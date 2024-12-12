What are the lyrics to ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ – and why are there two versions?

12 December 2024, 09:13 | Updated: 12 December 2024, 09:36

O Little Town of Bethlehem – Winchester Quiristers

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

There’s something wonderfully reassuring about this carol – from its peaceful lyrics to its soaring descant. Here’s the story behind ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’.

‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ is one of the most popular Christmas carols – and it was the sight of Bethlehem itself that inspired Phillips Brooks, an Episcopal priest, to write it.

On Christmas Eve in 1865, Brooks travelled on horseback from Jerusalem to Bethlehem and visited, according to the story, the spot where Jesus was born. Three years later, he wrote the poem for a Christmas Sunday-school service and asked his organist, Lewis Redner, to set it to music.

Read more: These are the 30 greatest Christmas carols of all time

In Louis F. Benson’s Studies Of Familiar Hymns, he quotes Redner saying: “I was roused from sleep late in the night hearing an angel-strain whispering in my ear, and seizing a piece of music paper I jotted down the treble of the tune as we now have it. Neither Mr. Brooks nor I ever thought the carol or the music to it would live beyond that Christmas of 1868.”

The treble line he wrote was this one:

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Rednel)
O Little Town of Bethlehem (Rednel). Picture: IMSLP/Redner

Why are there two different melodies?

You might have noticed that carol services in England use a different melody to the version you hear in American pop covers. While Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra sing Lewis Redner’s melody, most English carol books use this:

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Vaughan Williams)
O Little Town of Bethlehem (Vaughan Williams). Picture: IMSLP/Vaughan Williams

This version takes its melody from the English tune ‘Forest Green’, which was adapted by Vaughan Williams from a folk ballad called ‘The Ploughboy’s Dream’.

Vaughan Williams’ version was first published in the English Hymnal of 1906.

Sing along with The King's Singers: O little town of Bethlehem

What are the lyrics to ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’?

O little town of Bethlehem
How still we see thee lie
Above thy deep and dreamless sleep
The silent stars go by
Yet in thy dark streets shineth
The everlasting Light
The hopes and fears of all the years
Are met in thee tonight

For Christ is born of Mary
And gathered all above
While mortals sleep, the angels keep
Their watch of wondering love
O morning stars together
Proclaim the holy birth
And praises sing to God the King
And Peace to men on earth

How silently, how silently
The wondrous gift is given
So God imparts to human hearts
The blessings of His heaven
No ear may hear His coming
But in this world of sin
Where meek souls will receive him still
The dear Christ enters in

O holy Child of Bethlehem
Descend to us, we pray
Cast out our sin and enter in
Be born to us today
We hear the Christmas angels
The great glad tidings tell
O come to us, abide with us
Our Lord Emmanuel
O come to us, abide with us
Our Lord Emmanuel

Discover music

See more Discover music

Choristers from Salisbury Cathedral Choir have their final practice ahead of Christmas Eve

20 famous Christmas carol lyrics

3 hours ago

Gladiator II composer Harry Gregson-Williams on the ‘pretty rude sound’ that made it into the score

Gladiator II composer Harry Gregson-Williams on the ‘pretty rude sound’ that made it into the score

1 day ago

Gregson-Williams

Jacqueline du Pre, who brought the Concerto to prominence in her breakthrough recording with John Barbirolli and the LSO in 1965.

What’s the history of Elgar’s Cello Concerto – the work with a disastrous premiere?

2 days ago

Elgar

Angelina Jolie plays the title role in this thrilling biopic.

Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie: cast, plot, music and trailers revealed

2 days ago

Maria Callas

The Royal Albert Hall with Christmas Tree, Illuminated at night.

15 best classical Christmas concerts across the UK in 2024

2 days ago

Choristers from Salisbury Cathedral Choir

What are the lyrics to ‘While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks’, and what’s the story?

2 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Classic FM is The Home of Christmas Music

Christmas on Classic FM: explore our 2024 radio schedule highlights

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a movie music special

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a movie music special in April 2025

Events

Notre Dame's Master Organ

Notre Dame organ resonates at last, after ‘awakening’ for first time in five years

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors
South African soprano Pretty Yende sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

South African soprano sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

Videos

Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

What are the lyrics to ‘Jesus Christ the Apple Tree’, and who composed the carol?

10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024

10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce return in teaser video

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce new name in music video

Silent Night lyrics

What are the lyrics to ‘Silent Night’, and what’s the story of the Christmas carol?

The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge performs at A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

What are the lyrics to ‘We Three Kings of Orient Are’, and who wrote the popular carol?