What are the lyrics to ‘Christ is Made the Sure Foundation’, the coronation hymn?

The choristers of the Choir of Her Majesty's Chapel Royal sing during an Evensong service at the Chapel Royal, St James' Palace in London 2018. Picture: Getty images

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

This ancient hymn will be sung during the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, more than 13 decades after it was written. Here are its lyrics.

Listen to this article

‘Christ is Made the Sure Foundation’ is one of the hymns being performed at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

The historic hymn comes from the second part of the Urbs beata Jerusalem, a plainchant thought to have been written in either the 6th or 7th centuries.

While the hymn is featured in some of the oldest hymnals in the world, today’s modern-day translation and setting is a particular favourite of the royal family, with the new British monarch also having chosen the work for his wedding ceremony to first wife, Princess Diana in 1981.

Here’s everything we know about the ancient hymn which will be sung after Camilla Queen Consort is crowned alongside her husband.

Camilla will be crowned following her husband Charles. Picture: Getty images

Who wrote the lyrics to ‘Christ is Made the Sure Foundation’?

The ancient hymn was translated into English from Latin by John Mason Neale, an Anglican hymn-writer and priest, in 1851.

During Neale’s lifetime, the scholar translated over 100 different hymns from languages including Latin and Greek.

Perhaps Neale’s most famous hymn is the Christmas carol ‘Good King Wenceslas’, the lyrics of which he translated from a Czech poem by Václav Alois Svoboda.

The second part of the Urbs beata Jerusalem, which ‘Christ is Made the Sure Foundation’ comes from, would have been sung at daybreak at lauds, which is a morning service within the Christian Church. King Charles III’s coronation begins at 11am on Saturday 6 May, so the programming of this piece ties in with its historic significance.

Westminster Abbey: the location for King Charles III’s coronation and the name of Purcell’s tune for the modern-day hymnal setting. Picture: Getty images

Who wrote the music to ‘Christ is Made the Sure Foundation’?

There are two tunes associated with the hymn ‘Christ is Made the Sure Foundation’.

The first, which is being sung at the coronation of King Charles III, was written by Henry Purcell, and suitably is taken from his piece titled, ‘Westminster Abbey’.

Purcell himself is buried in the English cathedral where King Charles III’s coronation will be taking place.

The other musical setting to which this hymn is sometimes sung is titled ‘Regent Square’ by English organist Henry Smart.

Henry Purcell composed the melody which is mostly heard in modern performances of the hymn. Picture: Alamy

What are the lyrics to ‘Christ is Made the Sure Foundation’?

Christ is made the sure foundation,

Christ the Head and corner-stone,

chosen of the Lord, and precious

binding all the church in one,

Holy Sion’s help for ever,

and her confidence alone.

All that dedicated city,

dearly loved of God on high,

in exultant jubilation

pours perpetual melody,

God the One in Three adoring

in glad hymns eternally.

To this temple, where we call thee,

come, O Lord of Hosts, to-day;

with thy wonted loving-kindness

hear thy servants as they pray,

and thy fullest benediction

shed within its walls alway.

Here vouchsafe to all thy servants

what they ask of thee to gain,

what they gain from thee for ever

with the blessèd to retain,

and hereafter in thy glory

evermore with thee to reign.

Laud and honour to the Father,

laud and honour to the Son,

laud and honour to the Spirit,

ever Three, and ever One,

consubstantial, co-eternal,

while unending ages run.