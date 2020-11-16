9 ways to boost your mental health during lockdown

How to boost your mental health during lockdown. Picture: Getty

By Rosie Pentreath

From picking the right music, to scheduling some movement into your day, here are our suggestions for a positive period of self-isolation.

As we settle into the rhythm of a second national lockdown in England, or come out of various lockdown measures and restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic elsewhere, it can be difficult not to let uncertainty wash over us like a cloud of persistent fog.

“Perhaps the most important thing to bear in mind for our mental health is that we don’t know what course the pandemic will take – it’s hard to plan too far ahead, and it’s very easy to let what-ifs take over,” the Mental Health Foundation says.

“If you are finding this time hard, you aren’t alone. The pandemic has enabled a lot of people to speak about their feelings – to loved ones, friends and even employers or folk in the queue to get into the shops. This is nobody’s fault – least of all yours.”

We’ve gone through this before, and we can do it again.

For us here at Classic FM, it’s about taking it one a day at a time, taking as much time as we need, and welcoming in the positive aspects of this moment of pause into our homes and lives when we need them most.

From selecting the most soothing and comforting music, to letting a bit of routine help us through our days, here are our suggestions for helping us all through lockdown.

