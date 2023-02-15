The Piano on Channel 4: what is the talent contest, who are the judges and when is it on?

15 February 2023, 16:11

Judges Mika and Lang Lang will join host Claudia Winkleman for new TV talent show The Piano
Judges Mika and Lang Lang will join host Claudia Winkleman for new TV talent show The Piano. Picture: Channel 4

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The famous train station pianos at four of the UK’s busiest terminals will be showcased in a new Channel 4 talent show, judged by superstar pianist Lang Lang and pop singer Mika.

The Piano is a new TV talent competition to find four of the UK’s top amateur pianists, in four of the best-known modern settings for the instrument – London St Pancras, Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Glasgow Central.

As the amateur piano players share their stories and music with the public, their playing will be secretly adjudicated by pop star Mika, and superstar Chinese virtuoso, Lang Lang.

The Piano will showcase some of the best amateur piano-playing the UK has to offer, culminating in a grand concert finale at the Royal Festival Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new TV talent show centred around the king of instruments.

What time is The Piano on TV?

The Piano is a five-episode series, starting on Wednesday 15 February at 9pm on Channel 4. Each episode will air across five consecutive weeks.

The Piano will culminate in a grand concert finale at London’s Royal Festival Hall
The Piano will culminate in a grand concert finale at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Picture: Channel 4

Who are the judges for The Piano?

The two judges in The Piano are superstar pianist Lang Lang and pop singer Mika, who will secretly adjudicate the pianists’ playing at the train station pianos.

Lang Lang told The Guardian of his delight at being involved in a high-profile TV programme centred around the piano. “TV has never really had a piano competition accessible to everyone,” he said.

“We’ve had professional contests or series for vocalists but never just piano. This instrument really is for everybody. Piano connects people, it touches hearts. This is the sort of show I’ve always wanted to do.”

Mika, previously a judge on the Italian X Factor and the French version of The Voice, told The Guardian that amateur pianists will bring “honesty” to the talent show. “They wear their heart on their sleeve in a way professionals just aren’t able to do,” the singer added.

For Lang Lang, playing in train stations rather than concert halls makes it “much more casual and spontaneous”, and brings an element of surprise among the audience. Be they a busy commuter, a stressed parent or a crying child, they all have the capacity to be immediately calmed or delighted by the sound of a piano.

The pianist also hopes it might inspire people to take up the instrument. “I’m pretty sure more people will be interested in playing piano after this show,” says Lang Lang. “It shows the sheer joy of music, no matter who you are.”

Claudia Winkleman to host The Piano, taking place at four of the UK's busiest train stations
Claudia Winkleman to host The Piano, taking place at four of the UK's busiest train stations. Picture: Channel 4

Who is hosting The Piano?

The Piano, which comes from the makers of The Great British Bake Off, will be hosted by TV presenter Claudia Winkleman (The Traitors).

Who are the contestants in The Piano?

The Piano will showcase pianistic talent from across the generations, with the ages of contestants spanning from six to 95.

As they play music across the worlds of classical, jazz, hip-hop and house, the contestants will be judged on their technical ability, as well as their charisma and passion.

A teaser for The Piano shares: “From nonagenarians who have been playing for 80 years to 12 year olds who have never played in public before, those who taught themselves to play the classics in lockdown to [...] someone with no sight who against all the odds has mastered Chopin, commuters in train stations across the country will be stopped in their tracks as heartfelt, emotional and uplifting performances take place.”

Lang Lang, Claudia Winkleman and Mika star in talent show 'The Piano'
Lang Lang, Claudia Winkleman and Mika star in talent show 'The Piano'. Picture: Channel 4

Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said: “It’s so thrilling to be celebrating such an array of incredibly talented pianists – many of them self-taught – in such an emotional and uplifting series.”

Nahal promises The Piano will display “the transformative power of piano-playing”.

The Piano begins at 9pm GMT on Wednesday 15 February on Channel 4.

