Edinburgh International Festival announces star-studded classical music line-up

2 June 2021, 17:54 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 17:57

Edinburgh International Festival announces star-studded classical music line-up
Edinburgh International Festival announces star-studded classical music line-up. Picture: Sally Jubb / Robin Clewley / Mark McNulty

By Rosie Pentreath

Concerts from Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Vasily Petrenko, Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Elim Chan, and many others will be premiered on Classic FM’s Facebook Page.

Join us as we partner with Edinburgh International Festival to present online highlights from their 2021 classical music offering, announced today (2 June).

Throughout August, Classic FM will stream extended excerpts from five concerts featured in the 2021 festival programme – ranging from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) and Vasily Petrenko, to Brahms chamber music.

There are star-studded concerto soloists too: pianist Isata Kanneh Mason will join the RPO for Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto and cellist Sol Gabetta will be teaming up with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and conductor Elim Chan for Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1.

The streamed programme shared by Classic FM will also include a vocal recital featuring soprano Fatima Said and pianist Malcolm Martineau, and another event featuring Martineau and special guests. See below for more details.

Read more: Edinburgh International Festival to go ahead completely outdoors, for first time ever

Other classical highlights in the festival include violinist Nicola Benedetti appearing, as the festival’s artist in residence, with the Benedetti Baroque Orchestra, as well as appearances from leading UK orchestras, including the RPO, London Symphony Orchestra and Chineke! Orchestra.

Richard Strauss’ comedy opera Ariadne auf Naxos and Verdi’s Falstaff are also on the bill, alongside a night of songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, starring Danielle de Niese, Kim Criswell, Anna-Jane Casey, Damian Humbley and Richard Morrison.

“While so much has been written and said about the challenges of the past 15 months, it is now time to look to the future and to the brilliant musicians, actors, dancers and poets who are getting ready to perform Edinburgh this August,” festival director Fergus Linehan says.

“None of us can be certain of what the coming months will bring but we are committed to working together on returning to the joy of live performance.”

Culture minister Jenny Gilruth says: “The programme has been planned with the utmost care and attention and an excellent and diverse digital programme extends the spirit of the International Festival to those who are unable to join us in Edinburgh this year.”

Edinburgh International Festival announced this year that all events will take place outdoors, for the first time in the festival’s history. The festival returns as live music has been opening up cautiously around Britain, and aims to feel like a celebratory reunion that relaunches Scotland’s international reputation for cultural events.

The festival’s director, Fergus Linehan, has said: “For the first time since lockdown, orchestras, ballet companies, traditional musicians, theatre ensembles and designers have come together to perform in and light up the venues they love.

“This has been achieved with great care to ensure the safety of all involved. It represents a cautious but essential step towards the re-emergence of the performing arts in our country.”

Read more: The return of live classical music: best concerts, festivals and venues returning this summer

Audience safety has been central to the festival’s planning, with measures taken that include outdoor venues, social distancing, shorter performances with no intervals, audience members seated in bubbles and online access to many of the events, for free, in full.

Venues used for the 2021 International Festival include bespoke outdoor pavilions at Edinburgh Academy Junior School, Parabola’s Edinburgh Park development and the University of Edinburgh’s Old College Quad.

Full list of Edinburgh International Festival 2021 classical music events being streamed by Classic FM

Thursday 12 August
Brahms chamber music
Zehetmair Quartet
Will stream via facebook.com/ClassicFM (times TBC)

Saturday 14 August
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 | Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto
Isata Kanneh-Mason (Piano), Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Vasily Petrenko
Will stream via facebook.com/ClassicFM (times TBC)

Monday 16 August
Haydn, Beethoven & Schubert
Malcolm Martineau (piano) and special guests
Will stream via facebook.com/ClassicFM (times TBC)

Saturday 21 August
Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto
Royal Scottish National Orchestra & Elim Chan
Will stream via facebook.com/ClassicFM (times TBC)

Sunday 29 August
Songs by Mozart, Ravel, de Falla and Lorca
Fatma Said (soprano) & Malcolm Martineau (piano)
Will stream via facebook.com/ClassicFM (times TBC)

Click here for Edinburgh International Festival’s full line up.

More From ClassicFM

Germany sings the national anthem at 2018 FIFA World Cup

What are the lyrics to the German national anthem, and did they change after World War II?

Discover Music

Andre Rieu plays violin at UEFA Champions League in Amsterdam, Netherlands

The history, music and lyrics of the Netherlands national anthem. Plus, what does it mean in English?

Discover Music

Florida orchestra expertly pranked their British conductor who was expecting ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’

Florida orchestra expertly pranked their British conductor who was expecting ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’

Discover Music

Jean-Baptiste Lully died after stabbing his own foot with a conducting staff

Jean-Baptiste Lully: the Baroque composer who died of gangrene after stabbing his foot with a conducting stick

Discover Music

Anne Boleyn children: From pregnancy tragedy to raising the Queen of England

Anne Boleyn’s children: From childbirth tragedy to raising the future queen of England

Discover Music

Judge reacts as string quartet Kvartett Saphir play Shostakovich on Norway's Got Talent

Kid string quartet plays terrifyingly virtuosic Shostakovich to win golden buzzer on Norway’s Got Talent

Latest news

See more Latest news

Join us for Movie Music Monday on Classic FM this bank holiday

Listen again to Movie Music Monday on Global Player, the official Classic FM app

1 day ago

The fresh voice of a 28-year-old Luciano Pavarotti

Take a listen to the incredible fresh voice of a 28-year-old Luciano Pavarotti

1 day ago

Luciano Pavarotti

85-year-old viral TikTok pianist who is raising money for cancer charity has been diagnosed with the disease himself

‘Piano grandad’ lifting TikTok’s spirits by playing in wife’s memory is diagnosed with cancer

1 day ago

Discover Music

Great composers who happened to be gay

15 great classical composers who also happened to be gay

1 day ago

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

1 day ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Opera star J’Nai Bridges performs a powerful tribute to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Opera star J’Nai Bridges performs a powerful tribute to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

5 days ago

Discover Music

Steven Spielberg and John Williams compose music for E.T. together

Look at this wonderful footage of Steven Spielberg and John Williams composing music for E.T. together

6 days ago

Williams

Saxophone battle spontaneously breaks out in New York subway, and commuters erupt with joy

Saxophone battle spontaneously breaks out in New York subway, and commuters erupt with joy

6 days ago

Discover Music

When Leonard Bernstein sang the Beatles and the Kinks to elegantly teach the ‘Mixolydian’ mode in music

When Leonard Bernstein sang the Beatles and the Kinks to elegantly teach the ‘mixolydian’ mode in music

6 days ago

Bernstein, L

Comic piano genius Victor Borge blends Beethoven with 'Happy Birthday'

Comic piano virtuoso Victor Borge seamlessly weaves ‘Happy Birthday’ into Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata

7 days ago

Beethoven

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music

Moonlight Sonata breakup

23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life

Discover Music