
    “Glory to the newborn King!”

    Full lyrics here.

  14. O Come, O Come Emmanuel

    O come, O come, Emmanuel,
    And ransom captive Israel,
    That mourns in lonely exile here,
    Until the Son of God appear.
    Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel
    Shall come to thee, O Israel.

    Full lyrics here.

  15. Coventry Carol

    Lully, lullay, thou little tiny child,
    Bye bye, lully, lullay.
    Thou little tiny child,
    Bye bye, lully, lullay.

    O sisters too, how may we do
    For to preserve this day
    This poor youngling for whom we sing,
    “Bye bye, lully, lullay?”

    Full lyrics here.

  16. O Little Town of Bethlehem

    O little town of Bethlehem
    How still we see thee lie
    Above thy deep and dreamless sleep
    The silent stars go by
    Yet in thy dark streets shineth
    The everlasting Light
    The hopes and fears of all the years
    Are met in thee tonight

    Full lyrics here.

    O Little Town of Bethlehem – Winchester Quiristers

  17. Away in a Manger

    Away in a manger, no crib for a bed,
    The little lord Jesus laid down his sweet head.
    The stars in the bright sky looked down where he lay,
    The little lord Jesus asleep on the hay.

    Full lyrics here.

  18. The Holly and the Ivy

    The holly and the ivy,
    When they are both full grown
    Of all the trees that are in the wood
    The holly bears the crown

    Oh the rising of the sun
    And the running of the deer
    The playing of the merry organ
    Sweet singing in the choir

    Full lyrics here.

  19. The First Nowell

    The First Nowell the angel did say
    Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay;
    In fields as they lay, keeping their sheep,
    On a cold winter's night that was so deep.

    Chorus:

    Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,
    Born is the King of Israel.

    Full lyrics here.

  20. In Dulci Jubilo

    In dulci jubilo
    Let us our homage shew:
    Our heart’s joy reclineth
    In praesepio;
    And like a bright star shineth
    Matris in gremio,
    Alpha es et O!

    Full lyrics here.

    'In Dulci Jubilo' by Praetorius, sung by Fair Oriana

