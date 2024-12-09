Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a movie music special in April 2025

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a movie music special. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

By Classic FM

This coming spring, join us for a spectacular night of movie music at the Royal Albert Hall.

Classic FM Live returns in 2025 for a spectacular concert celebrating the world’s greatest film music!

The first ever Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking follows the launch of our new sister station Classic FM Movies, which plays the world’s greatest film music.

On Thursday 24 April, we will return to the Royal Albert Hall with a blockbuster evening of cinema’s biggest hits, hosted by Classic FM presenters.

The concert will include iconic themes by legendary film composers such as John Williams, Hans Zimmer, and Ennio Morricone, along with exciting new hit soundtracks.

The renowned Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, an official partner of Classic FM, will perform favourites from Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Harry Potter, Mission Impossible, The Lord of the Rings, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, plus many more.

Maestro Anthony Gabriele, a renowned theatre and film conductor, will conduct the RLPO.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ - Liverpool Philharmonic at the Royal Albert Hall | Classic FM Live

Classic FM has been staging classical music concerts at London’s world-famous Royal Albert Hall for more than two decades. The event will be recorded for broadcast on Classic FM and Global Player on Friday 25 April at 7pm, and later in the year on Sky Arts.

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “Following the recent launch of our new sister station Classic FM Movies, it’s exciting to announce our new live concert – Classic FM Live at the Movies with Viking – dedicated to film music. Powered by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and a line-up of star soloists, it will be a spectacular evening of the greatest blockbuster film scores, at the home of our live Classic FM events, the Royal Albert Hall.”

With several star soloists still to be announced, and a breathtaking cinematic finale featuring lights and fireworks, this is your chance to experience one of the year’s most unforgettable classical events.

Secure your seat now, or book tickets as a gift to a loved one this Christmas.

The Royal Albert Hall tickets presale begins at 10am on Tuesday 10 December. General sale begins at 10am on Wednesday 11 December. Buy your tickets here at royalalberthall.com.