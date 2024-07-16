10 sports stars you didn’t know were also musicians

10 sports stars you didn’t know were also musicians. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

They’re names are known from the top of leaderboards in sport. But these athletes have also trained themselves in the fine art of music.

There’s something of a parallel in the incredible drive it takes to become a top athlete and the remarkable dedication it takes to accomplish the art of making music. Accordingly, the two often prove to be highly compatible within a single person.

Human history and present day have both been as full of polymaths as passionately focussed on strength and sporting prowess as they are on the arts. Look at the multi-million album-selling violinist Vanessa Mae: she’s also a former Olympic skier. And conductor and Chineke! Founder Chi-chi Nwanoku was a brilliant sprinter before an injury encouraged her to swap starting blocks for a chair behind the noble double bass. Famous tennis champion Serena Williams is a painter. There’s writer Ernest Hemingwayand his boxing; Haruki Murakami and running.

But what of the top athletes who are musicians too? Here are some sports stars who swap scoreboards for musical scores on the odd occasion – just in case we weren’t already impressed enough.

