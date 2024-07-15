Classic FM Live returns for a celebration of great British classics at the Royal Albert Hall

15 July 2024, 10:22

Classic FM Live returns in October 2024
Classic FM Live returns in October 2024. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Join us for a night of the greatest classical music performed live, featuring the mighty Royal Albert Hall organ!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Monday 21 October, Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a special concert hosted by Classic FM presenters, celebrating some of the most famous classical music composed within our shores.

We’ll be featuring some of the greatest British classics performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra, an official partner of Classic FM, conducted by Ben Palmer. There will also be several surprises and star soloists joining the musicians on stage.

Musical highlights include Ralph Vaughan Williams’ majestic The Lark Ascending, part of Elgar’s extraordinary Enigma Variations, and the soaring Spitfire Prelude and Fugue by William Walton.

The rich and varied programme will also feature music by Hamish MacCunn, Doreen Carwithen and George Frideric Handel.

Read more: Orchestra pranks Sir Karl Jenkins with surprise ‘Happy Birthday’ at Royal Albert Hall

Sir Karl Jenkins wasn’t expecting this birthday surprise! | Classic FM Live

Dramatic lights and fireworks and the hall’s mighty organ will accompany the musicians in a stunning finale.

With several star soloists soon to be announced, book your tickets now for one of the most popular classical concerts of the year!

The concert will begin at 7.30pm on Monday 21 October, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Ticket terms and conditions here.

The Royal Albert Hall pre-sale begins at 10am on Tuesday 16 July. General sale begins at 10am on Wednesday 17 July. Book your tickets at royalalberthall.com.

