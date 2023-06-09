30 beautiful pieces of classical music for your wedding ceremony

From organ works to delicate pieces for string quartet – the most beautiful pieces of classical wedding music. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

From bridal choruses to rousing hymns, soundtrack every moment of your special day with the classical greats.

Walking down the aisle, signing the register, the first dance – at every stage of your wedding or civil ceremony, there’s an opportunity for sublime classical music to match.

Here are some pieces that have stood the test of time, peppered with a few more recent favourites, to help make the music on your special day as memorable and well-rehearsed as the speeches.

Music before the ceremony

1. Bach – Wachet Auf The perfect prelude to the wedding procession. If you're having a church ceremony, Bach's 'Wachet Auf' is a great organ favourite to have playing out as the guests arrive. Bach - Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme BWV 645 - Zerer | Netherlands Bach Society 2. Vivaldi – 'Spring' (Four Seasons) Keep up the tempo with some sprightly Vivaldi and 'Spring' from his eternal Four Seasons. Or, for a more modern take, try Max Richter's 'Recomposed' version. Vivaldi Four Seasons: Spring (La Primavera) Full, original. Youssefian & Voices of Music RV 269 4K 3. Mozart – Ave Verum Corpus You can't go wrong with Mozart and this sublime work for organ and choir. If you have a string quartet playing, try this lovely arrangement for strings: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Ave Verum Corpus 4. Howard Shore – 'Concerning Hobbits' For something a touch more contemporary, Howard Shore's 'Concerning Hobbits' from The Lord of the Rings is becoming a 21st-century wedding favourite. Filled with sweeping string lines which give way to that main, lilting waltz theme, its chipper tone makes it the perfect musical match for a room of eager guests. The Fellowship of the Ring Soundtrack-02-Concerning Hobbits 5. Édith Piaf/Marguerite Monnot – Hymne de l'amour If you're after some schmaltz, this transcription of an Édith Piaf song is a wonderful choice. HYMNE À L'AMOUR - Édith Piaf/Marguerite Monnot - Paris Tour Eiffel - Gautier Capuçon 6. Saint-Saëns – The Swan It's popular for a reason; Saint-Saëns' 'The Swan' has the perfect serene pace and sweeping melody to set the scene for your ceremony to begin. There's a beautiful version out there for cello and harp duet. Yo-Yo Ma, Kathryn Stott - The Swan (Saint-Saëns) 7. Handel – 'Alla Hornpipe' from Water Music Suites If you're after that majestic, sound-the-trumpets Baroque sound, you can't go wrong with this timeless melody from Handel's Water Music Suites. Handel Water Music: Hornpipe; FestspielOrchester Göttingen, Laurence Cummings, director 4K

Walking down the aisle

8. Handel – Arrival of the Queen of Sheba There are a few different musical directions you could take for the procession down the aisle. For something glorious and ceremonial, the majesty of Handel is always a great choice. Handel: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba | Academy of Ancient Music 10. Wagner – Bridal Chorus If traditional is what you're after, it doesn't get more so than the Bridal Chorus from Wagner's 1850 opera Lohengrin, more popularly known as 'Here Comes the Bride'. Vorspiel & Brautchor · Richard Wagner: Lohengrin · Kendlinger 9. Handel – Eternal Source of Light Divine Handel sets a steadier pace in this celestial piece, composed in 1713 to mark the birthday of Queen Anne. Meghan Markle had it played as she walked down the aisle in St George's Chapel to marry Prince Harry. Eternal Source of Light Divine - G.F.Handel arr. Christian Forshaw 11. Bach – Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring What could hail the arrival of the bride better than this stunning, cyclical melody? You can just picture heads turning up the aisle, as this piece of transcendent beauty plays out. Bach's 'Ave Maria' is another lovely choice. Daniil Trifonov – Bach: Cantata BWV 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (Transcr. Hess for Piano) 12. Pachelbel – Canon in D Starting with just a solo cello, and ending in a blaze of violin virtuosity, Pachelbel's Canon in D builds in intensity in time for the bride to arrive. Pachelbel Canon in D Major - the original and best version. 13. Morricone – Gabriel's Oboe Now a wedding favourite, Morricone's 'Gabriel's Oboe' – also known as 'Nella Fantasia' – is the main theme for the 1986 film The Mission. It's a wonderful choice for the procession. HAUSER plays 'Gabriel's Oboe' from The Mission by Ennio Morricone | Classic FM Live

Hymns (for a church wedding)

If you’re having a religious ceremony, hymns are a lovely way to break up the readings and exchanges of vows. Most church ceremonies will feature two to three hymns, to be sung by the congregation.

