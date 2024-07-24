Monteverdi choir and orchestras sacks conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner after reported punch

24 July 2024, 20:00

Conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

Choir and orchestras announce permanent separation from founding conductor, owing to the need to “protect victims of abuse and assault and prevent any recurrence”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The board of the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestras has announced that Sir John Eliot Gardiner will not be returning to the organisation, after an absence of almost a year following reports of violent behaviour backstage.

In August 2023, after a performance of Berlioz’s Les Troyens, Gardiner reportedly punched English bass soloist William Thomas in a backstage altercation. Soon afterwards, the conductor withdrew from all upcoming concerts, saying he needed time to focus on his mental health and engage in a course of counselling.

However, on Wednesday afternoon it was made clear that conductor and ensembles would now be permanently parting ways.

“[John Eliot Gardiner] accepted full responsibility for the incident, and he has not worked with the organisation for nearly a year, Monteverdi Choir and Orchestras (MCO) said.

“[We] take seriously its obligations to protect victims of abuse and assault, and preventing any recurrence remains a priority for the organisation.”

Sir John Eliot Gardiner conducts in Italy
Sir John Eliot Gardiner conducts in Italy. Picture: Getty

Sir John Eliot Gardiner founded the Monteverdi Choir in 1964. The ensemble would go on to be regarded as one of the world’s finest and renowned for its recordings of Bach, Monteverdi and Baroque music. He also founded the English Baroque Soloists and the Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, which form the Monteverdi orchestras. Gardiner was knighted in 1998.

“I have done a great deal of soul searching since the deeply regrettable incident at the Festival Berlioz at La Côte-Saint-André last August and have apologised repeatedly and unreservedly for losing control in such an inappropriate fashion”, the conductor said in his own statement, confirming the MCO departure.

“I have undergone extensive therapy and other counselling over the past 11 months and have learned a great deal about myself and my past behaviour,” the conductor said.

Gardiner enjoyed a leading role in the music for the Coronation of King Charles III in May 2023, conducting his choir and orchestra before the service at Westminster Abbey.

Since summer 2023, the choir and orchestras have been working with conductors Dinis Sousa, Jonathan Sells and Peter Whelan. The board said they will soon announce new conductors who will be joining the MCO to lead a new season of musical projects.

Sir John Eliot Gardiner News

See more Sir John Eliot Gardiner News

Gramophone Awards 2013

Sir John Eliot Gardiner on his 'stonking' choir

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Sir John Eliot Gardiner becomes president of Leipzig Bach Archive

john eliot gardiner interview

John Eliot Gardiner on birthdays, Bach and bath towels

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Music

See more Sir John Eliot Gardiner Music

Bach goldberg

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A ('Italian')

Mendelssohn

Vespers

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers

Bach cantata 140

Bach - Cantata No. 140 (Wachet Auf)

Bach

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Album Reviews

See more Sir John Eliot Gardiner Album Reviews

2nd New releases 18th april

New releases: Classic FM Hall of Fame - Silver Edition and Tchaikovsky with Metamorphosen Berlin
New releases 13th Feb

New Releases: LSO plays Mendelssohn and the latest album from Riccardo Chailly

Discover Music

Mendelssohn Scottish Symphony LSO Live Gardiner

Mendelssohn: Symphony No.3 - LSO/John Eliot Gardiner

Mendelssohn