Who is performing at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert?

Principal Ballet Dancer, Francesca Hayward, and operatic tenor sensation Andrea Bocelli are just two of the acts featuring in the Coronation Concert. Picture: Getty images

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The second major event of the Coronation weekend will see a star-studded lineup of performers flock to Windsor Castle.

Celebrating the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, the Coronation Concert will bring an eclectic line-up of artists to the stage and grounds of Windsor Castle.

Taking place on the Coronation Weekend, concert organisers have described the event as being an opportunity to “celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth.”

But when is the concert, who is performing, and how can you watch the one-off event? Here’s everything there is to know about the upcoming Coronation Concert celebrating the United Kingdom’s new King.

Andrea Bocelli will perform alongside Welsh Bass-Baritone Sir Bryn Terfel. Picture: Getty

Who is performing at the Coronation Concert?

Acclaimed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will join celebrated Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel in a duet on the night of the concert.

When announced as a performer, Sir Bryn said, “I am also delighted to be performing at the celebratory concert in Windsor, another opportunity for me to sing with my great friend and colleague, the wonderful Italian tenor, Maestro Andrea Bocelli.”

The Welsh singer is also performing at the Coronation of King Charles III, taking place at Westminster Abbey the previous day.

Bocelli shared his enthusiasm for joining Sir Bryn in song, adding, “My joy and excitement is multiplied as I have the chance to duet with my dear friend and superb baritone, Sir Bryn Terfel, performing an iconic song of love and collective solidarity.”

The two giants of the classical singing world feature in a line-up that includes international pop stars such as Katy Perry, and fellow American, Lionel Ritchie.

The British boyband, Take That, will also reunite with three of its original members performing at the concert; Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

North London singer-songwriter Freya Ridings will perform at the concert, accompanied by British classical-soul pianist, Alexis Ffrench.

Ffrench will join Ridings alongside a 70-piece orchestra and house band comprising the Massed Bands of the Household Division and the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra.

On the opportunity to perform at the concert, Ffrench shared, “To have been invited to perform in the Coronation Concert held in celebration of His Majesty King Charles III is an honour of the utmost magnitude.

“Such moments are unequivocally iconic and exceedingly rare, and I am delighted to share the stage with the wonderfully talented Freya Ridings on this momentous occasion.”

Alongside the soloists involved in the concert, the Coronation Concert will also include an exclusive performance by The Coronation Choir.

The choir will be made up of a diverse selection of community choirs and amateur singers, featuring ensembles such as the Portishead RNLI sea shanty choir, farmers, cab drivers and reggae choirs. The Coronation Choir will also be joined by the Virtual Choir, an ensemble made up of singers from across the Commonwealth.

Members of the Royal Opera Chorus will also sing a beautiful arrangement of a song from West Side Story, and a string quartet from the Royal College of Music will be featured as a soloist during the evening.

The quartet will be made up of Katherine Yoon and Betania Johnny on violin, Declan Wicks on viola and Marion Portelance on cello. Portelance will be playing a cello once owned and played by His Majesty, which now resides in the instrumental collection of the Royal College of Music.

What other performances will feature in the Coronation Concert?

As part of the Coronation Concert, the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for the first time to produce a one-off spectacular performance on the themes of love and togetherness.

Principal dancers of The Royal Ballet, Francesca Hayward and Marcelino Sambé, will perform a specially choreographed piece for the occasion, and members of the Royal Shakspeare Company, joined by Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa, will perform excerpts from a Shakespeare play.

Artwork by students at the Royal College of Art will also be showcased via a visual backdrop projected onto Windsor Castle and the stage.

The concert will culminate in a section titled ‘Lighting up the Nation’, where iconic locations across the United Kingdom will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations, bringing the nation together in celebration.

Ballerina Francesca Hayward rehearses at the Royal Ballet in London. Picture: Getty images

Who is hosting the Coronation Concert?

The Coronation Concert will be hosted by Hugh Bonneville, a British actor who has starred in a variety of television shows and films, including Downton Abbey and the Paddington movies.

Bonneville is reportedly ‘delighted’ to have been asked to host the concert. In a statement released on the decision, Bonneville said, “I’m delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s coronation.

“In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember.”

Hugh Bonneville and Queen Consort Camilla read Paddington Bear to children supported by the charity Barnados in November 2022. Picture: Getty images

When is the Coronation Concert?

The Coronation Concert is due to take place on Sunday 7 May 2023 at Windsor Castle starting at 8 pm. The concert is expected to last between two and three hours to accommodate its variety of performers.

The event will be broadcast on national television in the UK, and there will be various watch parties across the country including via a big screen placed in the centre of London’s St James Park.

A one-off special TV licence dispensation will mean that those hosting events and screening parties won’t need a TV licence in order for them to screen coverage of the Coronation events on 6 or 7 May.