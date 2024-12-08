Notre Dame organ resonates at last, after ‘awakening’ for first time in five years

8 December 2024, 19:43 | Updated: 8 December 2024, 19:49

The organ of Notre-Dame resonates in the cathedral, for the first time since the 2019 fire

By Will Padfield

The Organ of Notre Dame has sounded once more after five years of silence, in a spectacular concert to mark the reopening of the iconic Paris landmark.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 8,000 pipes of the spectacular Notre Dame organ have sounded for the first time in public since the fire that caused catastrophic damage to the 861 Cathedral five years ago.

The cathedral's reopening was marked by a spectacular concert featuring some of classical music's biggest stars. During the concert, the Organ was blessed and ‘awakened’. The sound resonated around the vast hall, filling every nook and cranny with glorious music. The playing was managed expertly by the official organists of the cathedral, who made history with an event that has received coverage worldwide.

During the ceremony inside the cathedral, brothers Renaud Capuçon and Gautier Capuçon played a violin and cello duet, South African soprano Pretty Yende sang a breathtaking ‘Amazing Grace’, and violinist Daniel Lozakovich performed Bach’s serene Air on the G String.

Later at the concert, pianist Lang Lang joined Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France to perform the finale of Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No.2.

A particular highlight of the performance was a ‘call and response dialogue’ between the Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, and the organ. In this section of the performance, the Archbishop recited text in Latin which invoked ‘The Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit’ to revive the mighty Organ.

Read more: South African soprano sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Master Organ
Notre Dame's Master Organ. Picture: Getty

Olivier Latry – the cathedral's longest-serving organist and the last person to play the titanic instrument –was among the musicians who performed the organ on Palm Sunday in 2019, alongside the other official organists of the Cathedral. Latry was made the organist over 40 years ago, so it seemed fitting that he would mark the cathedral's reopening.

Notre Dame’s famous Grand Organ is the largest organ in France, consisting of approximately 8,000 pipes, a console with five keyboards and pedals, and 109 stops. Its largest pipes stand an impressive 32 feet tall.

Incredibly, the Grand Organ survived the April 2019 fire with only minor damage, with only one pipe sustaining water damage. Despite this, the Grand Organ needed to be completely restored to remove the lead dust that settled inside it after the fire, as the pipes of the Grand Organ contain leather, which helps direct the airflow which is responsible for the vast sound the Organ is capable of making. The leather inside the pipes needed to be replaced, in an expert renovation.

Latest on Classic FM

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

Discover Music

South African soprano Pretty Yende sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

South African soprano sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

Videos

Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

What are the lyrics to ‘Jesus Christ the Apple Tree’, and who composed the carol?

Christmas

10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024

10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024

Christmas

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce return in teaser video

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce new name in music video

Silent Night lyrics

What are the lyrics to ‘Silent Night’, and what’s the story of the Christmas carol?

Christmas

The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge performs at A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

What are the lyrics to ‘We Three Kings of Orient Are’, and who wrote the popular carol?

Christmas

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked

What is Cynthia Erivo’s voice type and is she classically trained?

Discover Music

Yuja Wang plays a piano with three pedals – but what are they for?

Why do pianos have three pedals, and what do they do?

Discover Music

Cynthia Erivo sings 'Defying Gravity' in the Wicked film

Wicked soundtrack: who composed it and what are the famous songs?

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Latest news

See more Latest news

Stephen Schwartz, composer of Wicked.

‘I just stole it from Beethoven’: Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz on how he wrote ‘Defying Gravity’
Yuja Wang, Nicola Benedetti and Yo-Yo Ma

What does ‘concerto’ mean in classical music, and what is its history?

Discover Music

Vote for your all-time favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2024.

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol with Viking 2024

Christmas

Young Persons guide trilogy

‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to Christmas Carols’: the perfect Christmas gift!

‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo spoke to Zeb Soanes about preparing to sing ‘Defying Gravity’ as Elphaba.

Cynthia Erivo underwent ‘cardiovascular conditioning’ to play Elphaba in ‘Wicked’

Discover Music

Britten as a Boy

Composer Benjamin Britten to be honoured with a statue outside his childhood home

Britten

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Cellist serenades chickens with ‘L’heure exquise’ at 18th-century English farmhouse

Cellist serenades chickens with a French love song at 18th-century English farmhouse

20 days ago

Videos

Cynthia Erivo sings for Dame Julie Andrews

When Cynthia Erivo serenaded Julie Andrews with stunning rendition of ‘Edelweiss’

1 month ago

Videos

Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Lopez sing ‘Quizás’ on Dancing with the Stars

When Andrea Bocelli sang a Cuban love song with Jennifer Lopez in surprising duet

1 month ago

Andrea Bocelli

Rising star cellist serenades ducks with ‘The Swan’ at 300-year-old English farmhouse

Rising star cellist serenades ducks with ‘The Swan’ at 300-year-old English farmhouse

1 month ago

Videos

Delirious dog sings unimaginably virtuosic vocal solo in a piano room

Delirious dog sings virtuosic vocal solo in a piano room

1 month ago

Discover Music

Dog duets with Pavarotti

Operatic dog sings a perfect duet of ‘Nessun dorma’ with Luciano Pavarotti

1 month ago

Luciano Pavarotti