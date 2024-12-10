15 best classical Christmas concerts across the UK in 2024

With the best time of year now upon us, we take a look at some unmissable concerts this winter, from Classic FM’s partners and beyond...

With Christmas fast approaching, we are all searching for the perfect soundtrack to accompany our mince pies and mulled wine. Whilst Classic FM is naturally the best place to be at this time of year, there is nothing quite like the thrill of a live orchestra and choir to give you ‘that gingerbread feeling’.

We give our top picks of some of the highlights coming up in the lead-up to the big day.

Read more: 10 gifts for classical music lovers in Christmas 2024

13 December: The orchestra of Opera North, Home Alone in Concert Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a viewing of Home Alone, and this year, you can see it as you never have before: accompanied by a live orchestra! The orchestra of Opera North, Classic FM’s opera partner, will be playing the soundtrack on stage, so you can see in real-time the magical music of John Williams, recreated before your very eyes. When? Friday 13 December Where? Leeds Grand Theatre How much? Tickets from £26 Book now Home Alone in concert | Trailer

14 December: Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, White Christmas Promising to be the most glamorous Christmas party you’ll attend this year, join the RLPO – Classic FM's partner orchestra in the North West – and a team of top West End vocalists in a fun-filled evening of seasonal favourites, from Let it Snow to Santa Baby, a real gift for you and your family. It really will be the most wonderful time of the year! When? Saturday 14 December Where? RLPO Hall, Liverpool How much? Tickets from £9 Book now Christmas starts at Liverpool Philharmonic

14 – 24 December: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall Celebrate Christmas in style at one of the world’s most iconic venues. Over the next few weeks, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be presenting a number of spectacular shows at the Royal Albert Hall. When? 14 – 24 December Where? Royal Albert Hall, London How much? Tickets from £10 Book now Merry Christmas from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

16 / 17 December: The Sixteen at Christmas The exquisite sounds of The Sixteen choir will sound out in Cadogan Hall this December for two nights of beauty, wonder, and seasonal joy. From medieval carols to visionary modern masterpieces, The Sixteen, who are an official partner of Classic FM, will perform music inspired by the story of Christ’s birth. When? 16 / 17 December Where? Cadogan Hall, London How much? Tickets from £18 Book now Carol of the Bells, sung by Genesis Sixteen

17 December: Bryn Terfel Orchestra with the Welsh National Opera Christmas Concert The world-famous Welsh baritone will join forces with the WNO Orchestra for an evening of Christmas hits. When? 16-20 December Where? Various venues How much? Tickets from £20 Book now Sir Bryn Terfel sings 'I Believe' from Dreams and Songs

17 December: The Magic of Christmas with the Ulster Orchestra Northern Ireland’s finest professional orchestra will be raising a glass to the Christmas season with a joyous celebration of seasonal music. Audience participation is welcomed! When? Tuesday 17 December Where? Waterfront Hall, Belfast How much? Tickets from £10 Book now Ulster Orchestra and Belfast Philharmonic Choir at rehearsal in the Belfast Waterfront. Picture: Alamy

18 / 19 December: The London Symphony Orchestra, Christmas Swing The London Symphony Orchestra presents a glorious selection of musical treats, featuring sublime music by three great composers. Classical meets jazz with some Christmas favourites – plus a riotous ride with Kapustin, Gershwin’s most swinging tunes, and Bernstein at his exuberant best. The concert will be led by Sir Antonio Pappano, the music director of the LSO, who are Classic FM’s partner orchestra. When? 18 / 19 December Where? The Barbican, London How much? Tickets from £10 Book now Sir Antonio Pappano on his Christmas Concerts

19 – 22 December: Royal Scottish National Orchestra Christmas concert The RSNO’s spectacular Christmas concert will feature your favourite festive melodies, plus a live performance of the enduringly enchanting film The Snowman. Shown on the big screen, the film will be narrated by our special star guest – Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli – accompanied by the Orchestra, and of course features the wonderful Walking in the Air. So, gather friends and family together and join the RSNO, Classic FM’s official partner, for this special feast of Christmas cheer! When? 19 – 22 December Where? various Scottish venues How much? Tickets from £13 Book now Make the RSNO the soundtrack to your Christmas

20 December: Royal Northern Sinfonia, Christmas at the Glasshouse The Royal Northern Sinfonia presents a fabulous concert of Christmas music. TV’s Matt Baker presents this family-friendly Christmas concert with Royal Northern Sinfonia, an official partner of Classic FM, and Chorus of Royal Northern Sinfonia. The concert will be conducted by rising star conductor Ellie Slorach, who will ensure everyone receives the best Christmas gifts! When? Friday 20 December Where? The Glasshouse, Newcastle How much? Tickets from £12 Book now O Little Town of Bethlehem | Chorus of Royal Northern Sinfonia in Newcastle Cathedral

20 December: The Philharmonia Orchestra Christmas with King’s College Choir Join the world-class singers of King’s College Choir and the Philharmonia Orchestra – an official partner of Classic FM – for an evening of unforgettable Christmas music. They will be heralding the Christmas season, joined on stage by the superb Crouch End Festival Chorus. A glorious programme of festive classics includes a sublime selection of carols performed by the angelic voices of the chapel choristers as well as carols for all. When? Friday 20 December Where? The Barbican, London How much? Tickets from £10 Book now Christmas Card 2024: Sibelius 'Julvisa' (for string quintet)

21 December: City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Christmas Party Great news: the CBSO (Classic FM’s partner orchestra in Birmingham) are hosting a Christmas party, and everyone is invited! Expect sleigh bells, rousing brass chorales and your favourite Christmas songs, with audience participation highly encouraged. This is a fantastic event for new and established classical audiences, young and old. Head to the CBSO website to book. When? Saturday 21 December, 7.00pm Where? CBSO Hall, Birmingham How much? Tickets from £26 Book now Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas | CBSO Second Violins & Alpesh Chauhan

22 December: Canterbury Cathedral Candlelit Reflection with Organ Meditation Set inside one of the most impressive buildings in the country, join for a reflective service with scripture and poetry on the last Sunday before Christmas, led by Dean David, with La Nativité du Seigneur (The Birth of the Saviour) by Olivier Messiaen, played on organ by Jamie Rogers, Assistant Director of Music. When? Sun 22 December, 17:30-18:30 Where? Canterbury Cathedral Book now Christmas with Canterbury Cathedral Girls' Choir - Album Trailer

22 December: Manchester Camerata Messiah Join the incredible Manchester Camerata – our newest partner orchestra – for a performance of Handel’s masterpiece: the Messiah. When? Sunday 22 December Where? Victoria Hall, Hanley, Staffordshire How much? Tickets from £10 Book now Joyful Joyful | Manchester Camerata & AMC Gospel Choir

23 December: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra present a Celebration of Christmas Carols Experience the warmth and joy of Christmas with a concert devoted to the best traditional carols ever written, played by Classic FM’s partner orchestra, the Bournemouth Symphony. Favourites include ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘Good King Wenceslas’, ‘Joy To The World’ and ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’. With a selection of Christmas music including Teresa Barlow’s new setting of Carol Ann Duffy’s poem, The Christmas Truce, the evening is the perfect way to start the Christmas holiday in the company of family and friends, and a good-old, sing-along. When? Monday 23 December, 7pm Where? Poole Lighthouse How much? Tickets from £14 Book now Indiana Jones ‘Raiders March’ blasts through Royal Albert Hall | Classic FM Live