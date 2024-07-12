Who is Toshiko Akiyoshi? Meet the Japanese pianist and composer who transformed jazz music

12 July 2024, 14:23 | Updated: 12 July 2024, 15:31

Who is Toshiko Akiyoshi? Meet the Japanese pianist and composer who transformed jazz music
Who is Toshiko Akiyoshi? Meet the Japanese pianist and composer who transformed jazz music. Picture: Alamy

By Ally Dunavant

All about the trailblazing pianist, composer, arranger, and bandleader with a classical background, who has forever redefined a genre.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A successful musician is content with a career lasting anywhere between 10 and 15 years. A really successful musician is lucky if they have more than 20 or 30 active years.

Only the once-in-a-lifetime talents enjoy careers spanning over seven decades. The great Toshiko Akiyoshi is one of those rare talents – still actively touring at the age of 94.

Toshiko Akiyoshi, a Japanese-American jazz pianist, composer, arranger and bandleader, has 14 Grammy nominations to her name. She was the first Japanese musician to study at Berklee College of Music, and she was even the subject of a 1984 documentary, Jazz Is My Native Language.

She was a pioneer for Asian women in jazz, and her classical training and technique made her stand out in a musical tradition that was dominated by men and changing at the speed of sound.

So who is Toshiko Akiyoshi, what is her background, and what is the scope of her impact in classical and jazz music?

Toshiko Akiyoshi
Toshiko Akiyoshi. Picture: David Redfern/Getty Images

What is Toshiko Akiyoshi’s background?

Akiyoshi was born in 1929 in Manchuria, China, to a Japanese family. She started playing piano at the age of seven, taking classical lessons twice a week.

In 1945, after World War II, Akiyoshi’s family lost their home and returned to Japan, settling in the city of Beppu. At the age of 16, already firm in her love of classical music, she was first introduced to jazz by a local record collector, who played her a recording of jazz pianist Teddy Wilson playing the standard ‘Sweet Lorraine’. She immediately loved the sound and began to study jazz.

Engrossed in her newfound love of jazz, she spent many of her teenage years transcribing jazz records, eager to learn everything she could about jazz piano. At 17, she started playing in a big band in Fukuoka.

Read more: How ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ became Gershwin’s greatest masterpiece

Toshiko Akiyoshi playing the piano at Birdland recording, New York, November 1956.
Toshiko Akiyoshi playing the piano at Birdland recording, New York, November 1956. Picture: Ben Martin/Getty Images

Her life changed forever when she was 22. While performing in Tokyo, the great Oscar Peterson, a prominent jazz pianist and composer, happened to be in the audience. Immediately impressed by her command at the piano, he asked his producer to have Akiyoshi record her first album with Peterson’s trusted musicians.

Released in both Japan and the United States, her debut album, Toshiko’s Piano (1954), impressed Lawrence Berk, the founder of the Berklee school. The following year, Akiyoshi wrote a letter to Berk, asking him to give her a chance to study at Berklee. After a year of back-and-forth with the State Department and Japanese officials, Berk was given permission for Akiyoshi to enroll. He offered her a full scholarship and mailed her a plane ticket to Boston. In January 1956, she became the first Japanese student at Berklee.

Akiyoshi experienced some difficulties as a result of her Japanese heritage after moving to America. Some of her audience saw her as more of an oddity than a talented musician, a Japanese girl playing jazz in America. Akiyoshi told the LA Times: “In those days, a Japanese woman playing like Bud Powell was something very new. So all the press, the attention, wasn’t because I was authentic... It was because I was strange.

Despite the mixed reception she initially experienced, she made a name for herself in the jazz scene and forever left her mark on a genre that has never been the same since.

Read more: Who is Laufey? The genre-defying singer-songwriter bringing classical and jazz to Gen Z

Toshiko Akiyoshi Piano Trio

What is Toshiko Akiyoshi’s music like?

Akiyoshi’s classical roots and Japanese heritage are evident in her music, and set her apart from other jazz musicians. She composed using Japanese themes, harmonies and instruments, but her music remained planted firmly in jazz, reflecting influences from Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus and Bud Powell.

“My music is mostly programmatic,” she explains. “Most of the big band writers were arrangers rather than composers, except for Ellington, of course – they played popular tunes and had a singer, and so on, but their music didn’t tell a story.

“In my mind, it’s very important to tell a story. My music has to have a certain attitude, it must reflect my view of certain things. That’s what I like to bring into the music I write – a point of view. That’s the difference between a writer and an arranger.”

By integrating distinctly Japanese sounds and textures into American jazz forms, she used her foundations in classical technique and style to underpin her compositions, carving out a unique space for herself in a burgeoning genre reaching its cultural zenith in the 50s and 60s.

Watch her perform her brilliant composition ‘The Village’ in the video below to get a sense of her signature sound, with the Japanese harmonies shining through instantly.

Toshiko Akiyoshi - The Village

How many albums does she have?

One of the most impressive features of a first encounter with Akiyoshi’s work is her staggeringly lengthy discography. As one of the most prolific artists of a generation, she has released 75 albums throughout her long career.

