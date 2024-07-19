Ed Sheeran plays Andrea Bocelli’s prized flute in impromptu music lesson

By Kyle Macdonald

The singer and guitarist takes to a new instrument, under the guidance of star tenor and flautist Andrea Bocelli.

If you’re going to pick up a new instrument, the first step is to find an inspiring teacher – and that’s advice that one pop star has taken in earnest.

This week, stars of stage and screen are joining a host of music lovers to honour the great Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. The singer is celebrating 30 years as a recording artist with concerts at Teatro del Silenzio, in his native Tuscany.

American actor Will Smith joined Bocelli on stage, but also captured a charming moment behind the scenes. In a post on Instagram the actor can be seen alongside singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who was also in Tuscany for the performance.

Bocelli first serenades his musical friends on the flute with the rapid-fire quavers of Mozart’s Symphony No. 40. “Somebody like to play the flute?” the tenor asks. He then passes his instrument to Sheeran for a go saying, “This is the best flute.”

With amiable embouchure and poise, Sheeran has a first go at playing the instrument. After a few tries and a smile, he produces a couple of notes as those watching applaud.

Andrea Bocelli performs in July 2024. Picture: Getty

Bocelli explained to the stars beforehand that he often uses the flute to prepare for a show, because it allows him to warm up his diaphragm without having to strain his voice.

The tenor’s first album Il mare calmo della sera was released in 1994. Over the following 30 years, Bocelli has recorded 17 studio albums selling over 90 million records worldwide.

As a singer and recording artist, the 65-year-old has shaped music history, but if he fancies a change of pace and take up flute teaching, we’re sure one pop star would sign up for a few more one-on-one woodwind tips.