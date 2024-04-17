The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2024 with ABRSM – nominate an inspiring teacher!

Winners of Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2023 receive their certificates on stage at Classic FM Live. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards are back for 2024! Nominate an amazing music teacher in your life today – they could win £3,000 of musical equipment for their school.

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards in partnership with the UK’s leading music exam board ABRSM recognise and reward incredible music teachers.

In 2023, we celebrated five inspiring musical educators from across the nation, who were making a real difference to the musical lives of young people. The teachers were celebrated and presented with their certificates on stage at the Royal Albert Hall, at October’s Classic FM Live.

Nimai Walcott, Director of London MADA who won the 2023 Visiting Music Teacher award, told Classic FM: “Life since winning... it has been an amazing experience and still ongoing. My students were thrilled as you can imagine. 24 additional students have passed their ABRSM exams since, with majority scoring merit or above.”

And now, nominations are open for 2024!

Teachers can be nominated into ONE of the following categories:

Teachers of Primary School Age Teachers of Secondary/High School Age SEND Music Teachers Visiting Music Teachers Best Music Learning Initiative

The five category winners will each receive £3,000 to spend on musical instrument and equipment of their choice for their school, all thanks to Viking. Entries close on Friday 12 July 2023.

Explore: Winners of the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2023

Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM – meet our winners of 2023!

How to submit a nomination

Go to win.classicfm.com/teacher-of-the-year-2024 In the text boxes provided, provide the name, address, and email address of the teacher you are nominating, and the name and address of the school they are affiliated with, if applicable. Please note you must have obtained the consent of the person you’re nominating. In the forms provided, describe in 500 words or less why the teacher you are nominating deserves recognition; and in 500 words or less, provide a list of examples of the great work they have done. Register your details.

All eligible submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges including one independent judge, according to the teacher's impact, their ambition and ability to inspire, and how they have been a role model for great teaching practice.

After entries close, a panel of expert industry judges will select a winner from the first four categories, and draw up a shortlist for the fifth category, which will go to a public vote.

Entries close at 12:00 midday on Friday 12 July 2024. T&Cs apply.