Classic FM Live with Viking: relive our spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures

Classic FM Live – a night of spectacular classical anthems at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

By Classic FM

Photos highlights from Classic FM Live – a glorious celebration of vocal anthems at the Royal Albert Hall, with a special moment for Sir Karl Jenkins in his 80th year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Classic FM Live with Viking returned to the Royal Albert Hall for a spectacular celebration of classical music anthems, featuring much-loved Welsh maestro Sir Karl Jenkins and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Ben Palmer.

On the evening of 22 April 2024, the orchestra and chorus were joined on the great stage by a line-up of star soloists – tenor Freddie De Tommaso, singing the mighty ‘Nessun dorma’, soprano Rachel Duckett, with the show-stopping ‘Queen of the Night’ aria, and pianist Hayato Sumino, who performed Gershwin’s great Rhapsody in Blue.

The concert opened with Handel’s stirring Zadok the Priest, and ended with an exclusive world premiere of a new arrangement of Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ by British composer Paul Mealor.

Explore some of the photo highlights below, and join Zeb Soanes on Classic FM at 8pm on Tuesday 23 April, to listen to the full concert in all its glory.