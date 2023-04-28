King Charles III Coronation: music and radio highlights across the weekend on Classic FM

28 April 2023, 06:00 | Updated: 28 April 2023, 10:22

Classic FM radio highlights for the Coronation of King Charles III.
Classic FM radio highlights for the Coronation of King Charles III. Picture: Getty
Classic FM

By Classic FM

As Charles III is crowned King, join us on Classic FM for celebratory music and highlights across the coronation weekend.

All across the coronation weekend, as a new King is crowned, Classic FM will be your coronation station with the perfect music to celebrate this historic moment.

Join us to hear royal highlights, from the music that has marked royal occasions of years past, to exclusive audio contributed to Classic FM by His Majesty in 2020.

Read more: Classic FM and The Sixteen bring to light centuries-old Byrd motet for ‘King Charles’ in coronation exclusive

William Byrd ‘O Lord, Make Thy Servant Charles’, sung by The Sixteen

Friday 5 May

7pm–9pm: The King’s Classical Life
On the eve of the King’s coronation, Alan Titchmarsh hosts ‘The King’s Classical Life’, featuring some of the music that has played an important part in His Majesty’s life.

The special programme features clips from the exclusive episodes presented by the then Prince of Wales on Classic FM in 2020, together with audio from some of the composers whose music will feature at the coronation, including Debbie Wiseman, Sir Karl Jenkins, Patrick Doyle and more.

9pm–10pm: A Coronation Celebration Concert
Classic FM broadcasts an exclusive Coronation Celebration concert given by one of the UK’s top choirs, ORA Singers, with readings from renowned actor and narrator, Simon Callow. The concert features music from royal occasions across the centuries, from Purcell and Byrd to MacMillan and Weir.

Listen on Global Player: Classic FM’s Celebrating the Coronation Live Playlist

Celebrating the Coronation playlist
Celebrating the Coronation playlist. Picture: Global Player

Saturday 6 May

7am–9am
On the day of the coronation, Alan Titchmarsh presents a special breakfast programme with lots of the finest royal music in preparation for the momentous day ahead.

9am–11am
Following on from Alan’s musical feast in the morning, Aled Jones builds up to the coronation with the perfect soundtrack of classical music to celebrate the royal occasion.

11am–1pm: The coronation of King Charles III
At 11am, we join our sister station LBC for the coronation of King Charles III, with commentary from Martin Stanford.

1pm–4pm
Margherita Taylor features more great music, as well as reflection on the ceremony, with listener dedications into the afternoon.

4pm–7pm: Moira Stuart’s Hall of Fame Concert
Moira Stuart presents a programme of all-British favourites from the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023, including Elgar’s triumphant Pomp and Circumstance March, Walton’s Crown Imperial, and plenty more.

7pm–9pm: Saturday Night at the Movies with Jonathan Ross
Jonathan marks the coronation of King Charles III with nods to the monarchy in music from The King’s Speech and Mary Queen of Scots, plus soundtracks from British film classics including Chariots of Fire and Dunkirk.

Read more: Coronation Concert: who is performing at King Charles III’s celebration?

Sunday 7 May

7am–10am
Aled Jones features musical highlights recorded at the coronation of King Charles III the previous day

7pm–9pm: Smooth Classics at Seven with Charlotte Hawkins
To celebrate the coronation weekend, Charlotte revisits a former Young Classical Star who became world-famous for a royal performance. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason found overnight fame after performing at the Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

9pm: Music for Coronations with Debbie Wiseman
Classic FM’s Composer in Residence Debbie Wiseman presents the final episode of her series celebrating music written for, and used in, coronations through history. On the coronation weekend, Debbie discovers how the ceremony has evolved through the centuries from solemn occasion to musical celebration.

Read more: What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

Classic FM's Great British Classics
Classic FM's Great British Classics. Picture: Classic FM

Monday 8 May

9am–9pm: Classic FM’s Great British Classics
The votes are in, and on Bank Holiday Monday we’re counting down the nation’s Top 100 pieces of classical music.

Join Aled Jones, Margherita Taylor and Zeb Soanes throughout the day as they reveal the most popular British music, with the all-important No.1 piece just before 9pm.

Follow along with Classic FM’s Great British Classics countdown >

Listen to Classic FM for brilliant music across the coronation weekend, Live and on Catch-Up on Global Player.

