‘By far, the best opera singer we’ve ever had’ – Innocent Masuku astonishes Britain’s Got Talent judges

By Ally Dunavant

From a small town in the coalfields of South Africa to the famed Britain’s Got Talent stage in London – a young tenor’s viral debut has given the opera world a new star.

The talent show that gave us Paul Potts, Susan Boyle and Malakai Bayoh has just produced another operatic talent, who’s capturing the nation’s attention.

Last Saturday, 33-year-old South African tenor Innocent Masuku was revealed as a contestant in the 17th season of the hit show, Britain’s Got Talent.

With a contagious smile and natural stage presence, you could feel the audience realising they were in for something special as he walked on stage and introduced himself to the judges.

After chatting with the judges – who complimented his stylish outfit, including a shirt made for him by his mum – he nervously laughed, rubbed his hands together and prepared to sing.

The sweeping orchestral introduction of the Italian song ‘Caruso’ played, and with the first note out of Masuku’s mouth, the judges were left stunned. Listen to the incredible moment in full below...

As the song progressed, Masuku was met with applause from the audience, with more than a few open-mouthed stares. The young tenor delivered crystal-clear Italian diction and thundering sound in a powerful and emotional performance of the classic song.

Then came the famous chorus of the song, with floating high notes and a key change to bring even more power and emotion. At this point, even characteristically stony-faced judge Simon Cowell cracked a bewildered smile.

Masuku steadied himself to hit the epic high note with full force that echoed through the auditorium.

After the cheers and standing ovations from the crowd, Masuku turned to the judges to hear their thoughts.

“Hands down, in the 17 years that we’ve been doing Britain’s Got Talent, you are by far the best opera singer we have ever had,” judge Amanda Holden responded.

“That was wonderful... so heartfelt and so powerful. You deserve this break. You really, really do,” Simon Cowell said, still with that smile.

His performance and that final booming note earned Masuku a resounding ‘Yes’ from all the judges. He now advances to the next semi-final round of the televised competition.

Walking off stage, Masuku confessed, “I almost cried! I had to contain myself, like – you can’t be crying on television!”

Innocent Masuku performs as Count Almaviva in The Barber of Seville at English National Opera. Picture: Alamy

Who is Innocent Masuku?

Innocent Masuku is a South African tenor who lives in London. He started his singing career in South Africa, making his professional debut in Cape Town as Crabman in a production of Porgy and Bess. A young artist at the English National Opera, he has performed major roles at the London Coliseum, such as Count Almaviva in The Barber of Seville and Remendado in Carmen. He was a member of the Glyndebourne chorus in 2022.

Innocent’s opera career has steadily been gaining ground, and his latest viral performance on Britain’s Got Talent is sure to propel him to international fame.

The video of his prime-time talent show debut has already amassed over a million views on YouTube.

The future is bright for this talented tenor, and we can’t wait to see where his powerful voice takes him next.