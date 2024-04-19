Alexander Armstrong surprises music charity with ‘transformative’ £61,400 donation

By Kyle Macdonald

The Together Project are a music group in north London, where people young and old gather for songs, dancing and togetherness.

The Together Project is an amazing charity that runs activities uniting different age groups to tackle loneliness, build connections and generally bring joy and a sense of togetherness.

In their ‘Songs and Smiles’ sessions, 0-4-year-olds, their grown-ups and older people in care homes and assisted living come together to enjoy music together. There are songs, actions and instruments in these gatherings, as Together Project use the joy of music-making to bring generations together, build friendships and tackle loneliness.

It was set up by Louise Goulden in 2017, and Classic FM presenter Alexander Armstrong was eager to pick up a piece of percussion and join in.

And thanks to Classic FM’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise, and your generosity in last year’s national appeal, he had a rather big surprise for Louise and the whole Together Project team.

Arriving outside the Songs and Smiles, Alexander was greeted by the sound of singing, wooden block percussion, and lots of laughter, as the intergenerational music session was in full flow.

Alexander Armstrong joins in the music-making at Songs and Smiles, which brings together all ages in music. Picture: Make Some Noise

After saying hello to everyone, he spoke to Louise about the work they do, and how a grant from Make Some Noise would help.

“Music is something that brings us together. Whatever our ability, it lights something up in us,” Louise told our presenter. “It’s just a way to have fun together.”

“[We want] to take this fun, friendship and community to so many more places around the country.”

Global’s Make Some Noise saw so much incredible generosity in 2024, in support of projects just like this – and thanks to that, Alexander knew that he could reveal a grant number that would have been beyond Louise’s wildest expectations.

Asking the charity founder to turn away, Alexander enlisted help from some of the younger Songs and Smiles participants, revealing the surprise grant total of £61,400. Watch the moment in the video at the top of the page.

Alexander Armstrong, Louise and all participating in ‘Songs and Smiles’, with the very special grant number. Picture: Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise is Classic FM’s charity. Its aim is to improve the lives of people across the UK by working with small charities that do amazing work in physical and mental health, improving life skills, and preventing isolation.

Food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects, and music therapy initiatives have all received Global’s Make Some Noise grants over the past few months.

Every year, Classic FM joins all our Global sister stations in campaigns to showcase the work of these inspirational charities, and ask for your donations in support.

“It’s just absolutely phenomenal,” a shocked and emotional Louise said as she listed the things her charity will be able to do with the grant. “It’s transformational – thank you so much.”

The moment called for some music. And true to the session’s name, there were once again songs and smiles – with the added joy of knowing that more people, young and old, can be part of this music-making, thanks to your support of Global’s Make Some Noise.

Global's Make Some Noise have helped small charities, just like the Together Project, and has helped change over 200,000 lives over the last 10 years.