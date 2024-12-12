What are the lyrics to ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ – and why are there two versions?

O Little Town of Bethlehem – Winchester Quiristers

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

There’s something wonderfully reassuring about this carol – from its peaceful lyrics to its soaring descant. Here’s the story behind ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’.

‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ is one of the most popular Christmas carols – and it was the sight of Bethlehem itself that inspired Phillips Brooks, an Episcopal priest, to write it.

On Christmas Eve in 1865, Brooks travelled on horseback from Jerusalem to Bethlehem and visited, according to the story, the spot where Jesus was born. Three years later, he wrote the poem for a Christmas Sunday-school service and asked his organist, Lewis Redner, to set it to music.

Read more: These are the 30 greatest Christmas carols of all time

In Louis F. Benson’s Studies Of Familiar Hymns, he quotes Redner saying: “I was roused from sleep late in the night hearing an angel-strain whispering in my ear, and seizing a piece of music paper I jotted down the treble of the tune as we now have it. Neither Mr. Brooks nor I ever thought the carol or the music to it would live beyond that Christmas of 1868.”

The treble line he wrote was this one:

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Rednel). Picture: IMSLP/Redner

Why are there two different melodies?

You might have noticed that carol services in England use a different melody to the version you hear in American pop covers. While Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra sing Lewis Redner’s melody, most English carol books use this:

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Vaughan Williams). Picture: IMSLP/Vaughan Williams

This version takes its melody from the English tune ‘Forest Green’, which was adapted by Vaughan Williams from a folk ballad called ‘The Ploughboy’s Dream’.

Vaughan Williams’ version was first published in the English Hymnal of 1906.

Sing along with The King's Singers: O little town of Bethlehem

What are the lyrics to ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’?

O little town of Bethlehem

How still we see thee lie

Above thy deep and dreamless sleep

The silent stars go by

Yet in thy dark streets shineth

The everlasting Light

The hopes and fears of all the years

Are met in thee tonight

For Christ is born of Mary

And gathered all above

While mortals sleep, the angels keep

Their watch of wondering love

O morning stars together

Proclaim the holy birth

And praises sing to God the King

And Peace to men on earth

How silently, how silently

The wondrous gift is given

So God imparts to human hearts

The blessings of His heaven

No ear may hear His coming

But in this world of sin

Where meek souls will receive him still

The dear Christ enters in

O holy Child of Bethlehem

Descend to us, we pray

Cast out our sin and enter in

Be born to us today

We hear the Christmas angels

The great glad tidings tell

O come to us, abide with us

Our Lord Emmanuel

O come to us, abide with us

Our Lord Emmanuel