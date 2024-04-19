Freddie De Tommaso breaks down what exactly makes ‘Nessun dorma’ the greatest aria of all

19 April 2024, 18:05

Freddie De Tommaso on what makes ‘Nessun dorma’ the greatest aria of all | Classic FM

By Kyle Macdonald

Today’s star tenor shares the magic of Puccini, and why these epic three-and-a-half minutes of music have become the world’s favourite opera aria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It can be found on an opera stage, on the football pitch as one of sport’s most iconic anthems, and in countless viral videos. There is no aria more recognisable, and very few pieces of classical music have had quite the same emotional impact.

For decades, Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ has had a grip on millions, with its soaring melody, heart-thumping crescendos, and thrillingly high climax.

Many will still remember when Luciano Pavarotti brought it before the world at Italia 90, making it the unofficial anthem of the beautiful game.

Read more: The 10 best versions of ‘Nessun dorma’ – ranked!

An epic 'Nessun dorma' from opera star Michael Spyres at Classic FM Live | Classic FM

One of today’s great Puccini singers is the young British-Italian tenor Freddie De Tommaso. Freddie is currently hosting a special series devoted to opera and the music of his beloved Italy in ‘Notes from Italy’ – and music does not get much more iconically Italian than Puccini.

On a visit to Classic FM, we asked the 30-year-old singer about the enduring magic of this aria, and why it holds such a prized place for singers and audiences alike. Watch what he had to say above.

Freddie De Tommaso presents a new Classic FM series ‘Notes from Italy’
Freddie De Tommaso presents a new Classic FM series ‘Notes from Italy’. Picture: Classic FM

In his video, De Tommaso explores the setting of the aria in the operatic drama, how Puccini slowly and expertly conjures this heroic moment in music, and what it requires of the singer.

The tenor also shares a fun fact about the iconic high B note, on the climatic word ‘Vincerò’. Quite possibly the most famous note in all opera, it wasn’t actually written that way by the composer, who originally scored it as a shorter grace note.

De Tommaso’s expert analysis is interspersed with footage from his acclaimed recording of the aria, released on his 2022 Decca album Il Tenore. The release showcases the young singer in a range of Puccini scenes and arias, which was a former Classic FM Album of the Week in Alexander Armstrong’s mid-morning programme.

Hear ‘Notes from Italy’ with Freddie De Tommaso on Classic FM, Friday nights from 9-10pm – or catch up afterwards on Global Player.

Puccini latest

See more Puccini latest

Italy’s under-20s rugby team celebrates Six Nations win with dressing room ‘Nessun dorma’.

Italy rugby team erupts in ‘Nessun dorma’ chorus to celebrate under-20s Six Nations win

Most romantic opera duets (Lisette Oropesa as Violetta Valéry and Liparit Avetisyan as Alfredo Germont in La traviata, at The Royal Opera House in 2021)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

Discover Music

Jonathan Tetelman sings ‘Nessun Dorma’

Star tenor sings thundering ‘Nessun dorma’ in viral bookshop flashmob

Freddie De Tommaso sings ‘Nessun dorma’ for the Ryder Cup

Freddie De Tommaso sings a glorious ‘Nessun dorma’ at dawn, on Rome’s famed golf course

Pavarotti sings the powerful Turandot aria, ‘Nessun Dorma’

What are the lyrics to Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and what do they mean?

The best Nessun dorma

The 10 best versions of ‘Nessun dorma’ – ranked!

Operatic greats Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Angela Gheorghiu

The 20 greatest opera arias of all time

Discover Music

The conductor of the Puccini Festival’s opening night performance appeared on the podium blindfolded.

Italian maestro fired for conducting blindfolded, in protest against opera’s ‘political’ staging
Malakai Bayoh on the ‘Harry Potter staircase’

Malakai Bayoh sings magical Puccini from within London’s famed ‘Harry Potter staircase’

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music