15 pop songs you didn’t know were inspired by J.S. Bach

Lady Gaga, Eminem and Bach. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

From The Beatles to Eminem and Lady Gaga, here are all the times Bach’s music unexpectedly appeared in chart-topping pop, rock and rap.

Here’s proof that the great Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach is alive and well, and living through some of the most popular music of the last 60 years.

As a composer Bach was a master of repurposing his music, and (shall we say...) sampling his favourite musical material in many different works and musical contexts.

So we’re sure he would have loved to know that 300 years on, his notes and ideas are still finding their way into the world’s most popular music.

(And a little warning that it’s not all church cantatas here, and some tracks may have explicit themes and lyrics...)

