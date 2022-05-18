The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

18 May 2022, 11:56

The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood
The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood. Picture: Alamy
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Whatever your mood, choose the right soundtrack for you with Classic FM’s wide-ranging playlists, exclusive to Global Player.

They say music is the language of the soul. Whether you’re in need of a moment of calm, or a musical tonic to match your mood, there’s almost nothing the perfect playlist can’t cater to.

But life is busy, and not all of us have the hours in the day to craft hours-long playlists for every occasion. Allow us to do the heavy lifting for you...

All curated by Classic FM, we have a brilliant selection of live playlists exclusively available on Global Player. From movie and video game music anthems, to relaxing piano melodies, find out more about them below.

Listen on Global Player: Discover Classic FM’s award-winning podcasts

  1. For popular classical music: Classic FM Hall of Fame

    Every Easter, we count down the world’s biggest poll of classical music tastes – from symphonies and concertos, to sonatas and film scores. Relive the Top 100 pieces of music, as voted for by you in 2022.

    Listen now >

    Classic FM Hall of Fame Live Playlist 2022
    Classic FM Hall of Fame Live Playlist 2022. Picture: Global

  2. For the film fans: Movie Music Hall of Fame

    Thousands of our listeners voted in this poll to find out the nation’s 100 favourite film themes of all time. From John Williams blockbusters to Bernard Herrmann classics, here are the moving movie melodies you chose.

    Listen now >

    Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame playlist
    Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame playlist. Picture: Global

  3. For calming music and wellbeing tips: Inner Harmony with Dr Alex George

    Unwind with the UK’s Youth Mental Health Ambassador Dr Alex George, as he shares the positive effects of listening to classical music alongside his best tips on maintaining physical and mental health. Dr Alex also plays some of the most calming music ever written, and learns some wellbeing secrets from the great composers, in this live playlist stream.

    Listen now >

    Inner Harmony with Dr Alex George
    Inner Harmony with Dr Alex George. Picture: Global

  4. For the classical hits: Essential Classical

    Looking to begin your classical music journey? Our Essential Classical playlist showcases only the essential works from the essential composers, from Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert, to Williams and Tchaikovsky.

    Essential Classical live playlist
    Essential Classical live playlist. Picture: Global

  5. For the families: A Pocketful of Music with Julia Donaldson

    Best-selling children’s author Julia Donaldson joins Classic FM for A Pocketful of Music – a coming-together of fun and famous classical pieces for all the family to enjoy. The playlist features music from Peter and the Wolf, Carnival of the Animals and The Nutcracker, excerpts from The Gruffalo, Superworm and Zog, and original songs written and performed by Julia.

    Listen now >

    A Pocketful of Music with Julia Donaldson
    A Pocketful of Music with Julia Donaldson. Picture: Global

  6. For the students: Classic FM Revision

    Classical music can make the perfect soundtrack for concentration. Let Debussy, Bach and Vaughan Williams keep you company during long homework sessions and exam revision.

    Listen now >

    Classic FM Revision playlist
    Classic FM Revision playlist. Picture: Global

  7. For relaxing music: Classic FM Relax

    From Dvořák, Grieg and Schubert, to Brahms and Vaughan Williams, this is the most relaxing classical music you’ll find – compiled just for you, in our curated playlist of calming melodies.

    Listen now >

    Classic FM Relax playlist
    Classic FM Relax playlist. Picture: Global

  8. For the pet-lovers: Classic FM Music for Pets

    Classical music can have a wonderful, calming affect on animals. We’ve created a purr-fectly peaceful playlist of pieces to help your four-legged friends – and you – relax. Our selection of pet-friendly music may be particularly beneficial during fireworks season.

    Listen now >

    Music for Pets playlist
    Music for Pets playlist. Picture: Global

  9. For Valentine’s Day: Classic FM Romantic Classics

    From Elgar to Puccini, delight in classical music’s most romantic melodies, all in one continuous, looping stream. It’s the perfect accompaniment to a candlelit night in...

    Listen now >

    Classic FM Romantic Classics playlist
    Classic FM Romantic Classics playlist. Picture: Global

  10. For the gamers: Classic FM Video Game Music

    Video game scores have some of the most evocative melodies out there, and music from the likes of Final Fantasy and The Elder Scrolls make for a playlist as exciting and vibrant as the games they originate from.

    Listen now >

    Classic FM Video Game Music playlist
    Classic FM Video Game Music playlist. Picture: Global

  11. For chilled-out classical: Calm Piano

    From master of piano minimalism Ludovico Einaudi, to the warm and gentle melodies of TV and film composer Rachel Portman, unwind with the most relaxing piano pieces ever created, brought to you by Classic FM and Smooth Chill.

    Listen now >

    Calm Piano playlist
    Calm Piano playlist. Picture: Global

  12. For the festive period: Classic FM Christmas

    Classic FM is the home of Christmas music, and our Christmas playlist contains only the greatest festive favourites, for non-stop yuletide joy – at home and on the go. Tap below for jubilant tunes from the likes of Berlioz, Mendelssohn and Greg Lake.

    Listen now >

    Classic FM Christmas playlist
    Classic FM Christmas playlist. Picture: Global

Find even more playlists, podcasts and live radio here on Global Player.

Latest features

See more Latest features

Yukie Ota performs at the 2014 Carl Nielsen International Flute Competition

The mesmerising moment a butterfly landed on a flautist mid-performance

1 hour ago

Videos

A girl in a Welsh primary school learns the violin

Disadvantaged children in Wales to receive free access to musical instruments

1 day ago

Music Education

Musician vocal ranges

We looked at the vocal ranges of these iconic singers — and they’re really impressive

2 days ago

Kalush Orchestra represents Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Eurovision winner, Kalush Orchestra, brings traditional Ukrainian woodwind into the 21st century

2 days ago

El Ateneo Grand Splendid, Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Argentinian opera house that became the world’s most enchanting book shop

5 days ago

More From ClassicFM

Eurovision Konstrakta and Allegri Miserere

Serbia’s viral Eurovision song featured Allegri’s Miserere, and you might have missed it...

Allegri

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
‘Invalid piano’ played by bedridden invalids is the bizarre invention of the day

This piano for bedridden musicians was a real-life 1930s invention
Pianist Lionel Yu creates genius dubstep remix of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata

Pianist creates genius dubstep remix of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata, in front of live audience

Beethoven

Classic FM Revision playlist

Revision music: the ultimate classical studying playlist

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments