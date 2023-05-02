What is the order of service for King Charles’ coronation on 6 May?

What is the order of service for King Charles’ coronation on 6 May? Picture: Alamy

An order of service for King Charles’ coronation was published one week before the historic event. Here are the full details of the music at the ceremony.

The King’s coronation will be a celebration of British music old and new.

Among anthems by Handel, Parry and Byrd will feature a new anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and several other works personally commissioned by King Charles, with solo performances from Sir Bryn Terfel, Pretty Yende and Roderick Williams.

In a historic first, the complete coronation will be recorded and released as an album on the day of the ceremony.

What music will be performed before the coronation?

Six of the King’s new commissions have been composed for orchestra and will be performed in Westminster Abbey before the service, prior to the arrival of the King and Queen.

Judith Weir: ‘Brighter Visions Shine Afar’

The first pre-service commission will be a short overture composed by Judith Weir, Master of The King’s Music, ‘Brighter Visions Shine Afar’, which will be the first performance by the Coronation Orchestra, made up of musicians from the Philharmonia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Opera House Orchestra and more, conducted by Sir Antonio Pappano and led by Vasko Vassilev.

Sir Karl Jenkins: ‘Tros y Garreg’

Royal harpist Alis Huws will be joined by the Coronation Orchestra to perform Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins’ ‘Tros y Garreg’ (Crossing the Stone), a new arrangement of Jenkins’ setting of a Welsh folk song, commissioned by the then Prince of Wales over two decades ago.

Sarah Class: ‘Sacred Fire’

‘Sacred Fire’, a new commission by classical and film composer Sarah Class conjuring biblical imagery in its lyrics, will be performed by acclaimed South African soprano Pretty Yende.

Nigel Hess, Roderick Williams, Shirley J Thompson: ‘Be Thou my Vision - Triptych for Orchestra’

Based on one of His Majesty’s favourite hymns, this commission comes from a trio of composers, Hess, Williams and Thompson. Their individual musical responses to the Irish hymn ‘Be Thou my Vision’, including a musical cryptogram of His Majesty’s name, have been woven together into a single work.

Iain Farrington: ‘Voices of the World’

Next will follow an organ commission, ‘Voices of the World’, combining traditional melodies from the Commonwealth.

Patrick Doyle: ‘King Charles III Coronation March’

Film composer Patrick Doyle’s ceremonial march, filled with Celtic influence and plenty of pageantry, will be the final pre-service commission, before the King and Queen’s procession into the Abbey.

View inside Westminster Abbey in London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. Picture: Alamy

King’s coronation – full order of service

Here is the complete order of service, published by the Church of England on Saturday 29 April, a week ahead of the historic event at Westminster Abbey.

The five new commissions included in the main service will be directed by Andrew Nethsingha, and will featured voices from the Choir of Westminster Abbey, The Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, Truro Cathedral’s girl choristers, Methodist College, Belfast, and the Monteverdi Choir.

Procession into Westminster Abbey

The coronation will begin with a procession into Westminster Abbey. After the entrance of faith leaders and representatives of faith communities, the procession of ecumenical leaders, and the realms procession, the choir will follow.

Procession of the King and Queen; Parry’s ‘I Was Glad’

The King and Queen, Charles and Camilla, will enter the Abbey to the sound of Hubert Parry’s great anthem ‘I Was Glad’. Composed for the coronation of Edward VII in 1902, Parry’s setting contains the cry ‘Vivat Rex!’ (Long Live the King!) which will be proclaimed by scholars from Westminster School.

Greeting the King; a moment of silent prayer; coronation greeting and introduction

A young Chapel Royal chorister will greet the King, followed by a moment of silent prayer, and the coronation greeting and introduction by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Paul Mealor’s ‘Coronation Kyrie’

We will then hear the first of the King’s 12 coronation commissions, Paul Mealor’s ‘Kyrie Eleison’. The first Welsh language performance at a coronation, the ‘Kyrie’ will be sung by bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and the Choir of Westminster Abbey.

The Recognition and Presentation of the Bible

After the Recognition, led by the Archbishop, the Bible will be presented as the church’s first gift to the King.

The Oath; Byrd Anthem

Next, during the signing of the Oath, a short anthem – William Byrd’s ‘Prevent Us, O Lord’, written in the 16th century for the Book of Common Prayer – will be sung.

The King’s Prayer

Then we will hear The King’s Prayer, offered by His Majesty. On its website, the Church of England has said, “This is possibly the first time in our history that such a personal prayer has been voiced so publicly by the Sovereign.”

Byrd Anthem

Byrd’s ‘Mass for Four Voices’, a delicate and intimate setting for four-part choir composed around 1592 during the reign of Elizabeth I, will follow.

The Collect; The Epistle

The Collect, a prayer voiced by the Archbishop, will precede the Epistle, read by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Debbie Wiseman’s Sung Alleluia; The Gospel

The second of the 12 commissions, a setting of Psalm 47 beginning ‘Alleluia, Alleluia!’ written by Classic FM’s composer in residence Debbie Wiseman, will be heard next.

Next we will hear the Gospel, read by Dame Sarah Mullally and the Dean of HM Chapels Royal, marking a welcoming and celebration of the word of the gospel, followed by a second iteration of Wiseman’s commission, also from Psalm 47.

The Sermon; ‘Veni Creator Spiritus’; The Coronation Oil

The Archbishop will deliver the sermon, followed by a performance of the Christian hymn ‘Veni Creator Spiritus ‘(Come Creator Spirit) in a new arrangement incorporating the traditional languages of the four nations of the United Kingdom. The hymn became part of the coronation service in the 14th century.

At this moment, the Archbishop will formally receive the Coronation Oil.

Handel’s Zadok the Priest; The Anointing

The choir will then sing the anthem, Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’, a text which has always been a part of coronations in England, but most famously since it was set to music by Handel for the Coronation of George II. As the anthem is sung, the Archbishop will anoint The King.

The Presentation of Regalia; The Spurs

Then will follow the presentation of regalia and the spurs, as the sovereign is invested with symbols of royalty.

Exchange of Swords; The Sword; The Armills; The Robe and Stole Royal; The Orb, The Ring; The Glove; The Sceptre and Rod

During the exchange of swords, we will hear a Greek setting of Psalm 71 performed by the Greek Choir, in honour of the King’s father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was born a Prince of Greece.

The King will continue to be presented with symbols of royalty: the sword, the armills, the robe and stole royal, the orb, the ring, the glove, and the sceptre and rod.

The Crowning

Then, as King Charles III is crowned, and the Archbishop will lead the congregation in declaring ‘God Save the King!’.

Fanfare; The Blessing

After the crowning, we will hear Strauss’ famous Fanfare for the Vienna Philharmonic. The bells of Westminster Abbey will ring for two minutes, and several gun salutes will follow. The Archbishop and other faith leaders will then deliver the blessing.

Weelkes Anthem

We will then hear music by Thomas Weelkes, a setting of verses from Psalm 61, beginning ‘O Lord, grant the king a long life’. As with William Byrd, 2023 marks the 400th anniversary of Thomas Weelkes’ death.

Enthroning The King; giving homage

Then will follow the enthroning of the King, the homage of the Church of England, the homage of royal blood, and the homage of the people.

Walford-Davies Anthem

We will then hear Walford-Davies’ ‘Confortare’, an anthem written for the coronation of King George V in 1911.

The Coronation of The Queen

Now the King is crowned, the coronation of the Queen and the presentation of the ring, and the rod and sceptre, will follow.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Coronation Anthem

A significant moment of music comes next, as the choir will sing Andrew Lloyd Webber’s coronation anthem, ‘Make a Joyful Noise’ as the King and Queen are united in their joint vocation. This setting of verses from Psalm 98 was commissioned for this service.

Offertory Hymn

Next, we will hear from Henry Purcell and the final section of his anthem ‘O God thou art my God’. The words to the offertory hymn, ‘Christ is made the sure foundation’, are well over one thousand years old but were translated in the 19th century by John Mason Neale, a Church of England priest.

Prayers; Panufnik’s ‘Sanctus’; O’Regan’s ‘Agnus Dei’

The Archbishop will recite a prayer over the bread and wine, followed by the Eucharistic Prayer, and a new ‘Sanctus’ by British composer Roxanna Panufnik, one of the King’s 12 commissions for the coronation.

The Eucharistic Prayer will then continue, followed by The Lord’s Prayer, and a new ‘Agnus Dei’ set by British-American composer Tarik O’Regan, another of the 12 commissions.

Amen; prayer after communion; final blessing

A sung ‘Amen’ by Gibbons will follow the prayer after communion, and the Final Blessing.

Boyce’s ‘Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven’

Then, the stirring hymn ‘Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven’ by Henry Francis Lyte will ring through the Abbey, followed by an anthem by William Boyce, originally composed for the coronation of George III in 1761.

Walton’s ‘Te Deum’

More music follows, with a ‘Te Deum’ from William Walton, originally composed for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

The national anthem

The congregation will then join in singing ‘God Save the King’, which has been the national anthem for over 250 years.

Elgar and Parry marches

Elgar’s Pomp & Circumstance March No. 4, arranged by Iain Farrington, and Parry’s March from The Birds arranged by John Rutter, will play during the King’s outward procession.

The King receives greetings

At the end of the procession, The King will receive a greeting from leaders and representatives of several faith communities: Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, and Buddhist.

The Coronation Liturgy for King Charles III has been commissioned by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

Join us on Classic FM across the coronation weekend for celebratory music, an exclusive from King Charles, and our Great British Classics countdown.