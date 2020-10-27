What are the lyrics to ‘Ave Maria’, and who wrote it?

Andrea Bocelli singing Ave Maria. Picture: Getty

It’s a humble Catholic prayer, with a simple but incredibly moving tune by Franz Schubert. But who has performed ‘Ave Maria’ and what are the lyrics?

Despite being one of the world’s favourite settings of ‘Ave Maria’, Schubert never actually wrote a piece called ‘Ave Maria’.

Schubert’s music was actually called ‘Ellens dritter Gesang’, which translates as ‘Ellen’s Third Song’. He wrote it in 1825, aged 28, to the words of Sir Walter Scott’s epic poem The Lady of the Lake. The song does contain the words ‘Ave Maria’, but only in reference to the prayer itself.

Now one of Schubert’s most popular works, ‘Ave Maria’ has been recorded by numerous artists, with lyrics that largely differ from the original poem.

Andrea Bocelli, Maria Callas and Celine Dion have all recorded beautiful versions, as has the inimitable Luciano Pavarotti:

What are the lyrics to ‘Ave Maria’?

Ave Maria

Gratia plena

Maria, gratia plena

Maria, gratia plena

Ave, ave dominus

Dominus tecum

Benedicta tu in mulieribus

Et benedictus

Et benedictus fructus ventris

Ventris tuae, Jesus.

Ave Maria



Ave Maria

Mater Dei

Ora pro nobis peccatoribus

Ora pro nobis

Ora, ora pro nobis peccatoribus

Nunc et in hora mortis

Et in hora mortis nostrae

Et in hora mortis nostrae

Et in hora mortis nostrae

Ave Maria

English translation:

Hail Mary, full of grace,

Mary, full of grace,

Mary, full of grace,

Hail, Hail, the Lord.

The Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women, and blessed,

Blessed is the fruit of thy womb,

Thy womb, Jesus.

Hail Mary!

Hail Mary, Mother of God,

Pray for us sinners,

Pray, pray for us;

Pray, pray for us sinners,

Now and at the hour of our death,

The hour of our death

The hour of our death,

The hour of our death

Hail Mary.