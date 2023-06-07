Exclusive

Chevalier star Kelvin Harrison Jr. on 18th-century virtuoso Joseph Bologne: ‘He could do everything!’

7 June 2023, 15:34

Chevalier star Kelvin Harrison Jr. on playing violin virtuoso Joseph Bologne | Classic FM

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

‘Chevalier’ star Kelvin Harrison Jr. reveals how the 18th-century composer won him over with his epic life story.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges was a Caribbean-born composer, violinist, and master swordsman living in France during the 18th century.

More than two centuries later, the life of this monumental musician has been dramatised in a new musical biopic, Chevalier.

The actor chosen for the titular role was Kelvin Harrison Jr. A jazz musician in his own right, Harrison Jr. spent up to six hours a day learning and practising the violin in order to emulate the 18th-century maestro.

Despite not knowing who the composer was prior to the start of filming, Harrison Jr. became captivated by Joseph Bologne and his “ability to make everyone love him”.

Speaking exclusively to Classic FM, Harrison Jr. explained, “Joseph knew what to say, he knew how to dress, he knew how to play, he could do everything. And he wasn’t really afraid of the powers that be.

“I thought that was really exciting to see from a Black musician in the 18th century.”

Read more: Chevalier: Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s on-set violin teacher reveals how he taught the actor in just two months

Chevalier on-set violin teacher reveals how he taught Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Learning how to act like a violin virtuoso

Harrison Jr. got well acquainted with Chevalier’s music during filming, as he had to learn a number of different pieces which he would ‘play’ throughout the film. While his playing was mostly dubbed by other violinists on the soundtrack, the director (Stephen Williams) wanted Harrison Jr.’s hand positioning and technique to look realistic enough that the audience would think he was playing.

One particularly difficult section of the film is the opening ‘violin duel’ which takes place between the characters of Chevalier, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (played by actor, Joseph Prowen).

Harrison Jr. went to his father, a saxophone teacher, for advice on preparing for this demanding scene. “My dad was really funny actually,” Harrison Jr. told Classic FM. “He said, ‘Listen. It takes me a whole six months or semester to teach one kid a concerto so I don't really know how you’re gonna pull off this six-minute duel!”

But, his father’s joking was followed by heartfelt advice, as the seasoned musician said to his son, “Trust what you’re capable of and trust the work that you put in. That’s the same for any musician.”

Catch up with Classic FM’s Saturday Night at the Movies, Jonathan Ross >

Ronald Long (left) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. on-set during ‘Chevalier’ filming
Ronald Long (left) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. on-set during ‘Chevalier’ filming. Picture: Larry D. Horricks

His on-set violin tutor, Ronald Long also taught the actor to “relax” and feel “comfortable” when playing the instrument.

“I think the thing about the violin is that everyone thinks it’s so stiff and so strict,” Harrison Jr. said.

“But really there’s a softness to it. You have to be really delicate with the instrument at times, and learn how to breathe with the violin.”

For the violin duel, Harrison Jr. worked alongside Prowen prior to filming their scene, to understand what each musician was trying to say to the other through music.

“It comes down to communication,” Harrison Jr. explained. “What were we trying to say to each other, and to the audience, with each cadenza?”

Listen to the Classic FM at the Movies playlist on Global Player >

CHEVALIER | "Violin Battle" Clip | Searchlight Pictures

‘If you don’t have anything to say with music then don’t say anything. Don’t play.’

While the actor was taught the violin predominately by Chevalier’s on-set violin teacher, Ronald Long, Harrison Jr. has been a musician since he was a child.

“I come from a jazz background,” the actor who learned piano and trumpet as a child told Classic FM. “And Joseph, to me, feels like a jazz musician.

“In his music, you can tell he likes to flex. Some of the other artists at the time, like Mozart specifically, he’s a man of harmonies. But Joseph feels more improvisational. His music is virtuosic, full of ‘licks’ and ‘runs’.”

Thanks to his musical practice, Harrison Jr. admits he already “knew how to practice”. For the young actor, his main priority was instead understanding the character, his story, and his music all on a deeper level.

“I really understood that [when I learned how to play the character of Joseph Bologne] I had to put the storytelling at the forefront,” Harrison Jr. explained. “From a young age, my dad would also say “If you don't have anything to say, with music then don't say anything. Don’t play.

“And I wanted to really infuse that into how I attacked Joseph’s artistry.”

Violin Concerto in G Major, Op. 8, No. 2: I. Allegro (From "Chevalier"/Visualizer Video)

A continuing relationship with the Chevalier

While Harrison Jr. hadn’t heard of Chevalier before filming the biopic, the classical composer found a way to stay in the actor’s day-to-day life even after filming wrapped in 2021.

