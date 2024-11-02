Exclusive

Rising star cellist serenades ducks with ‘The Swan’ at 300-year-old English farmhouse

By Ally Dunavant

We invited a rising star cellist to an 18th-century farmhouse to perform calming classical music to animals. Here’s how it went...

Mid-October, an unseasonably warm day in the English countryside. A gorgeous estate that used to serve as the farmhouse of a castle. A star cellist performing one of classical music’s most ethereal pieces, by a flowing pond full of ducks. Cats and chickens gathering around to hear the music, basking in sunlit pastures beneath falling leaves.

No, you haven’t cracked open a Jane Austen novel. This was the reality of a day spent at Mulberry House.

Through the power of social media, we met Leah Lane, the centrepiece of the captivating world of Mulberry House. Affectionately known by the internet as the modern-day Beatrix Potter, Leah has invited thousands of people online to step into her magical home in Surrey and share in the joy she creates there. After meeting her, we found out that not only is she a long-time listener of Classic FM, but also a violinist.

The stars were aligning for a creative collaboration, and we were struck by the idea of weaving classical music into the fabric of Mulberry House. We invited Classic FM Rising Star cellist and actress Sophie Kauer to perform beautiful pieces of calming classical music in the middle of the pastoral setting, surrounded by farm animals and pets.

Watch the music come to life in the video above, as Sophie serenades Mulberry House and its furry, feathered friends with Saint-Saëns’ ‘The Swan’ from The Carnival of the Animals.

Sophie Kauer plays ‘The Swan’ by the gorgeous pond at Mulberry House. Picture: Classic FM

If you have animals at home and are worried about how they’ll cope during the fireworks on Bonfire Night and other holidays coming up, you can listen to Classic FM’s Pet Classics on Saturday 2 and Tuesday 5 November from 5-9pm – our bespoke programme which provides a soothing sanctuary for pets.

Plus, if you or your pets need a bit more calm in your lives, tune in to Classic FM Calm at any time for the most relaxing music to unwind and escape. Listen on Global Player, on smart speaker and on DAB+ (London only).

With thanks to Leah and Sophie for lending their talents to help us create a moment of musical magic. Stay tuned for another performance from this collaboration, coming very soon.