What are the lyrics to England and Britain’s national anthem, ‘God Save the Queen’? And who wrote it?

14 June 2021, 14:14

Lyrics and history of Britain and England's national anthem 'God Save the Queen'
Lyrics and history of Britain and England's national anthem 'God Save the Queen'. Picture: Getty

The British national anthem, ‘God Save the Queen’, has a famous chorus – but did you know the UK and Commonwealth National Anthem has another five verses? And do you know who composed the anthem?

Here’s everything you need to know about ‘God Save the Queen’, including its lyrics and composer.

What are the lyrics to ‘God Save the Queen’?

God save our gracious Queen,
Long live our noble Queen,
God save the Queen!
Send her victorious,
Happy and glorious,
Long to reign over us,
God save the Queen!

O Lord our God arise,
Scatter our enemies,
And make them fall!
Confound their politics,
Frustrate their knavish tricks,
On Thee our hopes we fix,
God save us all!

Not in this land alone,
But be God’s mercies known,
From shore to shore!
Lord make the nations see,
That men should brothers be,
And form one family,
The wide world o’er.

From every latent foe,
From the assassins blow,
God save the Queen!
O’er her thine arm extend,
For Britain’s sake defend,
Our mother, prince, and friend,
God save the Queen!

Thy choicest gifts in store,
On her be pleased to pour,
Long may she reign!
May she defend our laws,
And ever give us cause,
To sing with heart and voice,
God save the Queen!

Who composed ‘God Save the Queen’?

The composer of the UK and Commonwealth national anthem is unknown. It was adopted as an anthem in September 1745, during the reign of George II (1727 – 1760).

The best national anthems in the world

Has ‘God save the Queen’ always been the UK’s national anthem?

When ‘God Save the King’ was adopted in 1745, the lyrics were:

God save great George our king, God save our noble king, God save the king! Send him victorious, Happy and glorious, Long to reign over us, God save the king!

However, the third and fourth words were soon changed to ‘gracious’ after they realised that William IV and Victoria’s names (who succeeded George IV) didn’t scan.

Which countries sing ‘God Save the Queen’?

‘God Save the Queen’ or ‘God Save the King’ is the national anthem in the UK, British Crown dependencies, a number of Commonwealth realms and their territories.

