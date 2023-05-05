Praise, my soul, the King of heaven: what are the lyrics and who wrote the hymn?

The Westminster Abbey Choristers performing in 1999. Picture: Getty images

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The early 19th-century hymn, which will feature at King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey, remains one of the most popular of all time in English-speaking denominations. Here are its lyrics.

Known for its repetitive “Praise Him!” refrain, the hymn ‘Praise, my soul, the King of heaven’ has been filling churches, cathedrals and other communion spaces for almost 200 years.

But how did this piece of religious music become the Anglican anthem it is today, and why is it such a favourite of the British royal family?

Here’s everything we know about the 19th-century hymn which will be sung at the coronation of King Charles III, near the end of the ceremony closely followed by the national anthem.

Who wrote the lyrics to ‘Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven’?

The lyrics for ‘Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven’ first appeared in The Spirit of the Psalms (1834), a hymnal publication distributed across the south of England by Anglican hymnist, Henry Francis Lyte.

The text is based on Psalm 103 from the Bible’s Book of Psalms, which is attributed to King David, the third King of the United Kingdom of Israel, and begins with the words, ‘Bless the LORD, O my soul’.

Modern versions of Lyte’s lyrics sometimes change the renowned repetitive ‘Praise Him’ refrain which occurs over two repeated four-note phrases, to two ‘Alleluias’.

This version originates in the 1861 Hymns Ancient and Modern collection. Listen to the lyrical difference below.

Who wrote the music to ‘Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven’?

‘Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven’ found its modern-day melody 34 years after Lyte’s original publication, when composer John Goss set it to music in 1868.

The setting became an instant success, and critics writing for the Musical Times in 1869 regarded the music as “the most beautiful and dignified hymn tune which has lately come under our notice”.

The setting is, in particular, a favourite of the royal family, and as well as being a hymn which will be played at the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May 2023, the anthem was also the first anthem sung at Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding when the then princess married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth II, as Princess Elizabeth, walks up the aisle of Westminster Abbey, London, with her father King George VI, to marry the Duke of Edinburgh,. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven’?

Praise, my soul, the King of heaven,

to his feet thy tribute bring;

ransomed healed, restored, forgiven,

who like me his praise should sing?

Praise him, praise him,

Praise him, praise him,

praise the everlasting King.

Praise him for his grace and favour

to our fathers in distress;

praise him still the same for ever,

slow to chide and swift to bless:

Praise him, praise him,

Praise him, praise him,

glorious in his faithfulness.

Father-like, he tends and spares us,

well our feeble frame he knows;

in his hands he gently bears us,

rescues us from all our foes:

Praise him, praise him,

Praise him, praise him,

widely as his mercy flows.

Frail as summer's flower we flourish;

blows the wind and it is gone;

but, while mortals rise and perish,

God endures unchanging on:

Praise him, praise him,

Praise him, praise him,

praise the high eternal One.

Angels, help us to adore him;

ye behold him face to face;

sun and moon bow down before him,

dwellers all in time and space:

Praise him, praise him,

Praise him, praise him,

praise with us the God of grace.