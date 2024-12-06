10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024
6 December 2024, 10:55 | Updated: 6 December 2024, 10:58
Looking for the ideal classical music gift? Look no further than these music books, puzzles and more – suitable for the whole family.
As Christmas draws ever nearer, our minds are starting to turn to those empty stockings.
If you’re after some Christmas gift ideas for the classical music fan in your life, be they young or old, we are here to help. Happy Christmas shopping...
Great Composers jigsaw
Featuring 20 of the world’s beloved composers, Classic FM’s Great Composers jigsaw is the perfect Christmas pastime. We teamed up with UK artist and illustrator Sam Osborne to create this exclusive limited edition jigsaw, with beautiful designs of Bach and Price, Coleridge-Taylor and Beethoven.
Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.
The Very Young Person’s Guide to Christmas Carols
Learn about the music and stories of Christmas carols in the third book of The Very Young Person’s Guide To… series.
Follow our heroes as they explore beautiful scenes inspired by some of the best-loved Christmas carols including ‘Silent Night’, ‘Once In Royal David’s City’, and ‘O Holy Night’. Original illustrations capture the beautiful story of the carols, while the sound button brings the iconic music pieces to life.
Click here to find out more or buy a copy now.
The Very Young Person’s Guide to Classical Music Collection
Classic FM’s interactive book collection, which now comprises an introduction to the orchestra, the ballet, and to the world of Christmas carols, is the perfect way to explore classical music in a fun and interactive setting – featuring beautiful illustrations, and sound buttons to bring the music to life.
Buy The Very Young Person’s Guide to Christmas Carols Book >
Buy The Very Young Person’s Guide to Ballet Music Book >
Musical socks
‘Music is good for your soles!’ claims Chatty Feet, the creator behind these lovely Mozart socks. You can either chop and change with their ‘Beethwoven’ foot warmers, for a fuller classical-themed present.
Click here to buy Mozart socks.
The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax
The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax is a new collection of mindful puzzles to help you relax and unwind, released on 6 October 2022 in celebration of Classic FM’s 30 years of broadcasting. Featuring a foreword by national treasure and Classic FM’s very own presenter, Alan Titchmarsh, The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax blends together basic trivia, devilish wordplay, and a range of visual teasers.
Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.
The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365
Do you know your Chopin from your Schubert? Your concerto from your cadenza?
The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365 will sharpen your musical knowledge with a fun and stimulating puzzle to challenge and entertain you every single day of the year.
From quizzes to word-searches, logic tests to missing symbols, our classical music experts have created a compendium of 365 puzzles to keep you guessing the whole year round.
Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.
The Classic FM Family Music Box
The Classic FM Family Music Box is the perfect introduction to the world of classical music, for the whole family. Featuring beautiful hand-drawn illustrations and eight sound-chip buttons that play short bursts of iconic pieces of music, this unique book brings to life some of the greatest composers throughout history.
Readers will be introduced to the genius of legendary artists such as Mozart, Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Elgar, Handel, Verdi, Vivaldi and Strauss, and will experience their lives, inspirations and music as never before.
Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.
Limited Edition Classic FM mug
This commemorative, limited edition Classic FM mug is made from fine bone china and is the perfect way to enjoy a cup of tea and relax.
Click here to find out more and buy yours now.
Great Composers notebook
Spend every day in the company of Bach, Brahms, Clara Schumann and more, with our ‘Great Composers’ notebook – a wonderful gift for your organised musical friends.
Click here to find out more or place an order now.
Bonus gift... a classic metronome
Help your muso friends keep time this Christmas, with a beautiful mahogany coloured metronome. Wittner does this lovely piece, which has an antique look.
Click here to buy on Amazon.