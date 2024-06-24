Olympic swimmer plays US national anthem on violin, thrilling 25,000-strong audience

Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel blew an audience of 25,000 out of the water with a rousing violin rendition of the US national anthem on Saturday, 22 June 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Elizabeth Beisel performs violin rendition of the National Anthem

By Ally Dunavant

Three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel wowed the world over the weekend – not with her swimming this time, but with her violin playing.

Elizabeth Beisel, three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist, hung up her swimming cap in favour of a violin bow over the weekend.

While she’s best known for her swimming skills, particularly her impeccable backstroke and medley events, she’s recently been making headlines for a different talent – playing the violin.

At the US Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, the 31-year-old opened the final day of the competition with a rousing rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ on violin. Her little-known talent blew an audience of 25,000 out of the water.

Beisel joined the US national swim team when she was just 13 years old. She first competed in the Olympics in 2008 at the age of 15, and has since led an impressive career chock full of the world’s highest athletic achievements.

So when did this speedy swimmer have time to learn and train on an instrument like the violin?

When did Elizabeth Beisel learn to play violin?

While she was perfecting her backstroke, Beisel spent her time out of the water honing her bow strokes.

According to The New York Times, Beisel began playing the violin at the age of three, after hearing the instrument performed at a birthday party. Her early exposure to the instrument sparked a love for music that she continues to nurture, particularly after retiring from her career as a swimmer.

Her violin talents have taken her to prestigious venues such as the iconic Newport Folk Festival and The Today Show. She has even served as first chair of the Rhode Island Symphony Orchestra, Ocean State Orchestra, and Rhode Island All-State Orchestra. Additionally, she has performed as a guest soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Rhode Island Philharmonic.

Elizabeth Beisel competes in heat five of the Women's 400m Individual Medley in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Picture: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

As if being one of the most decorated swimmers of a generation wasn’t impressive enough, Beisel continues to astonish crowds around the world with her musicality on the violin.

Watch another epic clip, taken during the rehearsal before Saturday’s performance. Beisel effortlessly plays The White Stripes’ much-loved ‘Seven Nation Army’ to an empty stadium, hours before her national anthem rendition.

Then, in another iconic performance from 2018, Beisel is joined by fellow Olympic swimmer, Katie Ledecky on piano.

Elizabeth Beisel has spent most of her life inspiring millions with her athleticism, drive and charitable pursuits. Now retired from competition, Beisel continues to be involved with swimming through charitable organisations and serving as an ambassador for various educational and training facilities in America.

Now, her musical skills and love of the violin are inspiring the world, too. We just have one question: is there anything she can’t do?!