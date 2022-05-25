What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Jerusalem’, and is it England’s national anthem?

By Classic FM

‘Jerusalem’ takes its words from a poem by William Blake and is often put forward as an alternative English national anthem. But how well do you know its lyrics and history?

The rousing hymn ‘Jerusalem’, also known by its opening lyric ‘And did those feet in ancient time’, is one of the most famous songs ever written.

It tells of the legend that Jesus might have travelled, with Joseph of Arimathea, to England – in fact, to be precise, to Glastonbury.

But what are the lyrics, and who composed the great anthem?

Who composed the hymn ‘Jerusalem’?

When ‘Jerusalem’ was included as a patriotic poem in a 1916 collection for a country at war, it immediately caught the eye of choral composer Hubert Parry. Parry was more than happy, at the suggestion of the Poet Laureate, Robert Bridges, to set it to music, calling it simply ‘Jerusalem’.

And it’s still a firm favourite today – it’s a staple at weddings around the country, as well as a traditional feature of Women’s Institute Meetings since the early 1920s.

The music by Parry is usually performed in the arrangement that Edward Elgar wrote in 1922, for the Leeds Festival.

Parry had died just four years earlier, so this re-orchestration was Elgar’s way of paying tribute to his fellow composer.

St Paul’s Cathedral Choir sing ‘Jerusalem’. Picture: Alamy

What are the lyrics to ‘Jerusalem’?

And did those feet in ancient time

Walk upon England's mountains green?

And was the holy Lamb of God

On England's pleasant pastures seen?

And did the Countenance Divine

Shine forth upon our clouded hills?

And was Jerusalem builded here

Among these dark Satanic mills?

Bring me my bow of burning gold:

Bring me my arrows of desire:

Bring me my spear: O clouds unfold!

Bring me my chariot of fire.

I will not cease from mental fight,

Nor shall my sword sleep in my hand

Till we have built Jerusalem

In England's green and pleasant land.

‘Jerusalem’ tells of the legend that Jesus might have travelled to Glastonbury. Picture: Alamy

Is ‘Jerusalem’ England’s national anthem?

‘God Save the Queen’ is the national anthem for the UK, and it is often also used for England.

But ‘Jerusalem’ has become an unofficial second national anthem and is often used by England at sporting fixtures, such as the Commonwealth Games, where each of the home nations is represented separately.

It has become the official hymn of the English Cricket Board and is usually sung at both the Rugby League Challenge cup Final and the Super League final.

What is the best recording of ‘Jerusalem’?

Classic FM’s recommended recording of ‘Jerusalem’ is by The Sixteen, with organist Robert Quinney and conductor Harry Christophers. Listen below.