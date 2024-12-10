15 best classical Christmas concerts across the UK in 2024

10 December 2024, 13:12 | Updated: 10 December 2024, 17:38

The Royal Albert Hall with Christmas Tree, Illuminated at night.
The Royal Albert Hall with Christmas Tree, Illuminated at night. Picture: Alamy

By Will Padfield

With the best time of year now upon us, we take a look at some unmissable concerts this winter, from Classic FM’s partners and beyond...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With Christmas fast approaching, we are all searching for the perfect soundtrack to accompany our mince pies and mulled wine. Whilst Classic FM is naturally the best place to be at this time of year, there is nothing quite like the thrill of a live orchestra and choir to give you ‘that gingerbread feeling’.

We give our top picks of some of the highlights coming up in the lead-up to the big day.

Read more: 10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024

  1. 13 December: The orchestra of Opera North, Home Alone in Concert

    Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a viewing of Home Alone, and this year, you can see it as you never have before: accompanied by a live orchestra! The orchestra of Opera North, Classic FM’s opera partner, will be playing the soundtrack on stage, so you can see in real-time the magical music of John Williams, recreated before your very eyes.

    When? Friday 13 December

    Where? Leeds Grand Theatre

    How much? Tickets from £26

    Book now

    Home Alone in concert | Trailer

  2. 14 December: Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, White Christmas

    Promising to be the most glamorous Christmas party you’ll attend this year, join the RLPO – Classic FM's partner orchestra in the North West – and a team of top West End vocalists in a fun-filled evening of seasonal favourites, from Let it Snow to Santa Baby, a real gift for you and your family. It really will be the most wonderful time of the year!

    When? Saturday 14 December

    Where? RLPO Hall, Liverpool

    How much? Tickets from £9

    Book now

    Christmas starts at Liverpool Philharmonic

  3. 14 – 24 December: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall

    Celebrate Christmas in style at one of the world’s most iconic venues. Over the next few weeks, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be presenting a number of spectacular shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

    When? 14 – 24 December

    Where? Royal Albert Hall, London

    How much? Tickets from £10

    Book now

    Merry Christmas from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

  4. 16 / 17 December: The Sixteen at Christmas

    The exquisite sounds of The Sixteen choir will sound out in Cadogan Hall this December for two nights of beauty, wonder, and seasonal joy. From medieval carols to visionary modern masterpieces, The Sixteen, who are an official partner of Classic FM, will perform music inspired by the story of Christ’s birth.

    When? 16 / 17 December

    Where? Cadogan Hall, London

    How much? Tickets from £18

    Book now

    Carol of the Bells, sung by Genesis Sixteen

  5. 17 December: Bryn Terfel Orchestra with the Welsh National Opera Christmas Concert

    The world-famous Welsh baritone will join forces with the WNO Orchestra for an evening of Christmas hits.

    When? 16-20 December

    Where? Various venues

    How much? Tickets from £20

    Book now

    Sir Bryn Terfel sings 'I Believe' from Dreams and Songs

  6. 17 December: The Magic of Christmas with the Ulster Orchestra

    Northern Ireland’s finest professional orchestra will be raising a glass to the Christmas season with a joyous celebration of seasonal music. Audience participation is welcomed!

    When? Tuesday 17 December

    Where? Waterfront Hall, Belfast

    How much? Tickets from £10

    Book now

    Ulster Orchestra and Belfast Philharmonic Choir at rehearsal in the Belfast Waterfront
    Ulster Orchestra and Belfast Philharmonic Choir at rehearsal in the Belfast Waterfront. Picture: Alamy

  7. 18 / 19 December: The London Symphony Orchestra, Christmas Swing

    The London Symphony Orchestra presents a glorious selection of musical treats, featuring sublime music by three great composers. Classical meets jazz with some Christmas favourites – plus a riotous ride with Kapustin, Gershwin’s most swinging tunes, and Bernstein at his exuberant best. The concert will be led by Sir Antonio Pappano, the music director of the LSO, who are Classic FM’s partner orchestra.

    When? 18 / 19 December

    Where? The Barbican, London

    How much? Tickets from £10

    Book now

    Sir Antonio Pappano on his Christmas Concerts

  8. 19 – 22 December: Royal Scottish National Orchestra Christmas concert

    The RSNO’s spectacular Christmas concert will feature your favourite festive melodies, plus a live performance of the enduringly enchanting film The Snowman. Shown on the big screen, the film will be narrated by our special star guest – Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli – accompanied by the Orchestra, and of course features the wonderful Walking in the Air. So, gather friends and family together and join the RSNO, Classic FM’s official partner, for this special feast of Christmas cheer!

    When? 19 – 22 December

    Where? various Scottish venues

    How much? Tickets from £13

    Book now

    Make the RSNO the soundtrack to your Christmas

  9. 20 December: Royal Northern Sinfonia, Christmas at the Glasshouse

    The Royal Northern Sinfonia presents a fabulous concert of Christmas music. TV’s Matt Baker presents this family-friendly Christmas concert with Royal Northern Sinfonia, an official partner of Classic FM, and Chorus of Royal Northern Sinfonia. The concert will be conducted by rising star conductor Ellie Slorach, who will ensure everyone receives the best Christmas gifts!

