This epic performance of Sibelius’ ‘Finlandia’ will take your breath away

By Kyle Macdonald

One of classical music’s great anthems is a spectacular ode to a composer’s home country and its people.

In April 2024, an audience of 5,000 was left in awe by the mighty sound of one of classical music’s most uplifting pieces of music.

It happened at Classic FM Live with Viking with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Chorus, under the watchful baton of conductor Ben Palmer. Together that night, they showcased some of classical music’s great anthems, from Handel and Beethoven, to Puccini and this epic Finlandia from Sibelius.

It’s hard to understate what Sibelius and this piece means for the Finnish people. But to give you a sense – the composer’s birthday of 8 December is celebrated as a flag-flying day, and is also known as the Day of Finnish Music. And no piece of music captures the pride and patriotism of his composer and his people like Finlandia.

Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Chorus with conductor Ben Palmer, at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick

The turn of the century was a time of emerging Finnish nationalism and pride in its people. This was something Sibelius wanted to capture in music when he penned this glorious piece to his native country in 1899.

Early performances sometimes hid the name of the piece, so as not to catch the attention of Imperial authorities. Since Finland gained independence in 1917, this richly orchestrated piece has been heard loud and proud.

Jean Sibelius at the piano. Picture: Getty

The central, eminently singable melody has also been adapted into church hymns, most famously perhaps ‘Be Still, My Soul’. This section was also reworked by the composer into his own ‘Finlandia Hymn’.

Many Finns have suggested that it should be their country’s National Anthem. For Sibelius, who was hoping to create a sense of identity for his fellow Finnish people, there’s no greater praise than that.