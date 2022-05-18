The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood
18 May 2022, 11:56
Whatever your mood, choose the right soundtrack for you with Classic FM’s wide-ranging playlists, exclusive to Global Player.
They say music is the language of the soul. Whether you’re in need of a moment of calm, or a musical tonic to match your mood, there’s almost nothing the perfect playlist can’t cater to.
But life is busy, and not all of us have the hours in the day to craft hours-long playlists for every occasion. Allow us to do the heavy lifting for you...
All curated by Classic FM, we have a brilliant selection of live playlists exclusively available on Global Player. From movie and video game music anthems, to relaxing piano melodies, find out more about them below.
Listen on Global Player: Discover Classic FM’s award-winning podcasts
-
For popular classical music: Classic FM Hall of Fame
Every Easter, we count down the world’s biggest poll of classical music tastes – from symphonies and concertos, to sonatas and film scores. Relive the Top 100 pieces of music, as voted for by you in 2022.
Listen now >
-
For the film fans: Movie Music Hall of Fame
Thousands of our listeners voted in this poll to find out the nation’s 100 favourite film themes of all time. From John Williams blockbusters to Bernard Herrmann classics, here are the moving movie melodies you chose.
Listen now >
-
For calming music and wellbeing tips: Inner Harmony with Dr Alex George
Unwind with the UK’s Youth Mental Health Ambassador Dr Alex George, as he shares the positive effects of listening to classical music alongside his best tips on maintaining physical and mental health. Dr Alex also plays some of the most calming music ever written, and learns some wellbeing secrets from the great composers, in this live playlist stream.
Listen now >
-
For the classical hits: Essential Classical
Looking to begin your classical music journey? Our Essential Classical playlist showcases only the essential works from the essential composers, from Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert, to Williams and Tchaikovsky.
-
For the families: A Pocketful of Music with Julia Donaldson
Best-selling children’s author Julia Donaldson joins Classic FM for A Pocketful of Music – a coming-together of fun and famous classical pieces for all the family to enjoy. The playlist features music from Peter and the Wolf, Carnival of the Animals and The Nutcracker, excerpts from The Gruffalo, Superworm and Zog, and original songs written and performed by Julia.
Listen now >
-
For the students: Classic FM Revision
Classical music can make the perfect soundtrack for concentration. Let Debussy, Bach and Vaughan Williams keep you company during long homework sessions and exam revision.
Listen now >
-
For relaxing music: Classic FM Relax
From Dvořák, Grieg and Schubert, to Brahms and Vaughan Williams, this is the most relaxing classical music you’ll find – compiled just for you, in our curated playlist of calming melodies.
Listen now >
-
For the pet-lovers: Classic FM Music for Pets
Classical music can have a wonderful, calming affect on animals. We’ve created a purr-fectly peaceful playlist of pieces to help your four-legged friends – and you – relax. Our selection of pet-friendly music may be particularly beneficial during fireworks season.
Listen now >
-
For Valentine’s Day: Classic FM Romantic Classics
From Elgar to Puccini, delight in classical music’s most romantic melodies, all in one continuous, looping stream. It’s the perfect accompaniment to a candlelit night in...
Listen now >
-
For the gamers: Classic FM Video Game Music
Video game scores have some of the most evocative melodies out there, and music from the likes of Final Fantasy and The Elder Scrolls make for a playlist as exciting and vibrant as the games they originate from.
Listen now >
-
For chilled-out classical: Calm Piano
From master of piano minimalism Ludovico Einaudi, to the warm and gentle melodies of TV and film composer Rachel Portman, unwind with the most relaxing piano pieces ever created, brought to you by Classic FM and Smooth Chill.
Listen now >
-
For the festive period: Classic FM Christmas
Classic FM is the home of Christmas music, and our Christmas playlist contains only the greatest festive favourites, for non-stop yuletide joy – at home and on the go. Tap below for jubilant tunes from the likes of Berlioz, Mendelssohn and Greg Lake.
Listen now >