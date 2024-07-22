12 great classical soloists who became leading conductors

Han-na Chang, Maxim Vengerov, Daniel Barenboim: classical soloists who became leading conductors. Picture: Ole Wuttudal/Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

The revered conductors, past and present, who were well known as soloists long before they stepped up to the podium.

Most of the conductors of the world likely learned musical instruments before it occurred to them to step onto the podium. But living for the feeling of summoning the energy and togetherness of the orchestra in front of them, as if by sheer will power alone, they soon forgot their days in the practice room, or obscure back desk of the orchestra, abandoned their instruments, and enjoyed the limelight as leader of it all.

But there are some conductors, famous today for leading the great symphony, philharmonic and chamber orchestras of the world, who had – or who still have – past or parallel lives making as strong a reputation for themselves as soloists as they do directors of the orchestra.

Stepping from one kind of spotlight to another, they swap their instruments – or their voices, as some examples here will show – for the delicate baton, and apply all they have learned as masters of their craft in performance to directing a sea of people making up the greatest musical instrument of them all: the orchestra.

Here we celebrate some of the greatest soloists turned conductors, past and present.

