What is Cynthia Erivo’s voice type and is she classically trained?

Cynthia Erivo on singing, stunts and Defying Gravity in 'Wicked' | Classic FM

By Will Padfield

In the wake of the release of Wicked: Part 1, we look at the voice type of star singer Cynthia Erivo.

Cynthia Erivo is the name on everyone’s lips, with the release of the new Wicked film in cinemas.

The singer and actress, who plays Elphaba Thropp – a misunderstood young woman born with green skin who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West – delivers a show-stopping performance, showcasing her incredible vocal attributes.

Zeb Soanes down with Cynthia in a Classic FM exclusive, where she opened up about the challenges of preparing for the role of Elphaba.

Where did Cynthia Erivo learn to sing?

Cynthia Erivo’s vocal training began at an early age, as she attended a performing arts school which specialised in acting and singing. This proved to be the perfect place for her to begin her astonishing career.

She went on to begin a music psychology degree at the University of East London in 2004, but ultimately decided this was not for her. She applied to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and transferred there after being offered a place. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in acting in 2010.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked. Picture: Classic FM

The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) is world-famous for its training in all facets of performance with vocal coaching as part of the program. This rigorous education laid the foundation for her vocal technique and versatility.

One of the keys to Erivo’s success is her dedication to constantly improving and refining her vocal skills. For her roles in musicals such as The Color Purple and Sister Act, she needed to be in top vocal shape to deliver a consistently high level of performance on both a musical and technical level.

As is normal for lead singers when preparing for a role, Cynthia would have undergone an extensive regime of lessons, coaching and practice to command her voice.

What is Cynthia Erivo’s voice type?

The majority of Erivo’s roles are the leading parts in musicals, which requires a soprano voice with the ability to cut through the orchestra and carry to the back of the hall. This ability to ‘belt’ is what makes Erivo so perfect as Elphaba in Wicked. Just think of the show-stopping ‘Defying Gravity’: the song demands a singer who can take the listeners on a journey which truly represents Elphaba’s transformation, as she realises that her status as an outsider gives her power.

Erivo encapsulates the essence of the song perfectly, exhibiting her breathtaking vocal control and dynamic range. It’s a testimony to her hard work and meticulous preparation that she is so convincing as Elphaba. At this point of the film, she is not playing Elphaba: she is Elphaba.

How did Cynthia Erivo prepare for the role?

Great results do not come easily, and Erivo certainly had to train hard to master her role. In a Classic FM exclusive, she revealed to Zeb Soanes how she had to retrain her voice to work with the corset and harness and the lack of solid ground.

“Your diaphragm is inhibited, and so are your lungs,” Erivo told Zeb. “But my wonderful vocal coach Antea [Birchett] worked with me to find out where to place the breath.”

Vocal re-training wasn’t the only way she prepared for the role. When Zeb asked her about the ‘cardiovascular conditioning’ she underwent during filming, Erivo responded: “I was up every morning at about 2am doing one to two hours of working out before getting in the [makeup] chair.

“Every morning I would do a long run or a bike ride, and sing at the same time. It wasn’t particular songs, but anything that gave me space to be open.”

The idea, she continued, was for her body to become used to moving and making sound at the same time: “It helps to condition the lungs, to breathe slightly differently than if I was standing still and singing.”

Watch the full interview between Zeb Soanes and Cynthia Erivo here. Wicked: Part One is in cinemas now.