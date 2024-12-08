Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

8 December 2024, 14:44

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Standing outside the façade of the great cathedral, Nadine Sierra lifted her voice to the French national anthem, marking the rebirth of Notre Dame.

Notre-Dame de Paris reopened its doors this weekend, having been restored to its former glory in just five years after a fire ravaged the 12th-century gothic structure and caused its iconic spire to collapse.

On 7 December, the Archbishop of Paris led a reopening ceremony which included the reawakening of the cathedral’s great organ, and a spectacular concert of pop, rock, world and classical music – including a traditional performance of the French national anthem.

American soprano Nadine Sierra took to a covered stage outside the Notre Dame, amid severe weather and storms across Europe, and sang a triumphant rendition of ‘La Marseillaise’ accompanied by a chorus.

In an interview in Paris, Sierra said she was unsure why she, and not a French singer, was chosen to sing the anthem, but felt “so honoured” to have been chosen to sing at the landmark.

“Even though I’m the American singing the French National Anthem, I feel like it’s more of a worldly event,” Sierra said from Paris on 6 December. “Notre Dame means a lot to a lot of people, even outside of France.”

Notre-Dame de Paris: la Marseillaise clôture cette première journée de cérémonie

Sierra added: “There was a darkness surrounding this fire with Notre Dame because it was also during Covid, and it was just not a fun time for all of us. I’m glad that it’s having this reawakening. We can celebrate freely and together.”

During the ceremony inside the cathedral, brothers Renaud Capuçon and Gautier Capuçon played a violin and cello duet, South African soprano Pretty Yende sang a breathtaking ‘Amazing Grace’, and violinist Daniel Lozakovich performed Bach’s serene Air on the G String.

Later at the concert, pianist Lang Lang joined Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France to perform the finale of Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No.2.

All artists performed either inside Notre Dame or in the square in front of the building’s western façade, which was illuminated by a dazzling light show.

