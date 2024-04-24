‘By far, the best opera singer we’ve ever had’ – Innocent Masuku astonishes Britain’s Got Talent judges

24 April 2024, 14:14 | Updated: 24 April 2024, 15:29

Innocent Masuku blows the BGT judges away with operatic solo

By Ally Dunavant

From a small town in the coalfields of South Africa to the famed Britain’s Got Talent stage in London – a young tenor’s viral debut has given the opera world a new star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The talent show that gave us Paul Potts, Susan Boyle and Malakai Bayoh has just produced another operatic talent, who’s capturing the nation’s attention.

Last Saturday, 33-year-old South African tenor Innocent Masuku was revealed as a contestant in the 17th season of the hit show, Britain’s Got Talent.

With a contagious smile and natural stage presence, you could feel the audience realising they were in for something special as he walked on stage and introduced himself to the judges.

After chatting with the judges – who complimented his stylish outfit, including a shirt made for him by his mum – he nervously laughed, rubbed his hands together and prepared to sing.

The sweeping orchestral introduction of the Italian song ‘Caruso’ played, and with the first note out of Masuku’s mouth, the judges were left stunned. Listen to the incredible moment in full below...

Opera singer Innocent Masuku BLOWS Judges away | Auditions | BGT 2024

Watch more: Operatic mezzo stuns with impromptu Bizet ‘Habanera’ in busy London restaurant

As the song progressed, Masuku was met with applause from the audience, with more than a few open-mouthed stares. The young tenor delivered crystal-clear Italian diction and thundering sound in a powerful and emotional performance of the classic song.

Then came the famous chorus of the song, with floating high notes and a key change to bring even more power and emotion. At this point, even characteristically stony-faced judge Simon Cowell cracked a bewildered smile.

Masuku steadied himself to hit the epic high note with full force that echoed through the auditorium.

After the cheers and standing ovations from the crowd, Masuku turned to the judges to hear their thoughts.

“Hands down, in the 17 years that we’ve been doing Britain’s Got Talent, you are by far the best opera singer we have ever had,” judge Amanda Holden responded.

“That was wonderful... so heartfelt and so powerful. You deserve this break. You really, really do,” Simon Cowell said, still with that smile.

His performance and that final booming note earned Masuku a resounding ‘Yes’ from all the judges. He now advances to the next semi-final round of the televised competition.

Walking off stage, Masuku confessed, “I almost cried! I had to contain myself, like – you can’t be crying on television!”

Innocent Masuku performs as Count Almaviva in The Barber of Seville at English National Opera
Innocent Masuku performs as Count Almaviva in The Barber of Seville at English National Opera. Picture: Alamy

Who is Innocent Masuku?

Innocent Masuku is a South African tenor who lives in London. He started his singing career in South Africa, making his professional debut in Cape Town as Crabman in a production of Porgy and Bess. A young artist at the English National Opera, he has performed major roles at the London Coliseum, such as Count Almaviva in The Barber of Seville and Remendado in Carmen. He was a member of the Glyndebourne chorus in 2022.

Innocent’s opera career has steadily been gaining ground, and his latest viral performance on Britain’s Got Talent is sure to propel him to international fame.

The video of his prime-time talent show debut has already amassed over a million views on YouTube.

The future is bright for this talented tenor, and we can’t wait to see where his powerful voice takes him next.

Latest on Classic FM

Rachel Duckett is the ‘Queen of the Night’

Classic FM Live with Viking: relive our spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures

Events

Sir Andrew Davis, much-loved British conductor, has died aged 80

Sir Andrew Davis, much-loved British conductor, has died aged 80

Freddie De Tommaso on ‘Nessun dorma’

Freddie De Tommaso breaks down what exactly makes ‘Nessun dorma’ the greatest aria of all

Puccini

Yunchan Lim plays Rachmaninov in the competition final

Who is Yunchan Lim? Piano sensation’s debut Chopin album, competitions and best performances

Discover Music

Alexander Armstrong and The Together Project

Alexander Armstrong surprises music charity with ‘transformative’ £61,400 donation

Why were piano keys once white and black – and why did they reverse?

Why were piano keys once white and black – and why did they reverse?

Discover Music

353 ballerinas have set a new world record for most dancers en pointe simultaneously.

Hundreds of ballerinas set ‘en pointe’ world record in spectacular display

Judges Mika and Lang Lang will join host Claudia Winkleman for new TV talent show The Piano

The Piano on Channel 4: what is the talent contest, who are the judges and when is season 2?
Miguel’s recorder videos have millions of views on TikTok

Nimble-fingered recorder virtuoso goes viral playing classical concertos in his car

Discover Music

The five winners in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards received their certificates on stage at Classic FM Live.

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2024 with ABRSM – nominate an inspiring teacher!

Events

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

New Antonio Vivaldi biopic announced, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker

New Antonio Vivaldi biopic announced, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker

Hayato Sumino Chopin Piano Competition

When 26-year-old Hayato Sumino caused a competition sensation with his shining Chopin solo

Chopin

Classic FM Live with Viking is back for 2024

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a night of classical music anthems

Events

Three in four students use classical music to revise, a study says.

75% of students agree, classical music is the best soundtrack to revision

Miloš Karadaglić: ‘From The Beatles to Bach, the guitar has been my best friend’

Miloš Karadaglić: ‘Picking up the guitar was a complete accident – it’s now my best friend’

Miloš Karadaglić

Classical Pride returns for a second year in July 2024, curated by conductor Oliver Zeffman.

Classical Pride returns with 5-day festival with media partner Classic FM

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Lucy and her teacher Daniel at Classic FM Live (October 2023)

‘Music is vital to her’ – how neurodivergent The Piano star Lucy speaks through the piano

12 days ago

Discover Music

Aigul Akhmetshina sings an impromptu Carmen

Operatic mezzo stuns with impromptu Bizet ‘Habanera’ in busy London restaurant

13 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman duet in 2000

When Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman stunned the world in a soulful operatic duet

1 month ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Pianist plays 7 levels of 'Twinkle Twinkle'

Pianist plays 7 levels of ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ with increasing virtuosity

1 month ago

Discover Music

Andrea Bocelli duets with his son Matteo at the 96th Academy Awards.

Andrea Bocelli sings moving ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ duet with son Matteo at Oscars ceremony

1 month ago

Andrea Bocelli

Amy Beach’s stunning violin Romance

Amy Beach’s stunning Romance, played by a rising star violinist for International Women’s Day

1 month ago

Discover Music