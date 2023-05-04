Solo soprano sings King Charles’ favourite hymn ‘Be Thou my Vision’ in historic Hampton Court chapel

4 May 2023, 21:24

Soprano Alexandra Stevenson at Hampton Court Chapel
Soprano Alexandra Stevenson at Hampton Court Chapel. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

The beautiful melody ‘Be Thou my Vision’, an ancient Royal chapel, and a moment of music to mark our moment of history.

On the eve of the coronation, a hymn for His Majesty the King, sung in the beautiful acoustic of a near 500-year-old royal chapel.

Be Thou my Vision’, with its soaring melody sung to the Irish folk tune ‘Slane’, is known as one of the King’s favourites.

The hymn will have an important place at Saturday’s coronation. His Majesty has commissioned Be Thou my Vision - Triptych for Orchestra from a trio of composers, Nigel Hess, Roderick Williams and Shirley J Thompson, with the hymn’s melody woven throughout.

It is sung here in its traditional form by English soprano Alexandra Stevenson. She is accompanied on the organ by the director of music of the Chapel Royal, Carl Jackson MVO.

Read more: What is the order of service for King Charles’ coronation on 6 May?

Solo soprano sings King Charles’ favourite hymn

The chapel is part of Hampton Court Palace, built in 1500s in a grand Tudor style, but added to over the centuries. The chapel’s beautiful vaulted ceiling was installed by Henry VIII in the 1530s. It has what is regarded as one of the best acoustics for choral and church music.

Alexandra sings beside the choir stalls. Above her, at the back of the chapel, you can see the quarters from which King Henry and his wives (as they came and went) would sit with their court for services.

Situated on the banks of the Thames, Hampton Court, along with its chapel, is open to visitors and remains one of London’s most-visited historic buildings.

The clergy and musicians of the chapel, are known as the Chapel Royal, which is part of the royal household. Over the centuries, the Chapel Royal has helped serve the spiritual and musical needs of the sovereign and the royal family.

Read more: Be Thou My Vision: what are the lyrics and who wrote the hymn?

The hymn, written by the early Christian Irish poet Dallán Forgaill in the 6th century, is one of the oldest in the world.

It’s all a coming-together of ancient and modern, at a historic time where we also look ahead to a new royal era.

Latest on Classic FM

Procession outside Westminster Abbey, by Canaletto, 1749.

Westminster Abbey – everything you need to know about Britain’s royal home of coronations

Discover Music

The Actually Gay Men’s Chorus are just one of 18 amateur vocal ensembles who are making up the Coronation Chorus

What is the Coronation Choir and who is singing in it?

Discover Music

Who is South African soprano Pretty Yende?

Who is Pretty Yende, the South African soprano performing at the coronation?

Pretty Yende

Lizzo and Sir James Galway at Met Gala 2023

Lizzo and Sir James Galway’s ‘treasured’ duet – flute footage emerges from 2023 Met Gala

Discover Music

Parry's 'I Was Glad' will ring through Westminster Abbey for the coronation

‘I Was Glad’: what are the lyrics to Parry’s anthem?

Parry

Andrew Lloyd Webber on King Charles: We need ‘someone above government’ who values the arts

Andrew Lloyd Webber on King Charles: We need ‘someone above government’ who values the arts

Lloyd Webber

Principal Ballet Dancer, Francesca Hayward, and operatic tenor sensation Andrea Bocelli are just two of the acts featuring in the Coronation Concert

Coronation Concert: who is singing and performing at King Charles III’s celebration?

Discover Music

What is the order of service for King Charles’ coronation on 6 May?

What is the order of service for King Charles’ coronation on 6 May?

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Beyonce sings Bizet’s Carmen for Pepsi in 2002

When Beyoncé sang Bizet’s Carmen for a 2002 Pepsi advert

Classic FM radio highlights for the Coronation of King Charles III.

King Charles III Coronation: music and radio highlights across the weekend on Classic FM

Audience member proposes in shock moment at Texas symphony orchestra concert

Audience member proposes in shock moment at Texas symphony orchestra concert

Myleene Klass plays the piano backstage at the Royal Albert Hall

Myleene Klass plays five famous opera tunes at the piano – can you guess them all?

‘O Lord, Make Thy Servant Charles’, from Classic FM and The Sixteen

Classic FM and The Sixteen bring to light centuries-old Byrd motet for ‘King Charles’ in coronation exclusive
‘If it’s a good fight, you just keep doing it’ – Edinburgh International Festival director Nicola Benedetti on music education

‘If it’s a good fight, you just keep doing it’ – Edinburgh International Festival director Nicola Benedetti on music education

Nicola Benedetti

Rostyslav Yanchyshen was a 31-year-old former dancer of the Odesa Opera and Ballet Theater

Leading Ukrainian ballet dancer of the Odesa Opera House killed in combat

French pianist Colette Maze at home in March 2023

Remarkable 108-year-old virtuoso Colette Maze becomes oldest-ever pianist to release an album

Discover Music

Shinji Mitoma, from Yokohama, Japan, came in first place in his classical ballet category

11-year-old Japanese dancer takes top ballet prize with this dazzling routine

Vote for your favourite piece of British classical music in Classic FM’s Great British Classics

Vote for your favourite piece of British classical music in Classic FM’s Great British Classics

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Malakai Bayoh sings the sublime Handel aria ‘Lascia ch'io pianga’

Treble Malakai Bayoh sings sublime Handel aria to 5,000-strong audience at Royal Albert Hall

14 days ago

Handel

Malakai Bayoh on Britain’s Got Talent

13-year-old Malakai Bayoh blows Britain’s Got Talent judges away: ‘One of the best voices I’ve ever heard’

17 days ago

Malakai Bayoh at Classic FM Live

13-year-old treble Malakai Bayoh stuns with virtuosic Mozart in Royal Albert Hall debut

20 days ago

Mozart

Tenor sings Verdi at pizzaria

Operatic tenor surprises pizzeria diners by bursting into a startling Verdi aria

21 days ago

Verdi

Soprano Katie Marshall sings ‘Eternal Source of Light Divine’ in cloisters of Gloucester Cathedral

Soprano sings sublime ‘Eternal Source of Light Divine’ in echoing cloisters of Gloucester Cathedral

1 month ago

Handel

Wycliffe Gordon soprano trombone solo

Mighty jazz musician plays tiny soprano trombone in ferocious brass solo

1 month ago