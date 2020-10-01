Exclusive

October is Live Music Month with Viking, on Classic FM

Live music Month with Viking, on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM / Viking

Promoted by Viking

As many concert halls remain closed, we’re bringing the power, excitement and intimacy of live performance to you on Classic FM – thanks to Viking – this October. Here are the highlights...

October is Live Music Month with Viking, on Classic FM.

Throughout October, our programmes will be packed with special live recordings from our Partner Orchestras and other world-leading musicians, and each night The Classic FM Concert will be showcasing a fantastic selection of live music.

With exclusive ‘Classic FM Sessions’, special all-live Classic FM Concert programmes, and famous live recordings chosen by your favourite presenters, we’re aiming to bring the power, excitement and intimacy of live performance directly to you – at a time when many of us still can’t make it to concerts, and many concert halls sadly remain closed.

Read more: Watch special Live Music Month performances online >

John Suchet will be bringing the concert hall to your home every weeknight from 8pm, in The Classic FM Concert. You can find the full schedule of concerts here, but these are some of the upcoming highlights...

1 October: Philharmonia Orchestra

Live Music Month with Viking begins with an evening of music from the Philharmonia Orchestra, with an exciting new performance of music from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake – recorded with the orchestra’s principal conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali at London’s Royal Festival Hall in November 2019.

2 October: Max Bruch

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of his death on this day in 1920, John Suchet shines the spotlight on Max Bruch on the second evening of Live Music Month.

The programme includes a sparkling performance of his celebrated, celtic-inspired Scottish Fantasy from violinist Michael Ludwig, recorded live with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra under their music director JoAnn Falletta.

Read more: The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me? >

The Philharmonia Orchestra. Picture: Getty

5-7 October: Live in LA

The second week of Live Music Month begins with three nights ‘stateside’, with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra (Classic FM’s Orchestra in America).

The electrifying recordings, captured live in concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, feature an all-Beethoven evening conducted by Nathalie Stutzmann; a performance from young star pianist Daniil Trifoniv; and music by the man called “the Dean of American Composers” by his contemporaries: Aaron Copland.

9 October: John Williams in Vienna

The famous film director Steven Spielberg once said: “Without John Williams, bikes don't really fly, nor do brooms in Quidditch matches, nor do men in red capes. There is no Force, dinosaurs do not walk the Earth, we do not wonder, we do not weep, we do not believe.”

John Suchet dedicates an evening to a full live concert, with the man himself conducting the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra at the Vienna Musikverein in January 2020, featuring some of his most famous film scores.

Read more: John Williams was challenged to play the French horn... was the Force strong with this one? >

13 October: London Symphony Orchestra Live

On 13 October, John shines the spotlight on the London Symphony Orchestra, Classic FM’s Orchestra in the City of London, with a programme full of live recordings from the Barbican Hall.

There’ll be performances of Debussy and Mozart, but the centrepiece of the evening is the orchestra’s first ever recording on their own record label, LSO Live: Dvořák’s Symphony No.9 (‘From the New World’), performed in September 1999 under Colin Davis.

15 October: Live in Berlin

John whisks listeners away to great musical destination for an evening of live performances on 15 October, given indoors and out, in the German capital city of Berlin.

The programme opens with a recording from March 1989 by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra of Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No.3.

After, there’s performances from Martha Argerich, Mark Markham and Jonas Kaufmann.

Read more: The best classical music and opera online streams available >

16 October: Live in Shanghai

As we past the halfway mark for Live Music Month, John dedicates an evening to a very special live concert from the Shanghai Symphony Hall in China.

Acclaimed conductor Long Yu directs the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra in its first concert of the 2020/21 season, with a sold out audience, in a triumphant return to the live concert stage.

The show begins with Barber’s Adagio for Strings, chosen especially as a tribute to those workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to Live Music Month with Viking on Classic FM throughout October. The Classic FM Concert will feature all-live programmes every night from 8pm to 10pm.