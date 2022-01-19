Lang Lang and Gina Alice play a stunning husband and wife piano duet

By Kyle Macdonald

A beautiful duo, both away from and at the piano; watch as classical music’s virtuoso couple treats us to some irresistible Brahms.

There’s surely nothing that quite has the charm of a piano duet – nor the ability to bring a smile.

And there are smiles all around when husband and wife pairing of Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger treated us to an exclusive performance of one of their favourite works for four hands.

Read more: Who is Gina Alice Redlinger? The classical pianist married to Lang Lang

In December 2021, the ivory-tickling twosome were in London ahead of a concert performance, and a gala for the Lang Lang International Music Foundation.

At Classic FM we were delighted when they popped in to say hello. We welcomed them into the studio, to chew the musical fat with Classic FM Requests host, Anne-Marie Minhall.

Just a short trip away from Classic FM towers in London, is an icon of the piano world: Steinway Hall in Marylebone.

With two top pianists in town, and a whole lot of creative energy flowing, we couldn’t resist taking them to the hall. With cameras rolling, we welcomed them. And they gave us a performance of Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5 that did not disappoint.

To be honest, it made our jaws drop to the floor.

Watch the full performance at the top of the page.

Such energy, such communication, and such love for the music. Thank you, Lang Lang and Gina Alice – we’ll welcome you back anytime.