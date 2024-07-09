Star actor Hannah Waddingham delivers spine-tingling national anthem at the British Grand Prix

9 July 2024, 16:26 | Updated: 9 July 2024, 16:37

Hannah Waddingham performs at the Grand Prix of Great Britain
Hannah Waddingham performs at the Grand Prix of Great Britain. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

Ahead of the biggest event in British Motorsport, the Ted Lasso star gave an unforgettable performance that has left viewers stunned by her singing talents.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One of the great theatres of sporting spectacle had a memorable performance over the weekend, as a star of stage and screen took pole position for the national anthem.

Actor Hannah Waddingham, known worldwide for playing businesswoman Rebecca Welton in the comedy series Ted Lasso, showcased another side of her talents with a resounding ‘God Save the King’ before the opening lap of the British Grand Prix at the iconic Silverstone racing track.

Read more: F1’s Lewis Hamilton impresses Lang Lang by playing Adele tune on piano

The actor has a remarkable pedigree in musicals and showcased her singing talents. Her voice brought about a chorus of admiration – and a few taking surprise at the immense vocal talents of the actor. Many said they were left stunned as she soared through the national anthem in full voice, with a spine-tingling high flourish at the end.

“Incredible and stunning...”, wrote one gobsmacked viewer on X. “Did not realise she could sing like this. Unreal”, said another. Watch the amazing performance below.

F1 Silverstone 2024 - British National Anthem Performed By Hannah Waddingham | God Save The King!

Read more: What are the lyrics to ‘God Save the King’, Britain’s national anthem?

The film and TV star is descended from generations of opera singers. Her mother, Melodie Kelly, sang at English National Opera for 27 years. In a 2022 interview she expressed how when she was young, she thought everyone lived and worked on stage. “Finding out some people’s parents worked in offices, I was like, ‘What do you mean? Doesn’t everyone sing and dance for a living?’”, she remarked.

Waddingham reportedly never had formal music lessons, but regularly applies her natural vocal talents on stage in London's West End and New York’s Broadway.

This full-throttle performance might have been on a racetrack, but it was worthy of any stage in the world.

Latest on Classic FM

We ranked Beethoven’s nine symphonies from worst to greatest

We ranked Beethoven’s nine symphonies from worst to greatest

Beethoven

How do supermassive black holes turn into music? Brian Cox explains to Classic FM.

Professor Brian Cox explains how supermassive black holes ‘make music’

20 of the best classical pieces by American composers

20 of the best classical pieces by American composers

Everything you need to know about the award-winning opera singer with the voice of an Angel.

Who is Angel Blue? All about the Grammy-winning American soprano with a heavenly voice

Best film scores by Ennio Morricone – From The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (pictured) to The Mission

The 12 greatest film scores by Ennio Morricone

Morricone

Lila, 11 and Lois, 10 are the first girls to be official members of St Paul’s Cathedral choir

Girl choristers join St Paul’s Cathedral choir for first time in 900-year history

Ravel was the only composer of ‘Boléro’, court rules after six-year co-writer dispute

Ravel was the only composer of ‘Boléro’, court rules after six-year co-writer dispute

Ravel

Oliver Zeffman conducts Ella Taylor and the CBSO in ‘The White Lotus’ main theme

Soprano soloist performs thrilling ‘White Lotus’ theme with warbling vocals and full symphony orchestra

CBSO

What are the lyrics to ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’, and what is its history?

What are the lyrics to ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’, and what is its history?

Conductor Valery Gergiev leads the London Symphony Orchestra during the BMW Classics, performed in Trafalgar Square, London, 2016.

20 incredible classical music concerts across the UK this summer

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Classical

Romantic

Film & TV

Opera

Video Games