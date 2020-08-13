The best classical music and opera online streams available

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online.

By Rosie Pentreath

An updating list of all the major classical concerts and events being streamed online as a result of the impact of coronavirus measures continuing around the world.

Measures taken worldwide to curb the spread of coronavirus have seen numerous classical concerts and events postponed and cancelled, and concert halls around the world closed for indefinite periods, since March.

Countries banned gatherings, tightened their borders, and many went into lockdown for weeks. Now things are only just starting to slowly open up.

As many of us are continuing to stay at home to work, self-isolate and look after the family, many major classical concerts and events are still being held without audiences and streamed live for us to see – for free in many cases – and to bring comfort, solidarity and some beautiful relief in trying times.

Upcoming classical concerts and opera being live streamed

13 July – 17 August: Trinity Laban pianists present Bach’s complete 48 Preludes – playing together, virtually, with whatever instruments and recording equipment they happened had to hand in lockdown. Separated by geography, but united as a community in music, this Well-Tempered Lockdown – released every Monday on Trinity’s YouTube Channel – is well worth a watch.

Visit: trinitylaban.ac.uk or youtube.com

25 July (5 Weeks): ‘DG Stage’ streams the 2020 Bayreuth Festival – in virtual form – over five-week period.

Visit: dg-premium.com/dg-stage

14 August, 13:00 BST: Classic FM partners with Edinburgh International Festival to stream Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s concert of works by Rebecca Clarke, Glazunov and Weber.

Visit: facebook.com

14 August, 13:00 BST: London Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Summer Shorts’ series continues with performances by violinist Belinda McFarlane, cellist Jennifer Brown and pianist Elizabeth Burley. The programme features Rachmaninov’s Trio Elegiaque No 1, and works by Judith Lang Zaimont and Hannah Kendall, in the surrounds of LSO St Luke’s.

Visit: youtube.com

16 August, 18:30 BST: As part of the ‘Met Stars Live in Concert’ online series, tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak perform a live recital outdoors at the beautiful Château de la Chèvre d’Or in Èze, France – overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. In this stunning live escape, expect music from Puccini, Verdi and Donizetti. And – to whet your apetite for Sunday’s live concert, below are Alagna and Kurzak singing from home for the Met earlier in the year 👇.

Visit: metstarslive.brightcove-services.com

20 August, 13:00 BST: Classic FM partners with Edinburgh International Festival to stream pianist Angela Hewitt’s concert of works by Bach and Beethoven.

Visit: facebook.com

21 August, 13:00 BST: Classic FM partners with Edinburgh International Festival to stream the Dunedin Consort’s concert of works by Bach, Telemann and other Baroque greats.

Visit: facebook.com

21 August, 13:00 BST: London Symphony Orchestra (LSO)’s percussion ensemble brings works by Chick Corea and Gwilym Simcock to the LSO’s ‘Summer Shorts’ series of online concerts from LSO St Luke’s – ideal for a bright and breezy August day.

Visit: youtube.com

25 August, 19:00 BST: Temple Music Foundation presents the second of its ‘Temple Music Live Online’ concerts – this one featuring pianist Imogen Cooper performing wonderful music by Ravel and Debussy.

Visit: www.templemusic.org

26 August, 19:30 BST: The final concert in the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s online ‘Summer Sessions’ series is a Beethoven celebration – it is 2020, Beethoven’s 250th birthday after all. The programme features chamber works from the great Romantic composer, including the Quintet for piano and wind instruments in E flat major, and the Trio for piano, flute and bassoon in G major. This final concert features four musicians from the Foyle Future Firsts Development Programme, which offers the opportunity for aspiring orchestral musicians to develop their talent and core professional skills with the orchestra.

Visit: youtube.com

28 August, 13:00 BST: Classic FM partners with Edinburgh International Festival to stream pianist Paul Lewis and Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s performance of works by Beethoven.

Visit: facebook.com

29 August, 18:00 BST: Lise Davidsen presents a recital of music for dramatic soprano, including selections from Wagner’s Tannhäser, Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos and Puccini’s Manon Lescaut, as part of the ‘Met Stars Live in Concert’ pay-per-view recital series.

