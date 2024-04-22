Classic FM Live with Viking: relive our spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures

22 April 2024, 21:27 | Updated: 22 April 2024, 22:39

Classic FM Live – a night of spectacular classical anthems at the Royal Albert Hall
Classic FM Live – a night of spectacular classical anthems at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick
Photos highlights from Classic FM Live – a glorious celebration of vocal anthems at the Royal Albert Hall, with a special moment for Sir Karl Jenkins in his 80th year.

Classic FM Live with Viking returned to the Royal Albert Hall for a spectacular celebration of classical music anthems, featuring much-loved Welsh maestro Sir Karl Jenkins and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Ben Palmer.

On the evening of 22 April 2024, the orchestra and chorus were joined on the great stage by a line-up of star soloists – tenor Freddie De Tommaso, singing the mighty ‘Nessun dorma’, soprano Rachel Duckett, with the show-stopping ‘Queen of the Night’ aria, and pianist Hayato Sumino, who performed Gershwin’s great Rhapsody in Blue.

The concert opened with Handel’s stirring Zadok the Priest, and ended with an exclusive world premiere of a new arrangement of Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ by British composer Paul Mealor.

Explore some of the photo highlights below, and join Zeb Soanes on Classic FM at 8pm on Tuesday 23 April, to listen to the full concert in all its glory.

  1. Zadok the Priest opens the show!

    The RSNO Orchestra and Chorus perform Handel’s Zadok the Priest
    The RSNO Orchestra and Chorus perform Handel’s Zadok the Priest. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

  2. Rising star soprano Rachel Duckett sings ‘O mio babbino caro’

    Rachel Duckett sings Puccini
    Rachel Duckett sings Puccini. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

  3. Applause for conductor Ben Palmer and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra

    Ben Palmer and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra
    Ben Palmer and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

  4. Freddie De Tommaso is the hero of the hour, stepping in last minute to sing ‘Nessun dorma’

    Freddie De Tommaso
    Freddie De Tommaso. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

  5. The young British-Italian tenor sings ‘Vincerò!’

    Freddie De Tommaso sings ‘Vincerò!’ in Nessun dorma
    Freddie De Tommaso sings ‘Vincerò!’ in Nessun dorma. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

  6. Be upstanding for the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Chorus!

    Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Chorus
    Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Chorus. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

  7. Star pianist Hayato Sumino performs Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue

    Hayato Sumino performs Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue
    Hayato Sumino performs Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

  8. An unforgettable Royal Albert Hall debut for Hayato Sumino

    Hayato Sumino’s unforgettable Royal Albert Hall debut
    Hayato Sumino’s unforgettable Royal Albert Hall debut. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

  9. A birthday surprise for Sir Karl Jenkins

    Alexander Armstrong, Sir Karl Jenkins, Myleene Klass
    Alexander Armstrong, Sir Karl Jenkins, Myleene Klass. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

  10. A glorious Finale – ‘Ode to Joy’ arranged by Paul Mealor, performed by the RSNO Chorus!

    RSNO
    RSNO. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick

