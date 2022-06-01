What are the lyrics to ‘Zadok The Priest’, and was it played at The Queen’s coronation?

Do you know the lyrics for Handel’s choral classic? Or do you just sing the title and give up? If so, here’s the whole thing…

‘Zadok The Priest!’. It’s one of the most triumphant moments in classical music – the joyous ushering in of a new monarch, originally composed in 1727 by Georg Frideric Handel for the coronation of King George II, and performed at every coronation since then, most recently Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953.

But once the choir have sung the title, also known as ‘the bit that everyone knows’, what are the words?

What are the words to ‘Zadok the Priest’?

Prepare to transform your classical karaoke: the actual text is…

Zadok the Priest, and Nathan the Prophet anointed Solomon King.

And all the people rejoiced, and said:

God save the King! Long live the King!

May the King live for ever,

Amen, Alleluia.

Phew! Now you know what to sing next time you’re in the mood to belt out some Handel.

George Frideric Handel composed ‘Zadok The Priest’ in 1727. Picture: Alamy

The text itself comes from the Bible, specifically 1 Kings 1:38-48, a passage initially describing the anointing of King Solomon.

Since Handel composed the piece, it’s been a perennial favourite (it’s actually the first piece we ever broadcast on Classic FM), and it’s perhaps best known nowadays as the inspiration for the UEFA Champions League Anthem.

Speaking of the Champions League song, don’t even bother trying to sing the original biblical words to that tune. We couldn’t possibly comment, but there might be an argument to suggest that slightly less thought went into that particular text:

They are the best teams

They are the best teams

The main event

The master

The best

The great teams

The champions

A big meeting

A great sporting event

The main event

The master

The best

The great teams

The champions

They are the best

They are the best

These are the champions

The master

The best

The champions

