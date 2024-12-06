10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024

Looking for the ideal classical music gift? Look no further than these music books, puzzles and more – suitable for the whole family.

As Christmas draws ever nearer, our minds are starting to turn to those empty stockings.

If you’re after some Christmas gift ideas for the classical music fan in your life, be they young or old, we are here to help. Happy Christmas shopping...

Great Composers jigsaw 20 composers are featured in our charity jigsaw puzzle. Picture: Classic FM Featuring 20 of the world’s beloved composers, Classic FM’s Great Composers jigsaw is the perfect Christmas pastime. We teamed up with UK artist and illustrator Sam Osborne to create this exclusive limited edition jigsaw, with beautiful designs of Bach and Price, Coleridge-Taylor and Beethoven. Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.

The Very Young Person’s Guide to Christmas Carols The Very Young Persons Guide to Christmas Carols. Picture: Classic FM / DK Learn about the music and stories of Christmas carols in the third book of The Very Young Person’s Guide To… series. Follow our heroes as they explore beautiful scenes inspired by some of the best-loved Christmas carols including ‘Silent Night’, ‘Once In Royal David’s City’, and ‘O Holy Night’. Original illustrations capture the beautiful story of the carols, while the sound button brings the iconic music pieces to life. Click here to find out more or buy a copy now.

Musical socks Mozart socks. Picture: Chatty Feet ‘Music is good for your soles!’ claims Chatty Feet, the creator behind these lovely Mozart socks. You can either chop and change with their ‘Beethwoven’ foot warmers, for a fuller classical-themed present. Click here to buy Mozart socks.

The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax. Picture: Octopus Publishing / Classic FM The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax is a new collection of mindful puzzles to help you relax and unwind, released on 6 October 2022 in celebration of Classic FM’s 30 years of broadcasting. Featuring a foreword by national treasure and Classic FM’s very own presenter, Alan Titchmarsh, The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax blends together basic trivia, devilish wordplay, and a range of visual teasers. Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.

The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365 The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365. Picture: Classic FM Do you know your Chopin from your Schubert? Your concerto from your cadenza? The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365 will sharpen your musical knowledge with a fun and stimulating puzzle to challenge and entertain you every single day of the year. From quizzes to word-searches, logic tests to missing symbols, our classical music experts have created a compendium of 365 puzzles to keep you guessing the whole year round. Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.

The Classic FM Family Music Box The Classic FM Family Music Box. Picture: Classic FM The Classic FM Family Music Box is the perfect introduction to the world of classical music, for the whole family. Featuring beautiful hand-drawn illustrations and eight sound-chip buttons that play short bursts of iconic pieces of music, this unique book brings to life some of the greatest composers throughout history. Readers will be introduced to the genius of legendary artists such as Mozart, Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Elgar, Handel, Verdi, Vivaldi and Strauss, and will experience their lives, inspirations and music as never before. Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.

Limited Edition Classic FM mug Classic FM mug. Picture: Classic FM This commemorative, limited edition Classic FM mug is made from fine bone china and is the perfect way to enjoy a cup of tea and relax. Click here to find out more and buy yours now.

Great Composers notebook Our Great Composers collection includes a jigsaw, greetings cards and a notebook. Picture: Classic FM Spend every day in the company of Bach, Brahms, Clara Schumann and more, with our ‘Great Composers’ notebook – a wonderful gift for your organised musical friends. Click here to find out more or place an order now.