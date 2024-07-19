What are the lyrics to Morocco’s national anthem, the Cherifian Anthem, and who wrote it?

What are the lyrics to Morocco's national anthem, the Cherifian Anthem, and who wrote it?

By Rosie Pentreath

Adopted in 1970, the Cherifian Anthem is the official national anthem of Morocco. Discover the origin, history and lyrics of the national song.

We delve into the history of the national anthem of Morocco, which originated with the country’s independence from France in 1956.

Who wrote Morocco’s national anthem?

Morocco’s national anthem is the Cherifian Anthem, a song with music written by Léo Morgan and lyrics written by Ali Squalli Houssaini.

Morgan, a French military officer and chief of music for the royal Moroccan guard, composed the melody a few years before the country’s independence and it was officially adopted in 1956 when the French protectorate came to an end.

It took over a decade for the present day lyrics to be adopted.

In 1970, Morocco’s national football team stepped into the limelight when they qualified for the World Cup for the first time. A suitable song would be required to represent the nation on the world stage.

King Hassan II chose lyrics by Ali Squalli Houssaini, who was the award-winning author of several books, for the song.

Morocco sing their national anthem at Women's World Cup match between France and Morocco.

What are the lyrics to Morocco’s national anthem?

Arabic lyrics

manbita al ahrar

machriqa al anwar

mountada sou’dadi wa himahh

doumta mountadah wa himah

ichta fi l awtan

liloula ounwan

mil’a koulli janane

dikra koulli lissane

birrouhi

biljassadi

habba fatak

labba nidak

fi fami wa fi dami

hawaka thara nour wa nar

ikhwati ahya

liloula sa’aya

nouch’hidi dounya

anna houna nahya

bichia’ar

Allah, Al-Watan, Al-Malik

English lyrics

Fountain of Freedom

Source of Light

Where sovereignty and safety meet,

Safety and sovereignty may you ever combine!

You have lived among nations

With title sublime,

Filling each heart,

Sung by each tongue,

Your champion has risen

And answered your call.

For your soul and your body,

The victory they have conquered.

In my mouth and in my blood

Your breezes have stirred both light and fire.

Up! my brethren,

Strive for the highest.

We call to the world

That we are here ready.

We salute as our emblem

God, Homeland, and King.

What is the meaning behind Morocco’s ‘Cherifian’ anthem?

Morocco’s national anthem is known as the ‘Cherifian’ anthem, or Hymne Chérifien in French.

The ‘Cherif’, or ‘Sharif’, in the anthem’s title refers to a leader or ruler, with its origins in the Islamic belief in a Sharif being a descendant of the prophet Muhammad through his daughter Fatima, or more broadly somebody of noble ancestry or born to be politically preeminent.

Like many national anthems, the song evokes strength, victory and striving for the homeland.