Her debut album, Toshiko’s Piano, was released in 1954, and her most recent album, The Eternal Duo! was released in 2019. She has a wide range of live albums and ensemble recordings, from solo piano collections to trios and quartets to big bands. Throughout her career, she has recorded continuously, averaging one studio album release per year for well over 50 years.

Toshiko Akiyoshi At Birdland
Toshiko Akiyoshi At Birdland. Picture: Oliver Morris/Getty Images

What awards has Toshiko Akiyoshi won?

Akiyoshi has won and been nominated for several of the biggest awards and honours in the music industry. In 2007, she was awarded the US’s National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master honour. She won the Jazz Album of the Year award from Stereo Review for her second album, Long Yellow Road in 1976, and has collected a host of awards and titles from jazz publications and music magazines over the years.

A 14-time Grammy nominee, Akiyoshi has been nominated for Best Jazz Instrumental Performance 10 times, and for Best Arrangement on an Instrumental four times.

In 2004, she was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, an award recognising people for exceptional service to Japan.

Who is Toshiko Akiyoshi’s family?

In 1959, Akiyoshi married saxophonist Charlie Mariano. After forming several bands together and having a daughter, Michiru, together, the couple divorced in 1967. During the same year, she met saxophonist Lew Tabackin. Two years later, she married Tabackin and the pair moved to Los Angeles in 1972.

Akiyoshi’s daughter, known as Monday Michiru, is a singer-songwriter who, like her mother, blends a variety of styles and genres together to make up her own unique sound. Watch some footage below of a recent performance from the mother-daughter duo at the Blue Note Tokyo, a prominent jazz club in Japan – given when Akiyoshi was 92 years old!

"TOSHIKO AKIYOSHI SOLO Guest：MONDAY MICHIRU" BLUE NOTE TOKYO Live 2022

As a performer, Toshiko Akiyoshi has redefined what it means to be a successful jazz pianist. Her mastery and command of the keys, as well as the classical precision of her playing, raised the bar for performers everywhere. Her brilliant balance of musical instinct and improvisation with technical polish accelerated jazz to new heights.

As a composer and arranger, she has exponentially expanded the sound world of a genre that was already defined by its diversity and fusion of influences, introducing Japanese harmonies and melodic patterns to a Western tradition for the first time. She moved the goalposts of jazz to be even more far-reaching than they already were, inspiring a myriad of others to imagine sounds and rhythms in contexts they’d never considered.

As a bandleader, and as an Asian woman in America, she paved a new path for women in a genre dominated by men. With her raw talent and utter brilliance, she established a foothold for not only herself, but for generations of women to follow in her fearless footsteps.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Cello prodigy Yo-Yo Ma plays for President J.F. Kennedy

When 7-year-old Yo-Yo Ma played for President John F. Kennedy as a child cello prodigy

1 day ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Prime Minister Keir Starmer plays flute, recorder and piano, and was a Guildhall music scholar

Prime Minister Keir Starmer plays flute, recorder and piano, and was a Guildhall music scholar

2 days ago

Novak Djokovic celebrates his Wimbledon win with a violin gesture

Novak Djokovic’s violin-inspired Wimbledon celebration is a heart-warming dedication to a loved one

2 days ago

Hannah Waddingham performs at the Grand Prix of Great Britain

Star actor Hannah Waddingham delivers spine-tingling national anthem at the British Grand Prix

3 days ago

We ranked Beethoven’s nine symphonies from worst to greatest

We ranked Beethoven’s nine symphonies from worst to greatest

4 days ago

Beethoven

How do supermassive black holes turn into music? Brian Cox explains to Classic FM.

Professor Brian Cox explains how supermassive black holes ‘make music’

7 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classical Summertime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Dan Walker and Karthi Gnanasegaram host ‘Perfect Pitch’

Dan Walker and Karthi Gnanasegaram host new Classic FM series celebrating classical music and sport
20 of the best classical pieces by American composers

20 of the best classical pieces by American composers

Everything you need to know about the award-winning opera singer with the voice of an Angel.

Who is Angel Blue? All about the Grammy-winning American soprano with a heavenly voice

Best film scores by Ennio Morricone – From The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (pictured) to The Mission

The 12 greatest film scores by Ennio Morricone

Morricone

Lila, 11 and Lois, 10 are the first girls to be official members of St Paul’s Cathedral choir

Girl choristers join St Paul’s Cathedral choir for first time in 900-year history

Ravel was the only composer of ‘Boléro’, court rules after six-year co-writer dispute

Ravel was the only composer of ‘Boléro’, court rules after six-year co-writer dispute

Ravel

Oliver Zeffman conducts Ella Taylor and the CBSO in ‘The White Lotus’ main theme

Soprano soloist performs thrilling ‘White Lotus’ theme with warbling vocals and full symphony orchestra

CBSO

What are the lyrics to ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’, and what is its history?

What are the lyrics to ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’, and what is its history?

Conductor Valery Gergiev leads the London Symphony Orchestra during the BMW Classics, performed in Trafalgar Square, London, 2016.

20 incredible classical music concerts across the UK this summer

Emily Jones and Nimai Walcott - 2023 Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Award winners

‘£3,000 of musical instruments makes a huge difference’ – winning a Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Award

Events