    When? Friday 20 December

    Where? The Glasshouse, Newcastle

    How much? Tickets from £12

    Book now

    O Little Town of Bethlehem | Chorus of Royal Northern Sinfonia in Newcastle Cathedral

  10. 20 December: The Philharmonia Orchestra Christmas with King’s College Choir

    Join the world-class singers of King’s College Choir and the Philharmonia Orchestra – an official partner of Classic FM – for an evening of unforgettable Christmas music. They will be heralding the Christmas season, joined on stage by the superb Crouch End Festival Chorus.

    A glorious programme of festive classics includes a sublime selection of carols performed by the angelic voices of the chapel choristers as well as carols for all.

    When? Friday 20 December

    Where? The Barbican, London

    How much? Tickets from £10

    Book now

    Christmas Card 2024: Sibelius 'Julvisa' (for string quintet)

  11. 21 December: City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Christmas Party

    Great news: the CBSO (Classic FM’s partner orchestra in Birmingham) are hosting a Christmas party, and everyone is invited! Expect sleigh bells, rousing brass chorales and your favourite Christmas songs, with audience participation highly encouraged. This is a fantastic event for new and established classical audiences, young and old. Head to the CBSO website to book.

    When? Saturday 21 December, 7.00pm

    Where? CBSO Hall, Birmingham

    How much? Tickets from £26

    Book now

    Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas | CBSO Second Violins & Alpesh Chauhan

  12. 22 December: Canterbury Cathedral Candlelit Reflection with Organ Meditation

    Set inside one of the most impressive buildings in the country, join for a reflective service with scripture and poetry on the last Sunday before Christmas, led by Dean David, with La Nativité du Seigneur (The Birth of the Saviour) by Olivier Messiaen, played on organ by Jamie Rogers, Assistant Director of Music.

    When? Sun 22 December, 17:30-18:30

    Where? Canterbury Cathedral

    Book now

    Christmas with Canterbury Cathedral Girls' Choir - Album Trailer

  13. 22 December: Manchester Camerata Messiah

    Join the incredible Manchester Camerata – our newest partner orchestra – for a performance of Handel’s masterpiece: the Messiah.

    When? Sunday 22 December

    Where? Victoria Hall, Hanley, Staffordshire

    How much? Tickets from £10

    Book now

    Joyful Joyful | Manchester Camerata & AMC Gospel Choir

  14. 23 December: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra present a Celebration of Christmas Carols

    Experience the warmth and joy of Christmas with a concert devoted to the best traditional carols ever written, played by Classic FM’s partner orchestra, the Bournemouth Symphony. Favourites include ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘Good King Wenceslas’, ‘Joy To The World’ and ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’.

    With a selection of Christmas music including Teresa Barlow’s new setting of Carol Ann Duffy’s poem, The Christmas Truce, the evening is the perfect way to start the Christmas holiday in the company of family and friends, and a good-old, sing-along.

    When? Monday 23 December, 7pm

    Where? Poole Lighthouse

    How much? Tickets from £14

    Book now

    Indiana Jones ‘Raiders March’ blasts through Royal Albert Hall | Classic FM Live

  15. December: The Nutcracker, English National Ballet

    It is the classic Christmas treat for the whole family, so make sure you get tickets to see one of the performances of Tchaikovsky’s classic Christmas ballet!

    When? December-January

    Where? London Coliseum

    How much? Tickets from £20

    Book now

    Nutcracker: Trailer | English National Ballet

Discover music

See more Discover music

Jacqueline du Pre, who brought the Concerto to prominence in her breakthrough recording with John Barbirolli and the LSO in 1965.

What’s the history of Elgar’s Cello Concerto – the work with a disastrous premiere?

2 hours ago

Elgar

Angelina Jolie plays the title role in this thrilling biopic.

Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie: cast, plot, music and trailers revealed

3 hours ago

Maria Callas

Choristers from Salisbury Cathedral Choir

What are the lyrics to ‘While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks’, and what’s the story?

10 hours ago

Classic FM is The Home of Christmas Music

Christmas on Classic FM: explore our 2024 radio schedule highlights

11 hours ago

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

2 days ago

Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

What are the lyrics to ‘Jesus Christ the Apple Tree’, and who composed the carol?

4 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a movie music special

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a movie music special in April 2025

Events

Notre Dame's Master Organ

Notre Dame organ resonates at last, after ‘awakening’ for first time in five years

South African soprano Pretty Yende sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

South African soprano sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

Videos

10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024

10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce return in teaser video

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce new name in music video

Silent Night lyrics

What are the lyrics to ‘Silent Night’, and what’s the story of the Christmas carol?

The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge performs at A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

What are the lyrics to ‘We Three Kings of Orient Are’, and who wrote the popular carol?

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked

What is Cynthia Erivo’s voice type and is she classically trained?

Yuja Wang plays a piano with three pedals – but what are they for?

Why do pianos have three pedals, and what do they do?

Cynthia Erivo sings 'Defying Gravity' in the Wicked film

Wicked soundtrack: who composed it and what are the famous songs?