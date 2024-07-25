What music is at the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony and who are the musicians?

25 July 2024, 15:44

Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili performs before the arrival of the Olympic flame during the Olympic Torch Relay in Paris.
Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili performs before the arrival of the Olympic flame during the Olympic Torch Relay in Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Kyle Macdonald

A parade on the Seine and performances from icons including Celine Dion – here’s all the music we can expect to hear at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris.

Every four years the eyes of the world turn to one place, as sport, history and culture combine in a spectacular ceremony to mark the opening of the Summer Olympics – and it’s a time when music and artistry burns as bright as that iconic Olympic flame.

Olympic organisers have promised an Opening Ceremony that will be “bold, original and unique” and tie together the most memorable moments in Olympic history. As with so many of these occasions in the past, music will form a key part.

Lang Lang, the London Symphony Orchestra, pianist Hiromi and Sir Simon Rattle have all featured in recent Olympic ceremony outings. Will French classical stars be taking centre stage in 2024? Here’s what we know so far...

Read more: When Lang Lang played piano for 2 billion people at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

What performances will there be on the Seine?

For the first time in Olympic Summer Games history, the Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium. For Paris 2024, the all-important opening will be taking place on the city’s most iconic artery, the river Seine.

Friday evening will feature a parade of athletes on boats for each national delegation. It will take place on a 3.7 mile stretch of the river, as athletes weave their way through the city’s landmarks.

The parade is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm local time. The river will also be the focus for performances and festivities throughout the evening. According to reports, we can all expect to see Lady Gaga playing a piano, on a barge.

Who is the music director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games?

French composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Victor le Masne is the games’ musical director. Le Masne is also half of the popular French synth-pop duo ‘Housse de Racket’. He is responsible for the music at the opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. In total, 600 musicians are expected to take part.

At the end of the Tokyo games, when Paris was handed the treasured Olympic flame, Victor le Masne was charged with writing a new version of the French National Anthem, La Marseillaise. The last time an official arrangement was commissioned was to back in 1830, a duty falling to none other than Hector Berlioz.

“It’s so, so amazing to think that now, my new orchestration, my new harmonisation, will be everywhere this summer,” le Masne said in an interview with The Telegraph. “It’s crazy that I’m the next one.”

He’s not giving anything away in terms of the music on offer, but has said “it was really important to bring a lot of different styles, so you can expect anything”.

French musician and composer of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Victor le Masne
French musician and composer of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Victor le Masne. Picture: Getty

What music will be played in the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony?

“We want it to be totally secret – so it’s just going to be on the day,” the music director has teased. While many musical details of the ceremony will be kept closely under wraps, there are a few rumours swirling around Paris.

Pop singers Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Aya Nakamura are among those suggested to be performing.

It has been reported that Gaga and Dion have rehearsed a duet of Édith Piaf’s classic song ‘La Vie en Rose’. If Dion is performing, it will be her first stage performance since she announced her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022.

On Monday, Gaga was spotted with a piano on the Seine in preparation.

On the classical side, back in 2021 Paris organisers released a video with the National Orchestra of France playing on the banks of the Seine. It may give some insight into the spectacle in store on Friday night.

La Marseillaise s’empare de Paris

Which classical artists are involved in Paris 2024 festivities?

Pianist Lang Lang, French violinist Renaud Capuçon and his cellist brother Gautier Capuçon were all involved in Olympic flame-carrying responsibilities in recent weeks.

Will they be performing in the main event? We’ll have to keep our eyes on the Seine to find out.

Khatia Buniatishvili celebrates Bastille Day 2024
Khatia Buniatishvili celebrates Bastille Day 2024. Picture: Getty

Celebrations of Bastille Day 2024 also had a strong Olympic theme. There, Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili was a star soloist, so could be expected to make an appearance at the official opening ceremony.

