Star actor Hannah Waddingham delivers spine-tingling national anthem at the British Grand Prix

Hannah Waddingham performs at the Grand Prix of Great Britain. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

Ahead of the biggest event in British Motorsport, the Ted Lasso star gave an unforgettable performance that has left viewers stunned by her singing talents.

One of the great theatres of sporting spectacle had a memorable performance over the weekend, as a star of stage and screen took pole position for the national anthem.

Actor Hannah Waddingham, known worldwide for playing businesswoman Rebecca Welton in the comedy series Ted Lasso, showcased another side of her talents with a resounding ‘God Save the King’ before the opening lap of the British Grand Prix at the iconic Silverstone racing track.

The actor has a remarkable pedigree in musicals and showcased her singing talents. Her voice brought about a chorus of admiration – and a few taking surprise at the immense vocal talents of the actor. Many said they were left stunned as she soared through the national anthem in full voice, with a spine-tingling high flourish at the end.

“Incredible and stunning...”, wrote one gobsmacked viewer on X. “Did not realise she could sing like this. Unreal”, said another. Watch the amazing performance below.

F1 Silverstone 2024 - British National Anthem Performed By Hannah Waddingham | God Save The King!

The film and TV star is descended from generations of opera singers. Her mother, Melodie Kelly, sang at English National Opera for 27 years. In a 2022 interview she expressed how when she was young, she thought everyone lived and worked on stage. “Finding out some people’s parents worked in offices, I was like, ‘What do you mean? Doesn’t everyone sing and dance for a living?’”, she remarked.

Waddingham reportedly never had formal music lessons, but regularly applies her natural vocal talents on stage in London's West End and New York’s Broadway.

This full-throttle performance might have been on a racetrack, but it was worthy of any stage in the world.