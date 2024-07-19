Ed Sheeran plays Andrea Bocelli’s prized flute in impromptu music lesson

19 July 2024, 12:10

Will Smith and Ed Sheeran get a flute lesson from Andrea Bocelli

By Kyle Macdonald

The singer and guitarist takes to a new instrument, under the guidance of star tenor and flautist Andrea Bocelli.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re going to pick up a new instrument, the first step is to find an inspiring teacher – and that’s advice that one pop star has taken in earnest.

This week, stars of stage and screen are joining a host of music lovers to honour the great Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. The singer is celebrating 30 years as a recording artist with concerts at Teatro del Silenzio, in his native Tuscany.

Read more: When a young Andrea Bocelli sang ‘Con te partirò’ in 1995 and the world heard his voice for the first time

American actor Will Smith joined Bocelli on stage, but also captured a charming moment behind the scenes. In a post on Instagram the actor can be seen alongside singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who was also in Tuscany for the performance.

Bocelli first serenades his musical friends on the flute with the rapid-fire quavers of Mozart’s Symphony No. 40. “Somebody like to play the flute?” the tenor asks. He then passes his instrument to Sheeran for a go saying, “This is the best flute.”

With amiable embouchure and poise, Sheeran has a first go at playing the instrument. After a few tries and a smile, he produces a couple of notes as those watching applaud.

Andrea Bocelli performs in July 2024
Andrea Bocelli performs in July 2024. Picture: Getty

Bocelli explained to the stars beforehand that he often uses the flute to prepare for a show, because it allows him to warm up his diaphragm without having to strain his voice.

The tenor’s first album Il mare calmo della sera was released in 1994. Over the following 30 years, Bocelli has recorded 17 studio albums selling over 90 million records worldwide.

As a singer and recording artist, the 65-year-old has shaped music history, but if he fancies a change of pace and take up flute teaching, we’re sure one pop star would sign up for a few more one-on-one woodwind tips.

Andrea Bocelli latest

See more Andrea Bocelli latest

Andrea Bocelli duets with his son Matteo at the 96th Academy Awards.

Andrea Bocelli sings moving ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ duet with son Matteo at Oscars ceremony

Matteo Bocelli performing with his father Andrea, at the O2 Arena in September 2022

Who is singer Matteo Bocelli? Everything you need to know about Andrea Bocelli’s son

Father and daughter, Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia sing tender new duet ‘Dare To Be’

Father and daughter, Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia sing tender new duet ‘Dare To Be’
How many children does Andrea Bocelli have?

Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Pavarotti and Bocelli performing in Modena at his 2003 ‘Pavarotti & Friends’ concert

When Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli sang a glorious Neapolitan love duet in 1994

Luciano Pavarotti

Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion sing 'The Prayer' at the 1999 Grammy Awards

What are the lyrics to ‘The Prayer’ sung by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion?

Discover Music

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion
When the world saw a young Andrea Bocelli sing ‘Con te partirò’ for the very first time

When a young Andrea Bocelli sang ‘Con te partirò’ in 1995 and the world heard his voice for the first time
Andrea Bocelli provides semi-operatic soundtrack to story of Snapper the Venus Flytrap

Andrea Bocelli sings Italian song ‘Festa’ in new John Lewis Christmas advert starring Venus flytrap
Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli performs inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert

What is the new documentary about Andrea Bocelli and when will it be released?

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Latest on Classic FM

What are the lyrics to Morocco’s national anthem, the Cherifian Anthem, and who wrote it?

What are the lyrics to Morocco’s national anthem, the Cherifian Anthem, and who wrote it?

Discover Music

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason is one of today’s most in-demand soloists

Who is Isata Kanneh-Mason? Star pianist’s age, family, recordings and more facts

This Rachmaninov melody was recorded by Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan – and no, it’s not ‘All By Myself’

This Rachmaninov melody was recorded by Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan – and no, it’s not ‘All By Myself’

Rachmaninov

Liam astounds Lang Lang with his heartfelt Chopin

71-year-old pianist astounds Lang Lang with his heartfelt Chopin

Chopin

Kyiv orchestra plays poignant ‘Ave Maria’

Kyiv orchestra plays poignant ‘Ave Maria’ amid children’s hospital ruins after Russian missile strike

Videos

10 sports stars you didn’t know were also musicians

10 sports stars you didn’t know were also musicians

Discover Music

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma

Who is Yo-Yo Ma? The American cellist changing the world through music

Yo-Yo Ma

Colombia's players sing the national anthem at the Women's World Cup in Australia, 2023

What are the lyrics to Colombia’s national anthem and when was it written?

Discover Music

Classic FM Live returns in October 2024

Classic FM Live with Viking returns for a celebration of great British classics at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Conductor Valery Gergiev leads the London Symphony Orchestra during the BMW Classics, performed in Trafalgar Square, London, 2016.

20 incredible classical music concerts across the UK this summer

Discover Music