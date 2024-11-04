When Andrea Bocelli sang a Cuban love song with Jennifer Lopez in surprising duet

4 November 2024, 16:00

Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Lopez sing ‘Quizás’ on Dancing with the Stars
Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Lopez sing ‘Quizás’ on Dancing with the Stars. Picture: ABC

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The best-selling Italian tenor has sung some surprising duets across his lifetime of making music. Have you heard his love song with Jennifer Lopez?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Much like Luciano Pavarotti before him, Andrea Bocelli has always known the power of a crossover duet to move audiences.

This year, the much-loved Italian tenor is celebrating his decades-long singing career. His debut album Il mare calmo della sera, which was certified platinum within weeks, was released 30 years ago, in 1994.

In October this year, Decca Records has released an album of his greatest duets, from Ed Sheeran and Celine Dion… to pop star and actress, Jennifer Lopez.

In April 2013, the unlikely duo lent their voices to the Season 16 results show of Dancing with the Stars, as dancers Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Anna Trebunskaya performed a winning routine in the foreground.

The song choice was the classic ‘Quizás, quizás, quizás’ by Cuban songwriter Osvaldo Farrés, a love song that became a hit for Bobby Capó in 1947.

Read more: When Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman stunned the world in a soulful operatic duet

[HD] Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Lopez - Quizas, Quizas, Quizas-DWTS-16-Results

The following year an English version of Farrés’ hit was recorded, with the lyrics ‘Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps’. Doris Day recorded it in 1965 and the cover was later used in the 1992 movie Strictly Ballroom.

After the Italian tenor opens the song with the backing of a big band, Lopez approaches Bocelli before they join in harmony. Bocelli and Lopez’s light, lyrical voices are a natural fit, blending beautifully in the Spanish language duet.

Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, has had an incredible influence on Hollywood and the pop charts, increasing the visibility of Latino actors and performers on our screens and helping to usher in an explosion of Latin pop music in the mainstream.

Her duet with Bocelli was a perfect coming-together of two musical worlds. It features as the third track on Bocelli’s 2024 album Duets, which celebrates the duets Bocelli sang across his incredible career in music from Gwen Stefani to a time-defying duet with Édith Piaf.

Andrea Bocelli latest

See more Andrea Bocelli latest

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion
Andrea Bocelli sings with YuMi, the conducting robot

When Andrea Bocelli joined the world of science by singing Verdi with a robot conductor

Ed Sheeran plays Andrea Bocelli’s flute in Tuscany

Ed Sheeran plays Andrea Bocelli’s prized flute in impromptu music lesson

Andrea Bocelli duets with his son Matteo at the 96th Academy Awards.

Andrea Bocelli sings moving ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ duet with son Matteo at Oscars ceremony

Matteo Bocelli performing with his father Andrea, at the O2 Arena in September 2022

Who is singer Matteo Bocelli? Everything you need to know about Andrea Bocelli’s son

Father and daughter, Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia sing tender new duet ‘Dare To Be’

Father and daughter, Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia sing tender new duet ‘Dare To Be’
How many children does Andrea Bocelli have?

Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Pavarotti and Bocelli performing in Modena at his 2003 ‘Pavarotti & Friends’ concert

When Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli sang a glorious Neapolitan love duet in 1994

Luciano Pavarotti

Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion sing 'The Prayer' at the 1999 Grammy Awards

What are the lyrics to ‘The Prayer’ sung by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion?

Discover Music

When the world saw a young Andrea Bocelli sing ‘Con te partirò’ for the very first time

When a young Andrea Bocelli sang ‘Con te partirò’ in 1995 and the world heard his voice for the first time

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Latest on Classic FM

Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones, legendary musical pioneer, dies aged 91

Rising star cellist serenades ducks with ‘The Swan’ at 300-year-old English farmhouse

Rising star cellist serenades ducks with ‘The Swan’ at 300-year-old English farmhouse

Videos

Mozart and Elgar both loved their pets.

8 classical composers who absolutely adored their pets

Discover Music

Delirious dog sings unimaginably virtuosic vocal solo in a piano room

Delirious dog sings virtuosic vocal solo in a piano room

Discover Music

Dog duets with Pavarotti

Operatic dog sings a perfect duet of ‘Nessun dorma’ with Luciano Pavarotti

Luciano Pavarotti

This keyboard kitten is a fan of classical music

10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

Discover Music

Thurzó Zoltán during his record breaking attempt.

Romanian pianist hits piano key 500 times in 30 seconds, breaking world record

Discover Music

Lucy Illingworth and her mother on stage at the King’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May 2023

Who is Lucy from The Piano? Meet the incredible blind and neurodivergent young pianist

Discover Music

Mozart never completed his Requiem.

Five pieces of classical music inspired by true horror

Mozart

From ‘Psycho’ to ‘The Shining’: the most terrifying music ever written for the movies

The 13 scariest horror film soundtracks ever written

Discover Music