Visit: metstarslive.brightcove-services.com

6 September, 18:00 BST: Classic FM partners with the Stay at Home Choir to premiere the choir’s 5000-strong mass singalong of Sir Karl Jenkin’s enduring The Armed Man: Mass for Piece – a piece that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Visit: facebook.com or youtube.com

18 September, 19:00 BST: Violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason performs an exclusive recital from Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Visit: thsh.co.uk

Recent past live-streamed classical concerts

28 July, 19:00 BST: Temple Music Foundation presents the first of its ‘Temple Music Live Online’ concerts, featuring world class musicians performing in Temple Church in the heart of London, as it stands empty. ‘Julius Drake and Friends’ will feature pianist Julius Drake performing chamber works by Beethoven and Schubert with violinist Priya Mitchell, violist Sacha Bota, cellist Brian O’Kane and double bassist Steven Williams.

Visit: www.templemusic.org

29 July, 19:30 BST: London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) presents its second ‘Summer Sessions’ online concert – this time featuring the woodwind section. The LPO musicians take on Rossini’s Sonata for Wind Quartet No.1 and Mozart’s Serenade in E flat, and music by Janáček.

Visit: youtube.com

30 July, 19:00 BST: Soprano Anna Netrebko stars in Puccini’s Tosca, at the Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples for the Teatro San Carlo. Brought to you by the ’DG Stage’ online series of premium online concerts.

Visit: dg-premium.com/dg-stage

31 July: Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra celebrate Brahms with an online concert of the Romantic composer’s first four symphonies, streamed on Amazon Prime. The platform also has some other great classical instalments in the series, including archived Beethoven performances from Daniel Barenboim at the piano.

Visit: amazon.com

1 August, 18:00 BST: The great American soprano, Renée Fleming, performs in the music room of the historic Dumbarton Oaks estate, as part of the ‘Met Stars Live in Concert’ pay-per-view recital series.

Visit: metstarslive.brightcove-services.com

3 August, 13:00 BST: Birmingham City Organist, Thomas Trotter, performs a lunchtime recital of works by Widor, Rossini and Boëllmann at the great Klais organ of Birmingham’s City Hall.

Visit: www.thsh.co.uk

3 August, 19:00 BST: Award-winning concert pianist, Maria Marchant, launched a new at-home series during lockdown called 7 Notes in 7 Days at 7pm. Now in its fourteenth week, the concert series is streaming live from Blüthner Piano Centre on Baker Street, London, every Monday night.

Visit: facebook.com

6 August, 14:30 BST: Trinity Laban’s lockdown ‘From My Room Orchestra’ joins forces with The Smith Quartet and Trinity Laban dancers for a multi-disciplinary performance of Philip Glass’s String Quartet No. 2 ‘Company’, rounding up its digital summer season.

Visit: youtube.com

6 August, 18:00 BST: National Children’s Orchestra presents ‘NCOnline Summer Celebration #unmutedNCO’, which is a culmination of the young musicians’ work over three weeks of online workshops – featuring their performance of newly-commissioned multi-track composition by Ryan Linham, NCO Mambo.

Visit: www.nco.org.uk

7 August, 10:30 BST: The Melbourne and Singapore Symphony Orchestras join forces in a streamed ‘Songs From Home’ concert, to celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations between Australia and Singapore. Conducted by Benjamin Northey, the celebration will feature orchestral arrangements of ‘I Am Australian’, ‘We Are Singapore’ and ‘Waltzing Matilda’.

Visit: youtube.com or facebook.com

7 August, 13:00 BST: London Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Summer Shorts’ series of online concerts continues with violinist Rhys Watkins and cellist Rowena Calvert performing chamber works by Paganini, Scarlatti and Monti at LSO St Luke’s.

Visit: youtube.com

4 to 15 August: Sir András Schiff and Sol Gabetta star in a spectacular, four-part Beethoven series within the Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy’s Pop-up Festival 2020, all broadcast live from Switzerland’s idyllic Saanenland throughout August.

Visit: www.gstaaddigitalfestival.ch

12 August, 19:30 BST: It’s the turn of the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) brass and percussion players in the orchestra’s latest ‘Summer Sessions’ instalment. Expect brass works from former LPO musicians, alongside Leonard Salzedo’s Concert for Percussion.

Visit: youtube.com

13 August, 13:00 BST: Classic FM partners with Edinburgh International Festival to stream pianist Steven Osborne’s chamber concert of works by Beethoven, Rachmaninov and Schubert.

Visit: facebook.com