14. Parry – Jerusalem Not everyone in the congregation will be familiar with less well-known hymns, so picking a lively song with a simple tune will ensure as many people sing as possible. ‘Jerusalem’ by Parry is always a reliable choice. Jerusalem, from St Paul's Cathedral in London 15. Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer Suitably rousing, and with a wonderfully memorable descant-like interjection from the choir’s bass section, this hymn featured at the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, in 2011. Charlotte Church - Guide Me Oh Thou Great Redeemer (Live From Jerusalem 2001) 16. Love Divine, All Loves Excelling With its uplifting lyrics and rising melody, this much-loved hymn is like a warm embrace. Love Divine, All Loves Excelling | The Tabernacle Choir 17. How Great Thou Art If you’re having a church wedding, this would be a great choice right before the final blessing, reflecting the joyous mood of the congregation before the reception. The Mission / How Great Thou Art - The Piano Guys (Wonder of The World 2 of 7)

Signing the register

18. Fauré – Cantique de Jean Racine If you have a choir performing, how about Fauré’s choral classic for a contemplative and soothing soundtrack? VOCES8: Cantique de Jean Racine by Gabriel Fauré 19. Rutter – The Lord Bless You and Keep You John Rutter’s angelic setting of the Priestly Blessing works perfectly for church nuptials. The Lord bless you and keep you - John Rutter, The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia 20. Franck – Panis Angelicus Soaring soprano lines and a recognisable melody to connect with the guests as the couple signs the register, you can’t go wrong with Franck’s famous setting of ‘Panis Angelicus’. Franck: Panis Angelicus (Stereo) 21. Elgar – Salut d’amour Sometimes the signing can take longer than a couple of pieces, and there are so many great pieces to choose from, it seems a shame to settle with one. Why not let the guests indulge in Elgar’s romantic melody, ‘Salut d’amour’? Min Kym plays Elgar's 'Salut d'amour' with Ian Brown

As the guests walk out

22. Widor – ‘Toccata’ from Organ Symphony No.5 If organ music is what you’re after, send your guests out of the ceremony with the high-spirited ‘Toccata’ from Widor’s Organ Symphony No.5. WIDOR - TOCCATA - CAVAILLÉ-COLL ORGAN OF MANCHESTER TOWN HALL 23. Mendelssohn – Wedding March Hooray! The betrothed are now officially wed, and now it’s time to sound the King of instruments and celebrate the happy couple with the classic ‘Wedding March’ originally from A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Mendelssohn: Wedding March / Abbado · Berliner Philharmoniker 24. Parry – I Was Glad Also a good option for the earlier procession, Parry’s ‘I Was Glad’ is all things regal and celebratory in its mood. I Was Glad

Reception music

25. Mozart – Divertimentos The musical fun doesn’t stop after the ceremony. While your guests eat, a bit of light music to accompany their meal will keep the atmosphere flowing. Mozart’s Divertimentos for string quartet work well here – their simple tunes won’t drown out the conversation. W.A. Mozart: «Divertimento» KV 563 / Veronika Eberle / Amihai Grosz / Sol Gabetta 26. Gershwin – Summertime A string quartet playing well known tunes like Gershwin’s ‘Summertime’ from his opera Porgy and Bess would be a hit as the evening progresses. Gershwin: Summertime ∙ Adina Aaron ∙ Andrés Orozco-Estrada 27. The Entertainer or Rag – Scott Joplin For something else a bit jazzy, try Scott Joplin’s ‘Maple Leaf Rag’ or ‘The Entertainer’. Scott Joplin - The Entertainer 28. Delibes – The Flower Duet This is a perfect choice for a string quartet, the repeating refrains of this lovely incidental music will be familiar to most guests, without being a distraction from conversation. Johannesburg Opera singers perform incredible duet of Lakme on TikTok

