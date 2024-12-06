10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024

6 December 2024, 10:55 | Updated: 6 December 2024, 10:58

10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024
10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Looking for the ideal classical music gift? Look no further than these music books, puzzles and more – suitable for the whole family.

As Christmas draws ever nearer, our minds are starting to turn to those empty stockings.

If you’re after some Christmas gift ideas for the classical music fan in your life, be they young or old, we are here to help. Happy Christmas shopping...

  1. Great Composers jigsaw

    20 composers are featured in our charity jigsaw puzzle
    20 composers are featured in our charity jigsaw puzzle. Picture: Classic FM

    Featuring 20 of the world’s beloved composers, Classic FM’s Great Composers jigsaw is the perfect Christmas pastime. We teamed up with UK artist and illustrator Sam Osborne to create this exclusive limited edition jigsaw, with beautiful designs of Bach and Price, Coleridge-Taylor and Beethoven.

    Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.

  2. The Very Young Person’s Guide to Christmas Carols

    The Very Young Persons Guide to Christmas Carols
    The Very Young Persons Guide to Christmas Carols. Picture: Classic FM / DK

    Learn about the music and stories of Christmas carols in the third book of The Very Young Person’s Guide To… series.

    Follow our heroes as they explore beautiful scenes inspired by some of the best-loved Christmas carols including ‘Silent Night’, ‘Once In Royal David’s City’, and ‘O Holy Night’. Original illustrations capture the beautiful story of the carols, while the sound button brings the iconic music pieces to life.

    Click here to find out more or buy a copy now.

  3. The Very Young Person’s Guide to Classical Music Collection

    The Very Young Person’s Guide to Classical Music Collection
    The Very Young Person’s Guide to Classical Music Collection. Picture: Classic FM

    Classic FM’s interactive book collection, which now comprises an introduction to the orchestra, the ballet, and to the world of Christmas carols, is the perfect way to explore classical music in a fun and interactive setting – featuring beautiful illustrations, and sound buttons to bring the music to life.

    Buy The Very Young Person’s Guide to Christmas Carols Book >

    Buy The Very Young Person’s Guide to Ballet Music Book >

    Buy The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra Book >

  4. Musical socks

    Mozart socks
    Mozart socks. Picture: Chatty Feet

    ‘Music is good for your soles!’ claims Chatty Feet, the creator behind these lovely Mozart socks. You can either chop and change with their ‘Beethwoven’ foot warmers, for a fuller classical-themed present.

    Click here to buy Mozart socks.

  5. The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax

    Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax
    Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax. Picture: Octopus Publishing / Classic FM

    The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax is a new collection of mindful puzzles to help you relax and unwind, released on 6 October 2022 in celebration of Classic FM’s 30 years of broadcasting. Featuring a foreword by national treasure and Classic FM’s very own presenter, Alan Titchmarsh, The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax blends together basic trivia, devilish wordplay, and a range of visual teasers.

    Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.

  6. The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365

    The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365
    The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365. Picture: Classic FM

    Do you know your Chopin from your Schubert? Your concerto from your cadenza?

    The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365 will sharpen your musical knowledge with a fun and stimulating puzzle to challenge and entertain you every single day of the year.

    From quizzes to word-searches, logic tests to missing symbols, our classical music experts have created a compendium of 365 puzzles to keep you guessing the whole year round.

    Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.

  7. The Classic FM Family Music Box

    The Classic FM Family Music Box
    The Classic FM Family Music Box. Picture: Classic FM

    The Classic FM Family Music Box is the perfect introduction to the world of classical music, for the whole family. Featuring beautiful hand-drawn illustrations and eight sound-chip buttons that play short bursts of iconic pieces of music, this unique book brings to life some of the greatest composers throughout history.

    Readers will be introduced to the genius of legendary artists such as Mozart, Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Elgar, Handel, Verdi, Vivaldi and Strauss, and will experience their lives, inspirations and music as never before.

    Click here to find out more and buy a copy now.

  8. Limited Edition Classic FM mug

    Classic FM mug
    Classic FM mug. Picture: Classic FM

    This commemorative, limited edition Classic FM mug is made from fine bone china and is the perfect way to enjoy a cup of tea and relax.

    Click here to find out more and buy yours now.

  9. Great Composers notebook

    Our Great Composers collection includes a jigsaw, greetings cards and a notebook
    Our Great Composers collection includes a jigsaw, greetings cards and a notebook. Picture: Classic FM

    Spend every day in the company of Bach, Brahms, Clara Schumann and more, with our ‘Great Composers’ notebook – a wonderful gift for your organised musical friends.

    Click here to find out more or place an order now.

  10. Bonus gift... a classic metronome

    Wittner Metronome
    Wittner Metronome. Picture: Amazon

    Help your muso friends keep time this Christmas, with a beautiful mahogany coloured metronome. Wittner does this lovely piece, which has an antique look.

    Click here to buy on Amazon.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

What are the lyrics to ‘Jesus Christ the Apple Tree’, and who composed the carol?

10 hours ago

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce return in teaser video

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce new name in music video

1 day ago

Silent Night lyrics

What are the lyrics to ‘Silent Night’, and what’s the story of the Christmas carol?

2 days ago

The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge performs at A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

What are the lyrics to ‘We Three Kings of Orient Are’, and who wrote the popular carol?

2 days ago

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked

What is Cynthia Erivo’s voice type and is she classically trained?

3 days ago

Yuja Wang plays a piano with three pedals – but what are they for?

Why do pianos have three pedals, and what do they do?

3 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Cynthia Erivo sings 'Defying Gravity' in the Wicked film

Wicked soundtrack: who composed it and what are the famous songs?

Stephen Schwartz, composer of Wicked.

‘I just stole it from Beethoven’: Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz on how he wrote ‘Defying Gravity’
Epiphany Devotion At Salisbury Cathedral

Six pieces of festive music that aren’t actually about Christmas at all

Yuja Wang, Nicola Benedetti and Yo-Yo Ma

What does ‘concerto’ mean in classical music, and what is its history?

Vote for your all-time favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2024.

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol with Viking 2024

Young Persons guide trilogy

‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to Christmas Carols’: the perfect Christmas gift!

‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo spoke to Zeb Soanes about preparing to sing ‘Defying Gravity’ as Elphaba.

Cynthia Erivo underwent ‘cardiovascular conditioning’ to play Elphaba in ‘Wicked’

Britten as a Boy

Composer Benjamin Britten to be honoured with a statue outside his childhood home

Britten

Ophélie Gaillard’s 300-year-old cello has been stolen for a second time

French cellist reunited with rare €1.3 million cello following home burglary

Saint Cecilia Playing The Organ.

Who was St Cecilia? Meet the patron saint of music and musicians

Women in Music