“I still listen to him,” Harrison Jr. told Classic FM with a hint of familiarity. “Often I’ll be at photoshoots, or at a fitting and I’ll say, ‘let’s put some Joseph on’.

“I love listening to his music. Something about it gets me really excited. It feels really cinematic.”

Harrison Jr. continued, “There’s something so epic about stringed instruments. And Chevalier is such an epic story about [Joseph Bologne’s] epic career.

“I think [some people] have this preconceived notion that classical music and films [about that genre] are kind of boring and stuffy, and pretentious.

“But this really isn’t. And I think people really need to check it out.”

Chevalier debuted in the US on 21 April 2023, and arrives in UK cinemas on 9 June.

Latest on Classic FM

Yellowstone National Park seismic activity transformed into a mesmerising flute solo, performed by Dr Alyssa Schwartz.

Scientist transforms volcanic vibrations at Yellowstone park into a hypnotic flute solo

Discover Music

Solo cellist plays Bach prelude as rain falls on church steps in mesmerising video

Solo cellist plays Bach Prelude as rain lashes on historic temple steps

Bach

Ron

Chevalier: Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s on-set violin teacher reveals how he taught the actor in two months

Discover Music

Classic FM’s Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM recognises outstanding music teachers

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM: nominate an inspiring music teacher

Events

John Williams scored the first three Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter soundtrack: what are the famous themes and did John Williams score all the movies?

Williams

The Neanderthal Flute is carved from the bone of a Cave Bear

Hear the world’s oldest instrument, the 50,000 year old neanderthal flute

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Malakai Bayoh sings ‘Caruso’ in Britain’s Got Talent final

Malakai Bayoh sings operatic song ‘Caruso’ with shining high notes in Britain’s Got Talent final
Malakai Bayoh on Britain’s Got Talent

Treble Malakai Bayoh reduces judges to tears with ‘divine’ Puccini aria on Britain’s Got Talent

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Can you answer these quiz questions using just the musical notes?

Can you answer these quiz questions using just music notes?

Lifestyle

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Mira Nadon is the first woman of Asian descent to be appointed principal dancer at the New York City Ballet.

First female principal dancer of Asian descent at New York City Ballet is ‘important milestone’

Discover Music

Violinist Brandon Elliott plays solo through intercom on Texas flight, to the delight of passengers

Violinist plays solo through intercom on Texas flight, to the delight of passengers

Discover Music

Amazing high school students sing ‘Down to the River to Pray’ from hotel balconies

Amazing high school choir sings spiritual ‘Down to the River to Pray’ from hotel balconies

Videos

Boy treble Malakai Bayoh

5 incredible high notes from star boy treble Malakai Bayoh

Dudamel leaves Paris, four years earlier than his planned contract with the world-renown opera house

Gustavo Dudamel leaves Paris Opera four years early in shock resignation

Gustavo Dudamel

Alan Menken: ‘I knew about Lin-Manuel Miranda as a little boy, who was obsessed with The Little Mermaid!’

Alan Menken: ‘I knew about Lin-Manuel Miranda as a little boy, who was obsessed with The Little Mermaid!’

Alan Menken

Are you smarter than a musical 18-year-old? Find out below...

Can you answer these A-Level music questions? Find out if you would pass first time...

Lifestyle

Are you smarter than a 16-year-old? Find out below...

Can you answer these GCSE Music questions? Find out if you would pass first time...

Lifestyle

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Pop Gun Florida Orchestra

This orchestra gave their percussionist a pop gun, and his solo stole the show...

13 days ago

Videos

Choir Director Jim Stanley conducts his former students in rehearsal one last time

‘He changed our lives’: high school alumni return to sing emotional farewell for retiring choir teacher

14 days ago

Videos

Baritenor Michael Spyres backstage at the Royal Albert Hall

What is a Baritenor? Meet the singer with an incredible three-octave operatic range

16 days ago

Discover Music

Piano-playing dog sings a melancholy tune at the piano, delighting owner’s guests

Dog spotted confidently singing and playing at owner’s piano

16 days ago

Discover Music

Trumpeter creates mesmerising sound wave visualisation using fire

Trumpeter uses actual fire to create mesmerising soundwave visualisation

21 days ago

Videos

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, plays piano as part of the opening sequence of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Liverpool.

Catherine, Princess of Wales plays piano in incredible surprise cameo at Eurovision

22 days ago

Videos